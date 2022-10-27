Read full article on original website
Endeavor’s IMG Sells Miss Universe Organization to Thailand’s JKN
Endeavor’s IMG said on Wednesday that it has sold The Miss Universe Organization (MUO), which oversees the annual Miss Universe competition, to Thailand-based JKN Global Media Public Company Ltd. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Tokyo Vice' Producer Alan Poul Talks Season 2, Why Japan's Capital Is the "Most Difficult" City to Shoot'Kaymak' Review: Milcho Manchevski's Sex-Charged Couples Dramedy Doesn't Exactly TitillateSpotify Chief Criticizes Kanye "Ye" West's "Awful" Antisemitic Comments, But Music Won't Be Removed “Since joining the IMG family in 2015, the organization and its global reach have grown tremendously,” IMG said. “Today, the Miss Universe competition is broadcast in...
These East African twins are changing the face of beauty
Feven and Helena Yohannes, twin sisters born in Eritrea who came to the U.S. as refugees at 2 years old, launched 2.4.1 Cosmetics in 2019 with their own funds.
A 17-year-old TikToker is gaining millions of views posting about her life as an aspiring electrician to bust sexist stereotypes about the profession
17-year-old Isabell McGuire is gaining millions of views, but her journey to becoming an electrician has also been met with sexism on and offline.
Saudi Arabia is reportedly trying to lure business executives with million-dollar paydays to work on the future city of Neom
Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in September. Everything we know about Neom, Saudi Arabia’s large-scale architectural showpiece, has sounded like a fantasy. Flying elevators, zero-carbon zones and swimming as a way of commuting—none of it has been seen before at the scale envisioned by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known informally as MBS.
Elite Daily
Corporate Workplaces Are Traumatizing Black Women
When I graduated with my master of theological studies degree from Harvard University, I thought that the world would open up for me. Yet, despite my credentials, during my first job out of graduate school as a diversity program manager, I was tokenized and underestimated: My colleagues talked down to me, assuming I lacked basic professionalism and competency. While my LGBTQ+ trainings were well-received by the students I served, certain co-workers would describe my trainings as “hyper” and “unfocused.” At the same time, my company was eager to show me off. They were excited to have a Black Queer woman on the team, but failed to invest in my talent, support my work, or provide professional development opportunities. I persevered, working hard to grow, but the more I succeeded, the worse things got. I quickly moved from being the shiny new hire to being dismissed and isolated.
BBC
Misogyny in music: Few women report discrimination in industry, inquiry hears
An inquiry into misogyny in music has heard how the #MeToo movement has not infiltrated the industry to the same degree it has with the film business. During a first parliamentary evidence session on Wednesday, experts said few women in music reported misogyny. MPs also heard little action was taken...
15 Controversial TV Episodes That Got So Much Backlash The Network Said, "That's It, No One Will Ever See This Again"
In 2011, Disney Channel pulled two episodes after Demi Lovato called them out. The network has also pulled two episodes that were heavily criticized by parent groups.
Tiempo: Technology helps people send money to loved ones in Latin America; rise in use over pandemic
In this episode of Tiempo, we discuss the app, "Revolu Pay" and how it has allowed people to send money to their loved ones in Latin America. This has been especially useful over the pandemic.
getnews.info
The Rise of the New Age Entrepreneurial Teen Influencer
Successful teen entrepreneur, Appalla Saikiran, Founder and CEO of SCOPE, is paving the way as a teen entrepreneurial influencer. He seeks to revolutionize the startup industry by building a platform for connecting budding entrepreneurs with knowledgeable mentors, investors, and industry experts. SCOPE Founder and CEO Appalla Saikiran is an example...
China’s Digital Retail — What’s Next?
The digital economy has entered the “fast lane” and is progressing at a high speed under a new wave of technology and China has been at the forefront in terms of scale for several years. From 2012 to 2021, the volume of the country’s digital economy grew from $1.52 trillion to more than $6.25 trillion and the proportion of the digital economy in overall GDP rose from 21.6 percent to 39.8 percent. But even amid this explosive growth the online retail industry has been slowing, with declining profits since the era of the “traffic dividend” has come to an end....
COP27′s Coke sponsorship leaves bad taste with green groups
LONDON (AP) — This year’s United Nations climate summit is brought to you by Coke. Soft drink giant Coca-Cola Co.’s sponsorship of the flagship U.N. climate conference, known as COP27, sparked an online backlash and highlighted broader concerns about corporate lobbying and influence. The COP27 negotiations aimed...
Vox
Leah Garcés proved animal rights activism can make room for everyone — even the farmers
Sometimes, for activism to succeed, it requires someone with an unexpected point of view. Leah Garcés — the president of Mercy for Animals, a nonprofit focused on investigating and reforming factory farms globally — is just such an activist. She’s a pioneer within the animal welfare and protection movement, where she has worked for over two decades in Europe, the United States, and other parts of the world. Garcés and her team’s investigations documenting the conditions of factory farms and slaughterhouses, especially for chickens, have garnered national attention and ultimately have improved the conditions of countless broiler chickens (chickens grown for meat, not eggs).
ffnews.com
Visa to open state-of-the-art Innovation Center in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Visa (NYSE: V), the world’s leader in digital payments, has announced plans to open a state-of-the art Innovation Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The facility, that will be operational by the end of 2023, is being built with the vision of becoming the Kingdom’s innovation hub for next-generation payment solutions and experiences. It will be the latest addition to Visa’s expanding global innovation network.
Disney CEO hits back at allegations company is 'too woke'
Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Bob Chapek responded Wednesday to criticism that his company has become "too woke." Speaking at the Wall Street Journal Tech Live conference, he said that Disney's programming will cater to the audience and reflect the "rich, diverse" world of viewers. "The world is a rich,...
