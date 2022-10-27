Read full article on original website
‘I hope he’s pissed off’: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr vocal on Jonathan Kuminga becoming Warriors’ odd man out
The Golden State Warriors started off the season with an 11-man rotation. In their latest win against the Miami Heat, only 10 players took the court – leaving out second-year man Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga was already being used sparingly for the team’s first four games. He played just over 10 minutes per contest in those […] The post ‘I hope he’s pissed off’: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr vocal on Jonathan Kuminga becoming Warriors’ odd man out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving hit new low NBA hasn’t seen in 39 years
“When you try your best but you don’t succeed.” Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are probably listening to Coldplay’s “Fix You” after yet another humongous effort from the Brooklyn Nets duo went to waste following a 125-129 overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The talented...
‘I think this is a direct message to Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office’: Kendrick Perkins on LeBron’s cryptic post
The Los Angeles Lakers are now 0-4 in the 2022-23 season after losing to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. Los Angeles didn’t have guard Russell Westbrook in the matchup, but the supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis struggled once again in the loss. So far this...
Nets star Kyrie Irving pushes film full of virulent antisemitism
Kyrie Irving does a lot of questionable things on Twitter. This has become somewhat second nature for the highly polarizing Brooklyn Nets superstar. On Friday, Kyrie sent out a tweet that might get him into hot water again:. Seems innocent enough, right? The Nets point guard also didn’t include any...
Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on why Nets star Ben Simmons is ‘afraid’ of taking shots
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Ben Simmons’ aggressiveness on the offensive end, or rather, the apparent lack thereof. ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst believes that there is a compelling reason behind the Brooklyn Nets star’s unwillingness to take shots, and the renowned broadcaster has spilled the beans on Ben.
FOX Sports
LeBron James makes cryptic Instagram post amid Lakers' 0-4 start
All is not well with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers are off to an 0-4 start to the 2022-23 NBA season. It marks the worst start for a LeBron James team since the 2003-04 season, James' rookie year with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Lakers are especially devoid of shooting, with an overall field goal percentage of just 41.6, second-worst in the NBA. Their 22.3 three-point percentage is the worst in the entire league.
NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic Beating Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving
Luka Doncic outplayed the duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. NBA fans loved Doncic's performance in a close win.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Minnesota Timberwolves: LeBron James Is Day To Day, Russell Westbrook And Anthony Davis Are Questionable
Russell Westbrook continues to be questionable for the Lakers while LeBron James and Anthony Davis are also in risk of missing their next game.
Steve Kerr drops bold Draymond Green claim after Warriors’ overtime loss to Hornets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime 120-113 on Saturday, beginning both their first back-to-back and multi-game road trip of the season with a hard-fought yet ultimately frustrating defeat. Don’t blame Draymond Green for his team’s loss to an objectively inferior opponent, though. His...
"The Lakers Are Wasting LeBron James' Final Years Just Like They Did With Kobe Bryant," NBA Fan Urges The Lakers For Changes
NBA fans want the Lakers to make some changes to the team otherwise they believe the organization will waste the final years of LeBron James similar to what happened with Kobe Bryant.
Mavs coach Jason Kidd takes jab at Christian Wood after Thunder meltdown
The Dallas Mavericks are off to a decent start to the 2022-23 season but have already put on one of the most impressive displays of failure. The Mavs blew a 16-point game against the Oklahoma City Thunder before losing in overtime. A Luka Doncic triple-double couldn’t get Dallas the win and Jason Kidd pointed out a reason why after the game: Christian Wood.
‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series
One could argue that it was the Memphis Grizzlies who gave the Golden State Warriors the biggest challenge during their majestic title run last season. Ja Morant definitely believes it. So much so, that the Grizzlies superstar is adamant that his team would have prevailed in their Western Conference Semifinals series had it not been […] The post ‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘You’re far worse than Kyrie’: Enes Freedom brands Nets’ Joe Tsai ‘hypocrite’ over Kyrie Irving callout
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving ruffled a handful of feathers with his latest controversy concerning the sharing of what’s considered an antisemitic film. The backlash included a stern message from Nets owner Joe Tsai with the hope of having an open discussion with his point guard on the matter.
Sixers star Joel Embiid calls himself Aaron Rodgers after showing Bulls he’s their daddy
There’s a reason Joel Embiid calls himself “Troel” on social media. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar reminded everyone of that reason after leading the Sixers to a dominant win over the Chicago Bulls. Embiid exploded for 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the contest, helping propel the Sixers to the 114-109 win against the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid calls himself Aaron Rodgers after showing Bulls he’s their daddy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kevin Durant fires back at claims of Kyrie Irving being a distraction
Kyrie Irving’s Twitter rants and posts have been the center of media attention… for all the wrong reasons. The Brooklyn Nets guard has always been rather outspoken about his beliefs. A few days ago, though, fans, former players, and even the owner of the team, took notice when Irving promoted a heavily anti-Semitic movie, among […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant fires back at claims of Kyrie Irving being a distraction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers’ puzzling roster construction around LeBron James, Anthony Davis draws brutally honest take from ex-sharpshooter
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a woeful 0-5 start and the entire fanbase is already worried about what this season could turn out to be. Anthony Davis is injured again, although it doesn’t appear to be serious, LeBron James has minimal help, and Russell Westbrook is now coming off the bench because he […] The post Lakers’ puzzling roster construction around LeBron James, Anthony Davis draws brutally honest take from ex-sharpshooter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time
After being a semi-regular in the Golden State Warriors’ rotation last season, Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time has leveled off in a big way this 2022-23. He’s averaging only 10.8 minutes per game, down from the 16.9 he saw last campaign. He was seen as a promising young talent, but has been unable to find minutes […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Brown taking leave of absence from Tigers basketball
Brown, who is the eighth-winningest coach in NBA history and only coach to win both an NBA title and NCAA national championship is in his second year with the Tigers program.
NBA Odds: Nuggets vs. Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 10/30/2022
The Denver Nuggets travel to Southern California to face off with the winless Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com arena. It is time to check our glitzy NBA odds series and deliver a Nuggets-Lakers prediction and pick. The Nuggets are coming off a 117-101 victory over the Utah Jazz. Michael Porter...
‘My mom had to carry me’: James Wiseman bares emotional struggle as injury wiped out early seasons
After a long and grueling rehab, James Wiseman is finally back to playing for the Golden State Warriors. The former second-overall pick missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season due to an injury he suffered in his rookie year. Now, Wiseman is balling out for the defending champions as they look to repeat this season.
