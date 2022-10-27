Lafayette mom seeks closure after losing only child in hit-and-run

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) It has been three months since the death of Christopher Smith, 37 of Lafayette.

Police found his body on West Gilman Rd.

His mother, Sheryl Scott, says it has been hard on the family and she wants justice for her only child.

“I literally don’t sleep at night because it’s like so much anxiety trying to figure out in my head what really happened to my son.”

Scott says it is very emotional sometimes for her. She says she has some good days and then other times she doesn’t even want to get out of bed.

She says it is her faith in God and his strength that helps her get up daily. In addition, the support of her family and friends keeps her going.

“It’s like a part of me is gone. It’s just gone and I lost him in such a senseless act.”

Smith would have turned 28-years-old on Oct. 28.

Furthermore, Scott said she is grateful her son left her with loving words before he died and says their last conversation was so positive.

“You been such a supportive mom, and if it wasn’t for you, mom, I wouldn’t be the person that I am.”

Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said officers have been working countless hours to bring closure to the family and close the case.

“As a mother myself, I really want to help bring closure to Ms. Scott so she can move on with her life and she can know that her son’s case has been solved,” Green said.

“We have been through so many different avenues to try to get any leads to try to help close this case.”

Green adds that most of the hit-and-run cases happen in the early morning hours or late at night.

She encourages citizens to pay attention mostly during those times and especially if a street is not well-lit.

“If you suspect that you hit a dog. Alot of times, that’s what we hear. I thought I hit an animal. My suggestion would be to stop and just investigate and just to see what it was that they hit. Just by them doing that can help prolong someone’s life because that means we can get medical attention to them sooner by people stopping and trying to help and render aid.”

If you know anything about the case, contact the Lafayette Police Department or the Lafayette Parish Crimestoppers at 232-TIPS or use the P3 mobile app.

