Annual Bryn Du Art Show opens for artist submissions

The Bryn Du Art Show is open for visual art submissions until Jan. 15, 2023. All visual artists, including photographers, may submit 2D and 3D works for consideration in this 19th annual juried show to be held March 3-25, 2023. The 2023 Bryn Du Art Show juror will be Ken Emerick, the former Ohio Arts Council’s (OAC) Director of Artist Programs and the Ohio Percent for Art Program. Emerick has served as a juror for a variety of exhibitions and artist awards for numerous Ohio arts organizations, colleges and universities.

Since 2004, the Bryn Du Commission has continued to bring a variety of art works to the Mansion for a free, open to the public event. The 2023 Art Show is supported by River Tree Wealth Management – Northwestern Mutual, GermainCars.com, Kinetic by Windstream, the Hinderer Motor Company, the Village of Granville, the Ohio Arts Council, the Granville Arts Commission, and Ohio Magazine, among others. Last year’s event celebrated the 18th anniversary with both the beloved in-person art show, which included a large variety of artist demonstrations, art-making activities and the well-loved Community Choice awards, as well as, virtual aspects such as a zoom Q&A with the show juror and a virtual awards presentation for our artists across the nation.

This year’s chosen artists will be given the opportunity to put their artwork up for sale during the show and docent and/or provide public art demonstrations. The 2023 Best in Show artist will be awarded $1,000, and two additional artists will be awarded $500 each. These cash prizes will be sponsored by GermainCars.com. Artists’ submissions will be accepted through Jan. 15, 2023. Please go to www.bryndu.com for additional details and to submit art works. For non-online submissions, please contact Bryn Du directly.