Athlete with MH ties leads volleyball team to state runner-up finish
Lydia Pitts (Photo courtesy of MaxPreps) The state championship matches for high school volleyball in Arkansas were held Saturday, and one match featured an athlete with ties to the Twin Lakes Area. Lydia Pitts, the daughter of former Mountain Home and Arkansas Razorback baseball player Nick Pitts, is on the team at Fort Smith Southside, who fell to nationally ranked Fayetteville in straight sets in the Class 6A match.
Izard County tops Brinkley, wins conference title in 1st season of 8-man football
Izard County’s inaugural regular season of eight-man football wrapped up Thursday night with the 2A/1A-North conference championship. The Cougars, trailing 22-12 in the second quarter, came back and defeated Brinkley 44-28. Izard County will go into the postseason with an overall record of 6-2 and a conference mark of 5-0.
Friday football results include Yellville-Summit losing finale at Newport
The Yellville-Summit High School football team wrapped up its season on a rough note on Friday. The Panthers fell at Newport 61-16. Yellville-Summit’s final record is 5-5 overall and 1-5 in the 3A-2. Salem was able to pick up another conference victory. The Greyhounds topped Perryville 36-19. Salem improves...
Friday basketball results include Cotter sweeping Calico Rock
Cotter was able to sweep three basketball games over Calico Rock on Friday. The Warriors defeated the Pirates 52-38 in the senior boys’ game. Hudson Adams led Cotter with 16 points, Payton McGee scored 15, and Trace Ewing added 10. Cotter also took the senior girls’ contest over Calico...
MHHS boys’ cross country teams wins 7th straight conference title, girls finish 2nd
Mountain Home High School boys’ cross country team. Four of Mountain Home’s cross country teams competed in the 5A-West Conference Meet Thursday at Siloam Springs, and for the high school boys, their streak of conference titles is now at seven. The Bombers won by finishing 25 points ahead...
Friday football schedule includes regular season road finale for MH
High school football dominates the local Friday schedule, and for Mountain Home, it will be the last road trip of the regular season. The Bombers will be near the Oklahoma state line for an outing with Van Buren. Mountain Home and the Pointers are part of a three-way tie for...
Hale, McElvain help Central Arkansas rout N. Alabama
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) – Darius Hale ran for 255 yards and two scores, Will McElvain accounted for three touchdowns and Central Arkansas routed North Alabama 64-21 on Saturday night. Central Arkansas (4-4, 3-0 ASUN) generated 733 yards of offense, including 456 yards on the ground on 41 carries. Hale...
Junior Bombers top West Memphis Wonder, repeat as conference champs
The Mountain Home freshman football program was able to successfully defend its Northeast Arkansas Conference championship from a year ago. The Junior Bombers finished the season Thursday night at home by defeating West Memphis Wonder 41-16.
MH erases 28-point deficit, beats Van Buren to keep playoffs in picture
The Mountain Home High School football team kept its playoff hopes alive in dramatic fashion on Friday. The Bombers scored 29 unanswered points, including the game-winning touchdown inside the final minute, to get past Van Buren 43-42. The Pointers jumped out early on Mountain Home as they scored the first...
Redmond MCJROTC defeats Mountain Home NJROTC
Redmond MCJROTC defeated Mountain Home NJROTC 972.2 to 940.9 last week in the National Air Rifle League. Redmond MCJROTC was led by Simeon Lovric who shot a 251.6, with contributing members Gavvin McLaren, Aidan Waterman, and Callan Mcnee. Redmond MCJROTC is Redmond, OR, and are coached by Doug Seal. Redmond...
Congratulations, Natalie!
Pictured (Left to Right): Chad Bartosz, Assistant Store Manager, student Natalie Wyatt and Hannah Walker, YF&R Committee Chairman. The Baxter County Farm Bureau Board and Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee are pleased to. announce the October recipient for the Baxter County Ag. Student of the Month, Natalie Wyatt. Natalie is...
fox8live.com
Arkansas officials searching for missing hiker from Baton Rouge
PONCA, Ark. (WAFB) - Officials and volunteers in one part of Arkansas are searching for a missing hiker from Baton Rouge. Authorities say Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, did not return from hiking along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail within Buffalo National River in Newton County, Arkansas. Rangers believe Smith began...
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
A full weekend of Halloween events in the Twin Lakes area
This weekend a variety of Halloween events will take place throughout the Twin Lakes area. ASUMH will host a Haunted Trail & Treat Friday evening from 6 until 9. It will feature games, concessions, candy, pet costume contest, people costume contest, petting zoo & haunted trail. The haunted trail will start at parking lot #5, near Gottas Hall and the Walking/Hiking Trail trailhead.
Head on crash with semi kills area man
A Searcy County man was killed when his vehicle collided head on with a semi Monday morning. The Arkansas State Police have identified the victim as 65-year-old Michael Laurance Helms of Marshall. The accident report says the crash happened when Helms’ vehicle crossed the centerline and struck the semi.
Reva M. Stevenson, 97, Flippin (Roller-Burns)
Reva M. Stevenson, 97, passed away October 21, 2022, in Flippin, Arkansas. She was born June 11, 1925, in Holland, Arkansas (Faulkner County) to the late William C. and Sara Frances (Mabry) Cargile. She graduated from Holland High School, where she was an outstanding guard on the basketball team, being named to the All-County Team. While in high school, she was baptized and remained a lifelong Methodist. She was a member of Bull Shoals United Methodist Church.
KYTV
City leaders in Harrison, Ark., discuss speeding solutions
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - City leaders in Harrison formed a new special committee to address speeding solutions. Motivated by the work of the previous homelessness committee, Mayor Jerry Jackson says a large number of recent discussions with concerned residents led to the decision. “The last three or four months, I’ve...
Plane crashes into Carroll County, AR field, lands on haybale
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – A plane crashed into a field in Carroll County, Arkansas Wednesday, October 26, after the pilot had mechanical issues. State police, Carroll County Sheriff’s office, Alpena Fire Dept, South Carroll County Fire Dept, Southern Paramedic service, and Carroll County responded to a call from the Airforce regarding a possible crash in […]
Boat Ramps Closed at Greers Ferry Lake
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office is closing two additional boat launch ramps because of the reservoir’s low water levels. The Mill Creek ramp is partially closed while the corrugated ramp remains available for use. The Hill Creek swim beach...
