Arkansas State

KHBS

Arkansas candidate for state auditor arrested

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A candidate for Arkansas State Auditor was arrested Friday. Diamond Arnold-Johnson was arrested after a warrant was issued on a charge of felony terroristic threatening, according to Little Rock Police. She was booked into the Pulaski County Jail. Arnold-Johnson, 32, is a Democrat. She is...
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas House District 11 candidates want lower taxes, living wage for constituents

Both candidates running for House District 11 hope to support working Arkansans. If elected, Republican Rebecca Burkes said she would focus on lowering taxes and lightening regulations and restrictions on small businesses. “Having been a business owner myself and understanding what it means and the things that business owners have to go through to operate, […] The post Arkansas House District 11 candidates want lower taxes, living wage for constituents appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
THV11

Arkansas United offering Spanish translation services at polls

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas United (AU), a statewide nonprofit organization, will be offering translation services and assistance for Spanish-speaking voters during the 2022 election. The organization will host a "Party at the Polls" on Saturday, November 5 with Spanish translators available at key early-voting locations in Pulaski, Benton, and...
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district

Voters in Arkansas’ new majority-Hispanic district will elect a state representative for the first time this November.  Democrat Diana Gonzales Worthen, Republican DeAnna Hodges and Libertarian Steven Stilling are the three candidates seeking to serve the diverse population of Springdale’s House District 9. Having worked in Northwest Arkansas as an educator for 26 years, Gonzales […] The post Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
KOLR10 News

Study shows Arkansas is one of the hardest states to vote in

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — A non-partisan academic study recently released by Northern Illinois University placed Arkansas 48th out of 50 states in a list of how easy it is to vote in the states. The study says there are numerous reasons why Arkansas is ranked 48th. “There’s laws that restrict absentee ballot distribution by […]
fhswatchdog.com

Arkansas governor elections

This coming November the Arkansas governor elections will be held. Current governor Asa Hutchinson will not be able to run for governor again this year due to reaching his term limits. Candidates running for governor this year are as follows:. Chris Jones – Jones is the Democratic candidate for this...
THV11

Here's how your votes are counted in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The elections of 2020 and 2000 threw an incredible amount of attention on what can be a tedious process— and that's counting ballots. In 2020, Pulaski County upgraded its equipment to make things easier and more accurate. Already, thousands of Arkansans have cast their...
