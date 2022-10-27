Read full article on original website
Related
The One Bedroom Vibe That Over 50% Of Homeowners Prefer – House Digest Survey
When it comes to decorating a room there are many avenues you can go. According to a House Digest survey, here is the bedroom vibe that most homeowners prefer.
15 Controversial TV Episodes That Got So Much Backlash The Network Said, "That's It, No One Will Ever See This Again"
In 2011, Disney Channel pulled two episodes after Demi Lovato called them out. The network has also pulled two episodes that were heavily criticized by parent groups.
An expert in color psychology shares the 5 shades you should have in your living room
According to a professional consultant, the best hues for the home's social setting include greige, pink, soft blue, warm yellow, and terracotta.
"You're As Beautiful As The Day I Lost You": 17 Movie Lines That Never Fail To Make People Tear Up
"I'm just afraid that if I died today, that my life would have amounted to nothing." Pixar, I don't need this right now.
Magical helpers, part 1
As autumn matures and nudges its way toward winter, I find myself once again up against the enormous “before snow flies” list. To be fair, snow has already flown, but the recent warming spell has been welcome as the farm prepares for winter. Many of these tasks are extremely low-tech, like cleaning barns, pulling out fencing or harvesting the last of the garden. It reminds me of the rhythms of pre-industrial life when all aspects of a family’s needs were made by hand. Imagine also...
domino
In This Mexico City Home, a Hacked IKEA Closet Doubles Down on the Bedroom’s Zen Mood
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. How long does it take to replace an IKEA furniture part? In Chloé Mason Gray’s experience, approximately three-and-a-half months. When the interior designer went to source a mirrored Pax wardrobe from the Swedish retailer for her client Chase Hensel’s Mexico home and quickly learned there were no mirror panels left in stock, she thought it would be a breeze to have the fronts custom-made elsewhere. So she purchased the unit sans mirrors and began her search for glass. “It turned out that hardly anyone makes ones with the particular thickness needed for this closet,” says Gray. But the time it took to find a fabricator was worth the wait: When Hensel wakes up in the morning, he’s greeted by the reflection of the thousands of tiny grains of sand that coat the walls.
Take Your First Peek Inside the Luxurious New Orient Express Train
A luxurious new take on the iconic Orient Express train is coming in 2025, and you can take you first sneak peek now. A first round of images of the updated car interiors was recently unveiled at an immersive virtual reality exhibition called the “Orient Express Revelation,” which was displayed during Paris art week.
woodfloorbusiness.com
Bona Launches Red Out Waterborne Color Neutralizer
Bona’s Red Out is a two-step waterborne color neutralizer designed to reduce red and pink tones to help mimic the look of white oak flooring. The product is safe to use on multiple wood species, from red oak to Brazilian cherry, the company says. It is low-odor, dries quickly and is compatible with the entire Bona System.
Comments / 0