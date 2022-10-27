ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Man found dead during welfare check in north valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was found dead after a welfare check in a north valley apartment. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the 1100 block of Blankenship Avenue near W. Carey Ave. around noon on Friday. A property maintenance worker notified the police after discovering a dead...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

2-car collision leaves 1 dead in southwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A vehicle crash has left one person dead in the southwest valley. Police said the collision occurred Saturday, around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Windmill Lane. According to officers, two vehicles were involved in the crash. Arriving medical personnel took one person...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in North Las Vegas. North Las Vegas Police said the crash happened just after 12 p.m. Oct. 28 near N. Aliante Parkway and W. Corvine Drive. According to police, a Jeep was traveling south on...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

