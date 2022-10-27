ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

Newsweek

Texas Election Could Determine Fate of Death Row Inmates

Texas voters are among a minority of Americans whose ballots include the state's courts. And this year, Texans could potentially shake up the Court of Criminal Appeals, which has the power to appeal the sentences of the 191 inmates currently on death row. Texas is one of seven states that...
American Songwriter

Tennessee High Court Reverses Naomi Judd’s Death Investigation Order

A Tennesee High Court annulled a previous ruling that would have required police to share their investigation into Naomi Judd’s death publicly. Per Billboard, The state Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released but instead sent the case back to the lower court for an additional hearing. Judd’s family filed a petition earlier this year in a Williamson County Chancery Court claiming that the police records contain video and audio interviews with relatives in the immediate aftermath of Judd’s death.
The Independent

Prisoners in Alabama keep dying as inmates go on statewide labour strike

At least three people incarcerated in Alabama prisons have died since thousands of inmates began striking in September to protest poor conditions, the latest sign of deterioration in a state correctional system the Justice Department sued in 2020 for its excessive violence and poor safety record.On Sunday, officials at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, found a 60-year-old Black inmate “unresponsive,” in a communal dormitory, according to state records reported by the Marshall Project.Official said they found “no evidence found to suggest trauma or foul play” in the death of the man, whose name has been identified but...
Law & Crime

Ohio Judge Suspended for Running Courtroom Like a ‘Game Show Host,’ Rewarding Defendants ‘Brave Enough’ to Appear During Covid-19 Shutdown

The Ohio Supreme Court this week “indefinitely” and “immediately” suspended a Cleveland municipal judge who disciplinary authorities said had “conducted business” like a “game show host.” The judge’s conduct included offering bizarre deals to defendants when prosecutors were not present on dates that coincided with her birthday, their birthdays, the birthdays of friends, or holidays.
AL.com

Alabama asks judge to keep its execution secrets a secret

The state of Alabama is asking a federal judge to keep confidential certain information about what happened during the failed execution of Alan Miller last month. U.S. Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. for the Middle District of Alabama last week ordered the state produce documents by Thursday related to the execution attempt - information being sought by Miller’s attorneys in a federal lawsuit.
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

FBI, DOJ and AG Garland respond to lawsuit filed by former FBI agent now in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland responded to a lawsuit filed in July by a former FBI special agent who now lives in Lubbock. The lawsuit alleged unlawful employment practices and sex discrimination. Former FBI Special Agent Katia Litton claimed in the original complaint […]
