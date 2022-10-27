ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette mom seeks closure after losing only child in hit-and-run

By Rodricka Taylor
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=203pUR_0ioEguPh00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) It has been three months since the death of Christopher Smith, 37 of Lafayette.

Police found his body on West Gilman Rd.

His mother, Sheryl Scott, says it has been hard on the family and she wants justice for her only child.

“I literally don’t sleep at night because it’s like so much anxiety trying to figure out in my head what really happened to my son.”

Scott says it is very emotional sometimes for her. She says she has some good days and then other times she doesn’t even want to get out of bed.

She says it is her faith in God and his strength that helps her get up daily. In addition, the support of her family and friends keeps her going.

“It’s like a part of me is gone. It’s just gone and I lost him in such a senseless act.”

Smith would have turned 28-years-old on Oct. 28.

Furthermore, Scott said she is grateful her son left her with loving words before he died and says their last conversation was so positive.

“You been such a supportive mom, and if it wasn’t for you, mom, I wouldn’t be the person that I am.”

Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said officers have been working countless hours to bring closure to the family and close the case.

“As a mother myself, I really want to help bring closure to Ms. Scott so she can move on with her life and she can know that her son’s case has been solved,” Green said.

“We have been through so many different avenues to try to get any leads to try to help close this case.”

Green adds that most of the hit-and-run cases happen in the early morning hours or late at night.

She encourages citizens to pay attention mostly during those times and especially if a street is not well-lit.

“If you suspect that you hit a dog. Alot of times, that’s what we hear. I thought I hit an animal. My suggestion would be to stop and just investigate and just to see what it was that they hit. Just by them doing that can help prolong someone’s life because that means we can get medical attention to them sooner by people stopping and trying to help and render aid.”

If you know anything about the case, contact the Lafayette Police Department or the Lafayette Parish Crimestoppers at 232-TIPS or use the P3 mobile app.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

1 injured in Choctaw Drive shooting Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Shots were reportedly fired on Choctaw Drive Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they are responding to the area of Choctaw Drive and 38th Street regarding a reported shooting. Police say one person was injured. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

One shot in neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night

BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt in a shooting in a neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting on Taft Street around 10 p.m. Police found a man at a different location with a gunshot wound....
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Mom claims son came home from school with concussion; BR teacher on leave amid investigation

BATON ROUGE - An elementary school employee was placed on leave while law enforcement investigates claims that a child ended up in a hospital after he was struck by a teacher. The mother of the student, a first-grader at La Belle Aire Elementary School, told WBRZ that the child was late to class and was trying to sit down when the teacher hit him in the head.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Woman who escaped police custody at Ochsner Lafayette General re-arrested

The 22-year-old woman who escaped police custody while receiving care at Ochsner Lafayette General has again been arrested. Dervanaisha Carter, 22, of Lafayette, was apprehended Wednesday after spending less than two days on the run from police after escaping from custody while receiving care at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center on Monday night, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
theadvocate.com

Lafayette man accused of raping 11-year-old in 2017

A Lafayette man was charged with first-degree rape Wednesday after prosecutors say he sexually abused a child in 2017. Bernard Keever, 60, of Lafayette, was indicted by a grand jury on a count of first-degree rape. The indictment said that Keever raped the child, who was 11 at the time, between July 1, 2017 and Aug. 31, 2017. The case was brought by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man arrested in fatal Saturday shooting in Opelousas

An Opelousas man was arrested Wednesday night on a murder charge related to a fatal Saturday shooting. Easton Shelvin Jr., 23, of Opelousas, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Ryan’ Trayvian Darby of Abbeville, who was shot and killed around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Academy Street, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
brproud.com

Zachary theft suspects sought by detectives

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Zachary detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying several theft suspects. The Zachary Police Department shared the images of three individuals accused of theft. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 225-964-2004.
ZACHARY, LA
KLFY News 10

Diocese to hold mass for all unclaimed bodies in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Bishop Douglas Deshotel will celebrate a Mass of Christian burial for all the unclaimed bodies at morgues in Lafayette Parish. The mass will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 2 (All Souls’ Day), at 5:30 p.m. at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Men, women, and children, from throughout Lafayette Parish who […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy