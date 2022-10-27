ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Nebraskan

Loan forgiveness program put on hold, other federal aid options available

UNL students and other eligible borrowers have begun applying for President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, but the plan could be in trouble after being temporarily blocked by a federal appeals court on Oct. 22. Six states, including Nebraska, filed a lawsuit against the program that said erasing...

