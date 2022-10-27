Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama Court of the Judiciary convicts Jefferson County judge on ethics charge
The Alabama Court of the Judiciary has found Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd guilty on one charge of violating judicial ethics and suspended her without pay for 120 days. The nine-member court handed down the ruling today. The court held a trial in Montgomery that ended on Friday. The...
Justice Department to seek prison time for Texas family of 5 in Jan. 6 case
Prosecutors are seeking prison time for five members of a Texas family arrested for roles in the U.S. Capitol breach. In new court filings, the Justice Department recommends one month in prison for Dawn and Thomas Munn, and 21-day prison sentences for three of the couple's adult children. The Munn...
In chaotic Texas court hearing, True the Vote leaders found in contempt
The ruling came after the conservative voting organization’s leaders failed to provide specifics about the alleged evidence they’ve used to target election vendor Konnech.
Texas Election Could Determine Fate of Death Row Inmates
Texas voters are among a minority of Americans whose ballots include the state's courts. And this year, Texans could potentially shake up the Court of Criminal Appeals, which has the power to appeal the sentences of the 191 inmates currently on death row. Texas is one of seven states that...
Supreme Court turns away case of Black death row inmate who alleges jury bias
Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined a bid from a Black man on death row in Texas for the murder of his estranged White wife and two children who argued he was convicted and sentenced to death by biased jurors who had expressed opposition to interracial marriage.
FBI arrests pastor who wore his company jacket on Jan. 6 and pushed into police line
WASHINGTON — An Ohio pastor who wore his company jacket as he pushed against a police line on Jan. 6, 2021, was arrested by the FBI on Wednesday and charged with felony and misdemeanor charges, the Justice Department said. William Dunfee, 57, a church pastor, is the man seen...
Tennessee High Court Reverses Naomi Judd’s Death Investigation Order
A Tennesee High Court annulled a previous ruling that would have required police to share their investigation into Naomi Judd’s death publicly. Per Billboard, The state Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released but instead sent the case back to the lower court for an additional hearing. Judd’s family filed a petition earlier this year in a Williamson County Chancery Court claiming that the police records contain video and audio interviews with relatives in the immediate aftermath of Judd’s death.
Prisoners in Alabama keep dying as inmates go on statewide labour strike
At least three people incarcerated in Alabama prisons have died since thousands of inmates began striking in September to protest poor conditions, the latest sign of deterioration in a state correctional system the Justice Department sued in 2020 for its excessive violence and poor safety record.On Sunday, officials at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, found a 60-year-old Black inmate “unresponsive,” in a communal dormitory, according to state records reported by the Marshall Project.Official said they found “no evidence found to suggest trauma or foul play” in the death of the man, whose name has been identified but...
KOCO
Lawyers of death row inmate Benjamin Cole make final plea before execution
On Tuesday, the lawyers of death row inmate Benjamin Cole will make their final plea before the execution. Cole is scheduled for execution this Thursday. His lawyers are making a final plea to the U.S. Supreme Court to spare his life. They argue that Cole has a severe mental illness,...
Department of Justice won't pursue charges against 2 former South Carolina deputies in the death of Jamal Sutherland
The Department of Justice will not pursue federal criminal civil rights charges against two former Charleston, South Carolina, sheriff's deputies for their involvement in the in-custody death of Jamal Sutherland, the agency announced Wednesday.
North Carolina judge sends prospective juror to jail for refusing to wear mask in mask-optional courthouse
A North Carolina man was remanded to jail for refusing a judges order to wear a mask despite the lack of statewide or local mandates or laws.
Arizona Supreme Court allows death row execution to proceed
The Arizona Supreme Court is allowing the state to move forward with the execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper next month.
Attorneys ask US Supreme Court to intervene in death row case
Just days before the state is set to execute a death row inmate, attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.
Ohio Judge Suspended for Running Courtroom Like a ‘Game Show Host,’ Rewarding Defendants ‘Brave Enough’ to Appear During Covid-19 Shutdown
The Ohio Supreme Court this week “indefinitely” and “immediately” suspended a Cleveland municipal judge who disciplinary authorities said had “conducted business” like a “game show host.” The judge’s conduct included offering bizarre deals to defendants when prosecutors were not present on dates that coincided with her birthday, their birthdays, the birthdays of friends, or holidays.
Alabama asks judge to keep its execution secrets a secret
The state of Alabama is asking a federal judge to keep confidential certain information about what happened during the failed execution of Alan Miller last month. U.S. Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. for the Middle District of Alabama last week ordered the state produce documents by Thursday related to the execution attempt - information being sought by Miller’s attorneys in a federal lawsuit.
Trump supporter from Oklahoma ordered to prison for role in Jan. 6, 2021, riot
Jerry Ryals lost his job, became estranged from his wife and was shunned in his community after being charged for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Now the Trump supporter from Fort Gibson is losing his freedom. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly ordered...
FBI, DOJ and AG Garland respond to lawsuit filed by former FBI agent now in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland responded to a lawsuit filed in July by a former FBI special agent who now lives in Lubbock. The lawsuit alleged unlawful employment practices and sex discrimination. Former FBI Special Agent Katia Litton claimed in the original complaint […]
An engineer pretended to be a cop and detained 2 drivers. A court let him get away with it.
If qualified immunity protects officials like a county engineer performing a traffic stop, we're giving away our rights. Supreme Court must fix it.
WWEEK
Oregon DOJ Will Ask U.S. Supreme Court to Reconsider Frank Gable’s Release From Prison
The Oregon Department of Justice has notified U.S. District Court officials that the agency will appeal a recent opinion from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld a lower court decision to release Frank Gable from prison. “We plan to seek review by the U.S. Supreme Court,” DOJ...
Alabama judge suspended over failing to follow ethics order
A judicial panel convicted an Alabama judge of violating ethics rules by failing to return to work and serve without pay following her conviction in an earlier ethics case, court documents show. Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd was given a 120-day suspension without pay in an order filed Monday...
Comments / 0