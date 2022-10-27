Read full article on original website
KHBS
Arkansas candidate for state auditor arrested
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A candidate for Arkansas State Auditor was arrested Friday. Diamond Arnold-Johnson was arrested after a warrant was issued on a charge of felony terroristic threatening, according to Little Rock Police. She was booked into the Pulaski County Jail. Arnold-Johnson, 32, is a Democrat. She is...
Arkansas House District 11 candidates want lower taxes, living wage for constituents
Both candidates running for House District 11 hope to support working Arkansans. If elected, Republican Rebecca Burkes said she would focus on lowering taxes and lightening regulations and restrictions on small businesses. “Having been a business owner myself and understanding what it means and the things that business owners have to go through to operate, […] The post Arkansas House District 11 candidates want lower taxes, living wage for constituents appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Arkansas voting officials are certain that voting machines are completely secure
Arkansas voting officials are adamant that voting machines being used for elections this year are secure.
Arkansas United offering Spanish translation services at polls
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas United (AU), a statewide nonprofit organization, will be offering translation services and assistance for Spanish-speaking voters during the 2022 election. The organization will host a "Party at the Polls" on Saturday, November 5 with Spanish translators available at key early-voting locations in Pulaski, Benton, and...
Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district
Voters in Arkansas’ new majority-Hispanic district will elect a state representative for the first time this November. Democrat Diana Gonzales Worthen, Republican DeAnna Hodges and Libertarian Steven Stilling are the three candidates seeking to serve the diverse population of Springdale’s House District 9. Having worked in Northwest Arkansas as an educator for 26 years, Gonzales […] The post Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Study shows Arkansas is one of the hardest states to vote in
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — A non-partisan academic study recently released by Northern Illinois University placed Arkansas 48th out of 50 states in a list of how easy it is to vote in the states. The study says there are numerous reasons why Arkansas is ranked 48th. “There’s laws that restrict absentee ballot distribution by […]
Arkansas has one of the highest child poverty rates in the nation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new report that was released by the US Census Bureau has shown that Arkansas has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country. Some local organizations have been working to improve the lives of Arkansas families. At Our House, the staff has...
Arkansas Problem Gambling Council to be treatment provider for citizens with gambling disorders
The Arkansas Problem Gambling Council will officially start working next week as the Arkansas Racing Commission's provider of treatment, educational and other treatment services, for Arkansans with gambling disorders.
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
fhswatchdog.com
Arkansas governor elections
This coming November the Arkansas governor elections will be held. Current governor Asa Hutchinson will not be able to run for governor again this year due to reaching his term limits. Candidates running for governor this year are as follows:. Chris Jones – Jones is the Democratic candidate for this...
Missouri recreational marijuana could open up in February
Regardless, medical marijuana dispensaries are already planning on people voting Yes on Amendment 3.
Exclusive: Arkansas Governor Candidate Chris Jones Talks Fragile Democracy and Beating An Inaccessible Adversary
When Chris Jones, the Democratic candidate for Arkansas governor, was 8 years old, his father, a preacher, took him on an unforgettable trip. “Early on, my dad took me from my hometown to Little Rock and I met then-Gov. Bill Clinton,” Jones tells BLACK ENTERPRISE. “I was fascinated by...
Here's how your votes are counted in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The elections of 2020 and 2000 threw an incredible amount of attention on what can be a tedious process— and that's counting ballots. In 2020, Pulaski County upgraded its equipment to make things easier and more accurate. Already, thousands of Arkansans have cast their...
Affidavit shows Arkansas auditor candidate admitted using Facebook to threaten lawyer, judge
Police claim in an affidavit used to swear out a Pulaski County warrant shows a candidate for Arkansas state auditor admitted in court to posting threats toward a former county prosecutor who is now a judge-elect.
Arkansas Department of Corrections enforcement effort underway for Halloween
The Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a release detailing its enforcement efforts that will take place before, during and after Halloween regarding registered sex offenders.
Beto O’Rourke Allegedly Broke a Law During Early Election Voting in Texas
Beto O'Rourke campaigning in WacoScreenshot from Twitter. This week, Beto O’Rourke is in a close race against Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott is seeking his third re-election as Texas governor.
Texas pulls $359.6 million out of prison system to continue funding Greg Abbott's border crackdown
So far, the Republican governor's Operation Lone Star has burned through $4 billion in funding.
Mistake resets parole eligibility for many Arkansas inmates
On Monday, October 24, 2022, The Arkansas Department of Corrections admitted to a legislative committee that it had misinterpreted one element of parole eligibility law for seven years.
actionnews5.com
Before You Vote: What to know about Arkansas’ recreational marijuana ballot amendment
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Early voting has begun in Arkansas and will end the day before the Nov. 8 election. One of the more hot-topic items of discussion on the statewide ballot is the question of whether or not the Natural State will have a recreational marijuana program. If...
ed88radio.com
Poll: Opposition to recreational marijuana amendment grows, but slight majority still favor
Voter attitudes toward recreational marijuana have shifted significantly over the last month, according to a new Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College Poll. The survey, conducted on Oct. 17-18, 2022, collected opinions from 974 likely Arkansas voters statewide. Respondents were asked:. Q. On November 8th, voters will be asked to consider...
