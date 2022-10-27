ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cordova, CA

KCRA.com

State Superintendent of Public Instruction: KCRA sits down with candidates Lance Christensen, Tony Thurmond

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California voters will decide who should lead roughly 6 million students and oversee billions of dollars in public funding as the state superintendent of public instruction. The superintendent works to help improve student academic performance, guides school districts on education policy and heads up the Department...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Voting centers open Saturday across 27 California counties

Early voting centers officially open on Saturday in several California counties 10 days ahead of the midterm elections. The counties included have adopted the Voters Choice Act model, which gives voters the choice of casting their ballot at one of several voting locations within their area. Voters in these counties still have the option of mailing in their ballot or voting at a polling place if preferred.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Newsom responds to ‘demonization’ label: ‘You’re dominating’ as a ‘global leader’ in renewable energy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The two-day California Forward Economic Summit wrapped up at the Mechanics Bank Bakersfield Convention Center and among the special guests: the governor of California, who addressed criticism of his handling of Kern County’s economic future. Scarcely 24 hours after Newsom was criticized for what Assemblyman Vince Fong called his “demonization” of […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California rejected more than 100,000 ballots in primary election, Alameda County has large discrepancies

OAKLAND, Calif. - Millions of Californians are expected to mail-in ballots for the November general election, but more than 100 thousand may be rejected by county registrars. Data released by the California Secretary of State’s Office shows in the June primary election, 105,818 vote-by-mail ballots were disqualified. That’s about 1.6 % of all ballots submitted by mail.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Destination California – Sutter Creek, Plymouth, Granite Bay

On the latest Studio 40 special, Gary and Scott take their RV and head out to the many wineries out in Sutter Creek, Amador County and Plymouth. Nestled in the middle of a row of recreational vehicle dealerships on El Camino Avenue, in North Sacramento, is a family owned RV dealership that has been making customers happy since 1974.
SUTTER CREEK, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Arizona Senator calls for Salton Sea funding to be withheld over California’s Colorado River use

By JONATHAN J. COOPER AND KATHLEEN RONAYNE PHOENIX (AP) — California communities exposed to hazardous dust by a drying lake bed have found themselves at the center of tensions between Arizona and California over how to conserve water along the overtaxed Colorado River. U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat facing reelection, wants the federal The post Arizona Senator calls for Salton Sea funding to be withheld over California’s Colorado River use appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Men in ski masks attempt to rob McClatchy High Students, school district says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Within the past week, men in ski masks have attempted to rob students at C.K. McClatchy High School, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. The district said that two separate attempted robbery’s occurred in the surrounding neighborhood of the school and that no students were physically harmed. “We have […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaglobe.com

It’s Time to Look to Sacramento County for Responsibility of Region’s Growing Homeless Crisis

Sacramento County’s 2022 homeless count reported a 67 percent rise in the unsheltered population since 2020. The numbers, not experienced by our neighbors in Yolo (13.9 percent) or Placer counties (under 1 percent), reflect policy failures. Even Los Angeles (4.1 percent) and San Francisco (3.5 percent decrease) demonstrated significantly...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
californiahealthline.org

California Patients Fear Fallout From Third Dialysis Ballot Measure

ELK GROVE — Toni Sherwin is actually looking forward to the procedure that will relocate her dialysis port from her chest to her arm, which will be easier to keep dry. Since she started dialysis in February — as part of blood cancer treatment — she has washed her hair in the sink and stayed out of her pool to prevent water from getting into the port.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

How to check if your ballot was counted in California

The State of California sends out a mail-in ballot to every registered voter. It’s a relatively new change that arose following the COVID-19 pandemic. For the most part, voting by mail has been popular with Californians who either can’t get the time off to visit an official polling location or have trouble finding transportation to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

