Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Nebraskan
Loan forgiveness program put on hold, other federal aid options available
UNL students and other eligible borrowers have begun applying for President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, but the plan could be in trouble after being temporarily blocked by a federal appeals court on Oct. 22. Six states, including Nebraska, filed a lawsuit against the program that said erasing...
8 Purchases Everyone Approaching Retirement Should Make
Certain retirement purchases, like big houses and expensive boats, are often regretted by retirees. However, there are other purchases that act more as investments. Here are eight purchases every...
Social Security: How Does the COLA Increase Get Applied to Spousal Benefits?
The much higher Social Security payments that go into effect in 2023 don't only benefit retired workers -- they also benefit spouses of those workers. The Social Security Administration announced last...
Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens
You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy-day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...
Comments / 0