Read full article on original website
Related
15 Controversial TV Episodes That Got So Much Backlash The Network Said, "That's It, No One Will Ever See This Again"
In 2011, Disney Channel pulled two episodes after Demi Lovato called them out. The network has also pulled two episodes that were heavily criticized by parent groups.
epicstream.com
What's New on Amazon Prime Video in November 2022
Amazon Prime Video is ramping up its holiday slate heading into the festive season. Although The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 has ended its run in October, Prime Video will have some exciting titles that subscribers will be able to watch but they will have to sift through the pile to find the fun stuff.
epicstream.com
House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Date Teased by HBO Boss
It looks like the wait for House of the Dragon Season 2 is truly going to be a long one. HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys has just trashed hopes that the Game of Thrones prequel will return by the end of 2023, stating that the series is going to be back the following year.
epicstream.com
The Witcher Remake Release Date Speculation, Gameplay, Platforms, Trailer & Everything You Need to Know
Want to know the official The Witcher remake release date and more details about the highly-anticipated action RPG from CD Projekt Red? While it's too early for the developer to share plenty of details about the remake, we'll share the latest information about the upcoming game in this article. CD...
Comments / 0