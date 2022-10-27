Read full article on original website
Ethereum sets record ETH short liquidations, wiping out $500 million in 2 days
Ether (ETH) is setting liquidation records this week as a comparatively modest price uptick reveals how bearish the market has become. Data from on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant confirmed that United States dollar-denominated short liquidations hit a new all-time high on Oct. 25. Two days, half a billion dollars of ETH...
Axelar partners with Polygon to deliver cross-chain communication to Polygon Supernets
Cross-chain platform Axelar has announced a partnership with Polygon to deliver secure cross-chain communications to Polygon Supernets. The company said that Axelar’s partnership with Polygon will serve as infrastructure for an interoperable internet of dedicated Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchains powered by Polygon Edge. Speaking with Cointelegraph, Sergey Gorbunov,...
Celsius Network’s bungling showed why centralization can’t protect privacy
In Celsius Network’s recent court filing, the billion-dollar centralized finance (CeFi) platform exposed more than 14,000 pages of customer identity and on-chain transaction data without user consent — a prescient reminder that privacy absent decentralization is no privacy at all. As part of its bankruptcy proceedings, CeFi lending...
Google still promoting crypto phishing sites, warns Binance boss
Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has warned that Google Search results are still promoting crypto phishing and scamming websites. Despite Google’s strict policies on crypto marketing for its ads service, scammers have still been slipping through the cracks over the past few years. At times, scam websites have even been displayed higher than legitimate crypto and blockchain projects.
Musk fires Twitter execs, research stirs blockchain energy debate and CFTC brass shares crypto concerns: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 23-29
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Twitter’s top brass...
Solana-based protocol seeking to decentralize ride-sharing raises $9M
The ride-sharing industry is poised for another paradigm shift, with Web3 protocols allowing new companies and drivers to bid for rides using a matching algorithm, according to the Decentralized Engineering Corporation (DEC) — the company behind the Solana-based protocol TRIP that enables mobility-based applications. According to DEC, on the...
3 striking similarities with past Bitcoin price bottoms — But there’s a catch
Bitcoin (BTC) has been consolidating inside the $18,000–$20,000 price range since mid-June, pausing a strong bear market that began after the price peaked at $69,000 in November 2021. Many analysts have looked at Bitcoin’s sideways trend as a sign of a potential market bottom, drawing comparisons from the cryptocurrency’s...
Binance may form a team to support Twitter’s blockchain efforts
According to reports on Oct. 28, crypto exchange Binance intends to create a team to work on crypto and blockchain solutions for Twitter, following the acquisition of the social media company by tech billionaire Elon Musk. The development came hours after Binance’s founder and CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, confirmed that...
THORChain network resumes following 20-hour chain halt
Cross-chain exchange and proof-of-bond network THORChain announced it was once again “fully operational” after an outage of more than 20 hours. In an Oct. 28 tweet, the THORChain team said the network was “back online and producing blocks” and had reenabled trading. The network was halted on Oct. 27 after the team said a bug had caused “non-determinism between individual nodes.”
Visa's trademark applications suggest more involvement in crypto space
Major credit card company Visa may be planning to explore digital wallet services based on two recent trademark applications. According to records submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Oct. 22, the Visa International Service Association filed two applications for its character mark to be used in software “to view, access, store, monitor, manage, trade, send, receive, transmit, and exchange” crypto assets and nonfungible tokens, or NFTs. The filings also suggested the credit card company may be exploring a move into the metaverse, with its namesake used in “virtual environments in which users can interact for recreational, leisure or entertainment purposes.”
Celsius bankruptcy case trustee slams $3M employee bonus motion
The United States trustee overseeing the Celsius Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, William Harrington, has objected to a Celsius motion that would see 62 of its 275 employees paid a retention bonus totaling $2.96 million. The trustee has blasted Celsius in its supporting statement for the objection filed on Oct. 27,...
Terra co-founder Do Kwon faces $57-million lawsuit in Singapore
Do Kwon, the co-founder of Terraform Labs who may be facing legal actions in South Korea and the United States, is the target of a lawsuit in Singapore along with the Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) and Terra founding member Nicholas Platias. In a lawsuit filed in Singapore’s high court on...
Self-sovereignty in the creator economy and Web3 — Is there room for both?
On Oct. 28, NFT Steez, a biweekly Twitter Spaces hosted by Alyssa Expósito and Ray Salmond, met with Web3 content writer Julie Plavnik to discuss the importance of self-sovereignty while building a digital identity in Web3. Plavnik referenced author Gavin Wood when describing Web3 and said that “communication” is...
Crypto exchange Coincheck plans Nasdaq listing in July 2023
Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck has confirmed plans to pursue a public stock offering in the United States through Nasdaq — a move that would give the company access to the country’s lucrative capital markets. In documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Oct. 28, Coincheck’s...
Fidelity report shows resilience to crypto winter, huge adoption gap among investors
Fidelity Digital Assets released its annual study on institutional investment in digital assets on Oct. 27. Digital asset fundamentals remain strong despite headwinds, the study concludes, but adoption remains highly uneven among different types of investors. In its survey of 1,052 institutional investors in Asia, Europe and the United States,...
US currency comptroller to up its game with new Office of Financial Technology in 2023
The United States Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) announced on Oct. 27 that it will create an Office of Financial Technology early next year. The new office will incorporate the Office of Innovation, which was set up in 2016. It will be led by a chief financial technology officer, who will report to the senior deputy comptroller for bank supervision policy.
FTX CEO dissects Mark Zuckerberg's intent to pump $10B/year into Meta
Facebook’s rebranding into Meta was Mark Zukerberg’s latest attempt to retain dominance in the social media world of Web3, specifically, the Metaverse. On the occasion of Meta completing one year on the rebrand, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the CEO of the crypto exchange FTX, shared his thoughts on the rebranding and what it means for the future of Meta.
