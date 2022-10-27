ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yazoo County, MS

fox8live.com

Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of severe weather that pushed through the New Orleans area Saturday afternoon (Oct. 29) spawned tornadoes in nearby Mississippi. Several users posted videos of the tornadic activity to social media. Most of the activity appeared to be near the Mississippi towns of Pass Christian and Moss Point, around 3:30 p.m.
MOSS POINT, MS
wxxv25.com

Fatal single car accident in Jackson County

Jackson County traffic deputies are investigating a single car accident that killed a Pike County man Thursday, October 27th. Sheriff Mike Ezell says 28-year-old Randall Dakota Raborn was driving north on Old Biloxi Road in Latimer when he lost control of the car and hit a pine tree. He died on the scene.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Medical marijuana expected to hit Mississippi shelves in 2023

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s new medical cannabis program is closer to getting product out to licensed customers. Officials at the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) had 180 days to prepare for the program, which they said was much less time than other states who had to set up similar programs. “This is an […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Former tribal councilmember sentenced for embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former tribal councilmember for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians was sentenced to 84 months in prison for embezzlement, perjury, and suborning perjury. Prosecutors said Kevin Joseph Edwards, 51, of the Standing Pine Community, embezzled $12,178.40 from the Tribe by submitting fraudulent travel documents for reimbursement. Edwards was indicted for […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Mississippi governor to push for full elimination of state income tax

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves promised to push for a full elimination of the state’s income tax during the 2023 legislative session. The move would make Mississippi the 10th state with no income tax. Mississippi’s Republican-controlled legislature passed legislation in 2022 that already eliminates the state’s...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KHBS

Arkansas candidate for state auditor arrested

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A candidate for Arkansas State Auditor was arrested Friday. Diamond Arnold-Johnson was arrested after a warrant was issued on a charge of felony terroristic threatening, according to Little Rock Police. She was booked into the Pulaski County Jail. Arnold-Johnson, 32, is a Democrat. She is...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WLBT

Jackson city councilman says he and local pastor resolved slander suit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city councilman says he’s resolved a lawsuit with a local pastor that sued him for defamation. “Despite the process of litigation, we met as brothers in Christ and have resolved our differences, without the exchange of money,” Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks said in a statement released Friday morning.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Why you should watch out for pedestrians on Mississippi roads

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With an increasing number of traffic crashes involving a pedestrian, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is reminding drivers to slow down and watch out for pedestrians. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2020 there were 6,516 pedestrians killed in traffic crashes in the United States. This […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

1 killed, 1 injured in Leflore County shooting

LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Leflore County. The Greenwood Commonwealth reported the shooting happened on U.S. 49 between Sidon and Cruger on Tuesday, October 25. According to Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders, two people were shot in a vehicle. One victim died at […]
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS

