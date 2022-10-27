We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. How long does it take to replace an IKEA furniture part? In Chloé Mason Gray’s experience, approximately three-and-a-half months. When the interior designer went to source a mirrored Pax wardrobe from the Swedish retailer for her client Chase Hensel’s Mexico home and quickly learned there were no mirror panels left in stock, she thought it would be a breeze to have the fronts custom-made elsewhere. So she purchased the unit sans mirrors and began her search for glass. “It turned out that hardly anyone makes ones with the particular thickness needed for this closet,” says Gray. But the time it took to find a fabricator was worth the wait: When Hensel wakes up in the morning, he’s greeted by the reflection of the thousands of tiny grains of sand that coat the walls.

