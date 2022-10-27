ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hollywood Reporter

Endeavor’s IMG Sells Miss Universe Organization to Thailand’s JKN

Endeavor’s IMG said on Wednesday that it has sold The Miss Universe Organization (MUO), which oversees the annual Miss Universe competition, to Thailand-based JKN Global Media Public Company Ltd. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Tokyo Vice' Producer Alan Poul Talks Season 2, Why Japan's Capital Is the "Most Difficult" City to Shoot'Kaymak' Review: Milcho Manchevski's Sex-Charged Couples Dramedy Doesn't Exactly TitillateSpotify Chief Criticizes Kanye "Ye" West's "Awful" Antisemitic Comments, But Music Won't Be Removed “Since joining the IMG family in 2015, the organization and its global reach have grown tremendously,” IMG said. “Today, the Miss Universe competition is broadcast in...
Fortune

Saudi Arabia is reportedly trying to lure business executives with million-dollar paydays to work on the future city of Neom

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in September. Everything we know about Neom, Saudi Arabia’s large-scale architectural showpiece, has sounded like a fantasy. Flying elevators, zero-carbon zones and swimming as a way of commuting—none of it has been seen before at the scale envisioned by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known informally as MBS.
Elite Daily

Corporate Workplaces Are Traumatizing Black Women

When I graduated with my master of theological studies degree from Harvard University, I thought that the world would open up for me. Yet, despite my credentials, during my first job out of graduate school as a diversity program manager, I was tokenized and underestimated: My colleagues talked down to me, assuming I lacked basic professionalism and competency. While my LGBTQ+ trainings were well-received by the students I served, certain co-workers would describe my trainings as “hyper” and “unfocused.” At the same time, my company was eager to show me off. They were excited to have a Black Queer woman on the team, but failed to invest in my talent, support my work, or provide professional development opportunities. I persevered, working hard to grow, but the more I succeeded, the worse things got. I quickly moved from being the shiny new hire to being dismissed and isolated.
BBC

Misogyny in music: Few women report discrimination in industry, inquiry hears

An inquiry into misogyny in music has heard how the #MeToo movement has not infiltrated the industry to the same degree it has with the film business. During a first parliamentary evidence session on Wednesday, experts said few women in music reported misogyny. MPs also heard little action was taken...
getnews.info

The Rise of the New Age Entrepreneurial Teen Influencer

Successful teen entrepreneur, Appalla Saikiran, Founder and CEO of SCOPE, is paving the way as a teen entrepreneurial influencer. He seeks to revolutionize the startup industry by building a platform for connecting budding entrepreneurs with knowledgeable mentors, investors, and industry experts. SCOPE Founder and CEO Appalla Saikiran is an example...
WWD

China’s Digital Retail — What’s Next?

The digital economy has entered the “fast lane” and is progressing at a high speed under a new wave of technology and China has been at the forefront in terms of scale for several years. From 2012 to 2021, the volume of the country’s digital economy grew from $1.52 trillion to more than $6.25 trillion and the proportion of the digital economy in overall GDP rose from 21.6 percent to 39.8 percent. But even amid this explosive growth the online retail industry has been slowing, with declining profits since the era of the “traffic dividend” has come to an end....
The Associated Press

COP27′s Coke sponsorship leaves bad taste with green groups

LONDON (AP) — This year’s United Nations climate summit is brought to you by Coke. Soft drink giant Coca-Cola Co.’s sponsorship of the flagship U.N. climate conference, known as COP27, sparked an online backlash and highlighted broader concerns about corporate lobbying and influence. The COP27 negotiations aimed...
Vox

Leah Garcés proved animal rights activism can make room for everyone — even the farmers

Sometimes, for activism to succeed, it requires someone with an unexpected point of view. Leah Garcés — the president of Mercy for Animals, a nonprofit focused on investigating and reforming factory farms globally — is just such an activist. She’s a pioneer within the animal welfare and protection movement, where she has worked for over two decades in Europe, the United States, and other parts of the world. Garcés and her team’s investigations documenting the conditions of factory farms and slaughterhouses, especially for chickens, have garnered national attention and ultimately have improved the conditions of countless broiler chickens (chickens grown for meat, not eggs).
ffnews.com

Visa to open state-of-the-art Innovation Center in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Visa (NYSE: V), the world’s leader in digital payments, has announced plans to open a state-of-the art Innovation Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The facility, that will be operational by the end of 2023, is being built with the vision of becoming the Kingdom’s innovation hub for next-generation payment solutions and experiences. It will be the latest addition to Visa’s expanding global innovation network.
Fox Business

Disney CEO hits back at allegations company is 'too woke'

Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Bob Chapek responded Wednesday to criticism that his company has become "too woke." Speaking at the Wall Street Journal Tech Live conference, he said that Disney's programming will cater to the audience and reflect the "rich, diverse" world of viewers. "The world is a rich,...
FLORIDA STATE

