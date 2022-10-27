ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Valley, ID

eastidahonews.com

No sign of Idaho Falls hunter missing for more than a week

HOWE — A local sheriff's office will continue the search Saturday for a 73-year-old hunter who has been missing for more than a week. Deputies from Butte County Sheriff's Office and search and rescue crews have been looking for Michael Faller of Idaho Falls. According to a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Missing Idaho Falls man found dead after 10-day search

IDAHO FALLS – The body of an Idaho Falls man who's been missing since Oct. 19 was found Saturday. Ashley Countryman, a spokeswoman for the family of Michael Faller, confirms to EastIdahoNews.com the 73-year-old man is dead. She didn't have any other information. Faller went camping with...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
