Reva M. Stevenson, 97, passed away October 21, 2022, in Flippin, Arkansas. She was born June 11, 1925, in Holland, Arkansas (Faulkner County) to the late William C. and Sara Frances (Mabry) Cargile. She graduated from Holland High School, where she was an outstanding guard on the basketball team, being named to the All-County Team. While in high school, she was baptized and remained a lifelong Methodist. She was a member of Bull Shoals United Methodist Church.

FLIPPIN, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO