‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Receives Enthusiastic Standing Ovation at Close of Animation Is Film Festival
Guillermo del Toro received an enthusiastic standing ovation following the screening of his upcoming stop-motion adaptation of Pinocchio on Saturday at the close of the Animation is Film Festival. In a packed Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, del Toro was on hand for a conversation about the moviemaking with Oscar-winning VFX veteran Phil Tippett (Jurassic Park) following the screening. “It’s just a whole different way of creatively thinking, doing something like this,” said Tippett. “You get totally lost in the world-building.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Review: An Uneven Horror Octet, Highlighted by Jennifer Kent's EntryAmy Schumer,...
