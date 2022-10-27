Pete Davidson sent flowers to Kim from ‘Aladdin’ ahead of ‘Kardashians’ premiere

Pete Davidson sent Kim Kardashian flowers ahead of the series premiere of her Hulu reality show and signed the note, “Love Aladdin.”

In the latest episode of “The Kardashians,” which was filmed in April 2022 around the launch of the family’s new show, Kardashian is getting ready to appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” when she points out the flowers she had received.

The camera shows a large bouquet of white roses and then zooms in on the card.

“Congrats on your new show and season! I’m so incredibly happy for you and proud of you!! Love Aladdin,” it reads.

Later in the episode, Kardashian explained Davidson would be her plus one to the Los Angeles premiere but that he would not be walking the carpet with her because the event was to celebrate her and her family.

The attached note read: “Congrats on your new show and season! I’m so incredibly happy for you and proud of you!! Love Aladdin.” Hulu

The “Aladdin” mention refers to the first kiss the pair shared when they were dressed up as Aladdin and Jasmine for a skit on the reality star’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” in October 2021.

Later that month, Kardashian, 42, and Davidson, 28, sparked romance rumors after they were spotted holding hands on a ride at Knott’s Scary Farm.

Davidson’s signature was a reference to the pair’s first kiss during an “SNL” sketch.

Sources told Page Six at the time that the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was “constantly giggling” when she was with the comedian and “acting like a teenager.”

Kardashian — who filed to divorce Kanye West in February 2021 — later admitted that when she first kissed Davidson on live TV, she felt a “zing.”

“It wasn’t anything like a super crazy feeling. I was just like, ‘Hmm,’ and then I was like, ‘Wow, I really haven’t kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I’m just like being stupid and it’s nothing, it’s just a stage kiss,’” she said in an April episode of Dear Media’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast with Amanda Hirsch.

On a previous episode of “The Kardashians,” the mother of four hinted that she was having the best sex she’s ever had, bragging at another point about getting intimate with the Staten Island native in front of a fireplace .

However, the couple called it quits in August after nine months of dating .

“Pete knew it wasn’t going to work. He’d been saying it for a while, and Kim knew it, too,” an insider told Page Six at the time, adding that “distance was a big thing.”

Another source noted that the duo’s age difference contributed to their decision to part ways.

Despite the seemingly amicable split, we confirmed earlier this month that the comedian is in the process of removing some of his Kardashian-themed tattoos.