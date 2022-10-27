Read full article on original website
WLBT
Come November 22, Gov. Tate Reeves will wash his hands of Jackson’s water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves has extended the state of emergency over Jackson’s water system through November 22, saying that additional time is needed for a transition period between state managers and a private operator expected to be brought on to oversee plant operations. The order, which...
fox8live.com
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of severe weather that pushed through the New Orleans area Saturday afternoon (Oct. 29) spawned tornadoes in nearby Mississippi. Several users posted videos of the tornadic activity to social media. Most of the activity appeared to be near the Mississippi towns of Pass Christian and Moss Point, around 3:30 p.m.
Former Gov. Haley Barbour airlifted to UMMC after Yazoo County crash
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour was airlifted to a Jackson hospital after an accident in Yazoo County. Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff said the crash happened Wednesday evening near Wolf Lake. According to Sheriff, Barbour dodged a dog in the road, lost control of his vehicle and overturned. Barbour had […]
wxxv25.com
Fatal single car accident in Jackson County
Jackson County traffic deputies are investigating a single car accident that killed a Pike County man Thursday, October 27th. Sheriff Mike Ezell says 28-year-old Randall Dakota Raborn was driving north on Old Biloxi Road in Latimer when he lost control of the car and hit a pine tree. He died on the scene.
Mississippi governor extends Jackson water emergency order
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has extended the state of emergency over the water crisis in the capital city of Jackson. On the same day the emergency declaration was set to expire, Reeves said the state of emergency he declared on Aug. 30 would remain in place until Nov. 22.
Escaped Mississippi inmate found in Acadia Parish
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) has arrested a Mississippi inmate who escaped and stole a police vehicle.
Mississippi man leads deputies on chase in two counties before crashing car, reportedly assaults officer before being Tased.
A Mississippi man who led deputies on a chase in two counties was arrested after he crashed his car and attempted to flee on foot. Derrell Ducksworth, 40, of Jones County led deputies on a chase in Jones and Covington counties Friday. The chase ended when Ducksworth crashed his vehicle...
Mississippi police officer dies in motorcycle wreck Thursday
A Mississippi police officer lost his life in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. Officials with the Jackson Police Department report that fellow officer Cpl. Michael Tarrio died when the motorcycle he was operating collided with a pickup truck on U.S. 80 in Jackson. A 12-year veteran of the Jackson Police...
Medical marijuana expected to hit Mississippi shelves in 2023
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s new medical cannabis program is closer to getting product out to licensed customers. Officials at the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) had 180 days to prepare for the program, which they said was much less time than other states who had to set up similar programs. “This is an […]
Former tribal councilmember sentenced for embezzlement
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former tribal councilmember for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians was sentenced to 84 months in prison for embezzlement, perjury, and suborning perjury. Prosecutors said Kevin Joseph Edwards, 51, of the Standing Pine Community, embezzled $12,178.40 from the Tribe by submitting fraudulent travel documents for reimbursement. Edwards was indicted for […]
WAPT
Mississippi governor to push for full elimination of state income tax
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves promised to push for a full elimination of the state’s income tax during the 2023 legislative session. The move would make Mississippi the 10th state with no income tax. Mississippi’s Republican-controlled legislature passed legislation in 2022 that already eliminates the state’s...
KHBS
Arkansas candidate for state auditor arrested
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A candidate for Arkansas State Auditor was arrested Friday. Diamond Arnold-Johnson was arrested after a warrant was issued on a charge of felony terroristic threatening, according to Little Rock Police. She was booked into the Pulaski County Jail. Arnold-Johnson, 32, is a Democrat. She is...
WLBT
Jackson city councilman says he and local pastor resolved slander suit
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city councilman says he’s resolved a lawsuit with a local pastor that sued him for defamation. “Despite the process of litigation, we met as brothers in Christ and have resolved our differences, without the exchange of money,” Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks said in a statement released Friday morning.
WLBT
Former Miss. Band of Choctaw Indians tribal councilmember sentenced to federal prison
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former tribal councilmember for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians will spend the next 7 years behind bars. Kevin Joseph Edwards, 51, of the Standing Pine Community, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison for embezzlement, perjury and suborning perjury, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca.
Officials find car on side of Mississippi interstate, but not woman who was last seen nine days ago
Mississippi officials continue to search for a woman who has been missing for more than a week after finding the vehicle she was driving on the side of the interstate. Officials with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office say that the vehicle that Chantel McCray was driving was located on I-55 in Hinds County.
Why you should watch out for pedestrians on Mississippi roads
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With an increasing number of traffic crashes involving a pedestrian, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is reminding drivers to slow down and watch out for pedestrians. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2020 there were 6,516 pedestrians killed in traffic crashes in the United States. This […]
WLBT
‘It’s just a sad moment at this time’: JPD officer killed in motorcycle crash
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 12-year veteran of the Jackson Police Department was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon, JPD Chief James Davis says. The officer, Cpl. Michael Tarrio, was traveling west on U.S. 80, where he collided with a pickup truck. “As a result, he lost his life,”...
Drought snarls Mississippi River transit in blow to farmers
Thomas farms at the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi rivers and doesn’t own enough grain storage to wait out the high costs of shipping.
‘A death sentence’: Delta hospital faces closure as negotiations with UMMC stall
Greenwood Leflore Hospital could close by the end of November as negotiations between the hospital and the University of Mississippi Medical Center stall, interim CEO Gary Marchand told staff in a memo Tuesday. After waves of layoffs and service reductions over the last few months, hospital administrators had hoped to stay afloat until the end […]
1 killed, 1 injured in Leflore County shooting
LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Leflore County. The Greenwood Commonwealth reported the shooting happened on U.S. 49 between Sidon and Cruger on Tuesday, October 25. According to Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders, two people were shot in a vehicle. One victim died at […]
