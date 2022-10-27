ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, AR

Athlete with MH ties leads volleyball team to state runner-up finish

Lydia Pitts (Photo courtesy of MaxPreps) The state championship matches for high school volleyball in Arkansas were held Saturday, and one match featured an athlete with ties to the Twin Lakes Area. Lydia Pitts, the daughter of former Mountain Home and Arkansas Razorback baseball player Nick Pitts, is on the team at Fort Smith Southside, who fell to nationally ranked Fayetteville in straight sets in the Class 6A match.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Friday basketball results include Cotter sweeping Calico Rock

Cotter was able to sweep three basketball games over Calico Rock on Friday. The Warriors defeated the Pirates 52-38 in the senior boys’ game. Hudson Adams led Cotter with 16 points, Payton McGee scored 15, and Trace Ewing added 10. Cotter also took the senior girls’ contest over Calico...
CALICO ROCK, AR
Hale, McElvain help Central Arkansas rout N. Alabama

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) – Darius Hale ran for 255 yards and two scores, Will McElvain accounted for three touchdowns and Central Arkansas routed North Alabama 64-21 on Saturday night. Central Arkansas (4-4, 3-0 ASUN) generated 733 yards of offense, including 456 yards on the ground on 41 carries. Hale...
CONWAY, AR
Redmond MCJROTC defeats Mountain Home NJROTC

Redmond MCJROTC defeated Mountain Home NJROTC 972.2 to 940.9 last week in the National Air Rifle League. Redmond MCJROTC was led by Simeon Lovric who shot a 251.6, with contributing members Gavvin McLaren, Aidan Waterman, and Callan Mcnee. Redmond MCJROTC is Redmond, OR, and are coached by Doug Seal. Redmond...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Congratulations, Natalie!

Pictured (Left to Right): Chad Bartosz, Assistant Store Manager, student Natalie Wyatt and Hannah Walker, YF&R Committee Chairman. The Baxter County Farm Bureau Board and Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee are pleased to. announce the October recipient for the Baxter County Ag. Student of the Month, Natalie Wyatt. Natalie is...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Arkansas officials searching for missing hiker from Baton Rouge

PONCA, Ark. (WAFB) - Officials and volunteers in one part of Arkansas are searching for a missing hiker from Baton Rouge. Authorities say Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, did not return from hiking along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail within Buffalo National River in Newton County, Arkansas. Rangers believe Smith began...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
A full weekend of Halloween events in the Twin Lakes area

This weekend a variety of Halloween events will take place throughout the Twin Lakes area. ASUMH will host a Haunted Trail & Treat Friday evening from 6 until 9. It will feature games, concessions, candy, pet costume contest, people costume contest, petting zoo & haunted trail. The haunted trail will start at parking lot #5, near Gottas Hall and the Walking/Hiking Trail trailhead.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Head on crash with semi kills area man

A Searcy County man was killed when his vehicle collided head on with a semi Monday morning. The Arkansas State Police have identified the victim as 65-year-old Michael Laurance Helms of Marshall. The accident report says the crash happened when Helms’ vehicle crossed the centerline and struck the semi.
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
Reva M. Stevenson, 97, Flippin (Roller-Burns)

Reva M. Stevenson, 97, passed away October 21, 2022, in Flippin, Arkansas. She was born June 11, 1925, in Holland, Arkansas (Faulkner County) to the late William C. and Sara Frances (Mabry) Cargile. She graduated from Holland High School, where she was an outstanding guard on the basketball team, being named to the All-County Team. While in high school, she was baptized and remained a lifelong Methodist. She was a member of Bull Shoals United Methodist Church.
FLIPPIN, AR
City leaders in Harrison, Ark., discuss speeding solutions

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - City leaders in Harrison formed a new special committee to address speeding solutions. Motivated by the work of the previous homelessness committee, Mayor Jerry Jackson says a large number of recent discussions with concerned residents led to the decision. “The last three or four months, I’ve...
HARRISON, AR
Plane crashes into Carroll County, AR field, lands on haybale

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – A plane crashed into a field in Carroll County, Arkansas Wednesday, October 26, after the pilot had mechanical issues. State police, Carroll County Sheriff’s office, Alpena Fire Dept, South Carroll County Fire Dept, Southern Paramedic service, and Carroll County responded to a call from the Airforce regarding a possible crash in […]
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
Boat Ramps Closed at Greers Ferry Lake

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office is closing two additional boat launch ramps because of the reservoir’s low water levels. The Mill Creek ramp is partially closed while the corrugated ramp remains available for use. The Hill Creek swim beach...
HEBER SPRINGS, AR

