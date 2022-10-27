Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
State Assembly 10th District: KCRA sits down with candidates Eric Guerra, Stephanie Nguyen
The state Assembly race to represent areas including south Sacramento and Elk Grove in the 10th District is between two Democratic city councilmembers: Sacramento councilmember Eric Guerra and Elk Grove council member Stephanie Nguyen. In separate interviews with KCRA 3, the candidates each shared similar sentiments when reflecting on their...
California Police Spend More Time Conducting Racially Biased Stops Than Responding To Calls
According to a new report on racial profiling in California, Black drivers are nearly five times more likely to be stopped by California sheriffs for traffic violations than white drivers. The Guardian reports records from the county sheriff’s departments in Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, and Riverside were obtained and...
KCRA.com
State Superintendent of Public Instruction: KCRA sits down with candidates Lance Christensen, Tony Thurmond
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California voters will decide who should lead roughly 6 million students and oversee billions of dollars in public funding as the state superintendent of public instruction. The superintendent works to help improve student academic performance, guides school districts on education policy and heads up the Department...
KCRA.com
Voting centers open Saturday across 27 California counties
Early voting centers officially open on Saturday in several California counties 10 days ahead of the midterm elections. The counties included have adopted the Voters Choice Act model, which gives voters the choice of casting their ballot at one of several voting locations within their area. Voters in these counties still have the option of mailing in their ballot or voting at a polling place if preferred.
KCRA.com
Sacramento mayor, advocacy group responds to rise in homeless-related fires
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Following a KCRA 3 investigation into the rise of homeless-related fire incidents in the city of Sacramento, Mayor Darrell Steinberg and a homeless advocacy group spoke with us about the problem. The investigation detailed that homeless-related fires have spiked 77% in recent years, but the number...
Newsom responds to ‘demonization’ label: ‘You’re dominating’ as a ‘global leader’ in renewable energy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The two-day California Forward Economic Summit wrapped up at the Mechanics Bank Bakersfield Convention Center and among the special guests: the governor of California, who addressed criticism of his handling of Kern County’s economic future. Scarcely 24 hours after Newsom was criticized for what Assemblyman Vince Fong called his “demonization” of […]
KTVU FOX 2
California rejected more than 100,000 ballots in primary election, Alameda County has large discrepancies
OAKLAND, Calif. - Millions of Californians are expected to mail-in ballots for the November general election, but more than 100 thousand may be rejected by county registrars. Data released by the California Secretary of State’s Office shows in the June primary election, 105,818 vote-by-mail ballots were disqualified. That’s about 1.6 % of all ballots submitted by mail.
Fox40
Destination California – Sutter Creek, Plymouth, Granite Bay
On the latest Studio 40 special, Gary and Scott take their RV and head out to the many wineries out in Sutter Creek, Amador County and Plymouth. Nestled in the middle of a row of recreational vehicle dealerships on El Camino Avenue, in North Sacramento, is a family owned RV dealership that has been making customers happy since 1974.
Opinion: Pricing groundwater will help solve California’s water problems
IN THE FACE of its worst drought in centuries, California is finally getting around to regulating its groundwater use. As an agricultural economist who studies water regulation in California, I think this is a unique chance to change the way we price groundwater and protect this scarce resource. But I’m worried that we might not make the most of this opportunity.
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Oct. 28 to 30
From Day of the Dead, Halloween and Diwali celebrations to food festivals and more, there’s a lot to do this weekend in Northern California. See the video below for the Sacramento region’s weekend forecast. Here is a look at what’s happening and interviews with organizers for some of...
Arizona Senator calls for Salton Sea funding to be withheld over California’s Colorado River use
By JONATHAN J. COOPER AND KATHLEEN RONAYNE PHOENIX (AP) — California communities exposed to hazardous dust by a drying lake bed have found themselves at the center of tensions between Arizona and California over how to conserve water along the overtaxed Colorado River. U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat facing reelection, wants the federal The post Arizona Senator calls for Salton Sea funding to be withheld over California’s Colorado River use appeared first on KESQ.
'I was terrified' | Research shows Black drivers in Sacramento more likely to be stopped by law enforcement
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Some people call it 'Driving While Black.' Others say it's racial profiling. Whatever you call it -- past and current research shows Black drivers are more likely to be stopped by law enforcement than white drivers. Henry Williams II, a Black man, says he experienced...
Men in ski masks attempt to rob McClatchy High Students, school district says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Within the past week, men in ski masks have attempted to rob students at C.K. McClatchy High School, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. The district said that two separate attempted robbery’s occurred in the surrounding neighborhood of the school and that no students were physically harmed. “We have […]
californiaglobe.com
It’s Time to Look to Sacramento County for Responsibility of Region’s Growing Homeless Crisis
Sacramento County’s 2022 homeless count reported a 67 percent rise in the unsheltered population since 2020. The numbers, not experienced by our neighbors in Yolo (13.9 percent) or Placer counties (under 1 percent), reflect policy failures. Even Los Angeles (4.1 percent) and San Francisco (3.5 percent decrease) demonstrated significantly...
californiahealthline.org
California Patients Fear Fallout From Third Dialysis Ballot Measure
ELK GROVE — Toni Sherwin is actually looking forward to the procedure that will relocate her dialysis port from her chest to her arm, which will be easier to keep dry. Since she started dialysis in February — as part of blood cancer treatment — she has washed her hair in the sink and stayed out of her pool to prevent water from getting into the port.
GV Wire
Expected Defeats of Props. 26 & 27 Are Still Victories for Gambling
You can’t miss the brand-new casino on Highway 99 in the Sacramento suburb of Elk Grove. It’s the size of a Costco, with bright blue signs above the entrances, proclaiming, “Sky’s the Limit!”. Joe Mathews. Opinion. That might seem like mere marketing, a sunny pun on...
californiaglobe.com
Latest PPIC Poll: Newsom Lead Slightly Diminishing, Major Props Likely To Fail
The last Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) poll before the election was released on Thursday, showing Newsom’s lead in the Gubernatorial race slip below 20 points, as well as many key propositions on the ballot failing by wide margins. According to the poll, which was conducted in mid-to-late...
Anti-critical race theory culture war plays out in South Bay school board races
After actively recruiting last year, the president of a Republican women's group has anti-critical race theory candidates running in 10 different school board races across the South Bay.
How to check if your ballot was counted in California
The State of California sends out a mail-in ballot to every registered voter. It’s a relatively new change that arose following the COVID-19 pandemic. For the most part, voting by mail has been popular with Californians who either can’t get the time off to visit an official polling location or have trouble finding transportation to […]
KCRA.com
Who's spending money to sway voters in California's state Senate District 8 race?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Special interest groups and corporations are spending millions to influence voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. One of the races they are weighing in on is State Senate District 8, which includes parts of Sacramento and Elk Grove. Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby...
