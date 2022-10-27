Contract for project to address mental health finalized

A contract between Morrison County and Northern Pines Mental Health to improve services in local schools has been finalized.

In June, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to allocate as much as $500,000 toward the two-year project using funds it received from the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA). The funding from the county will help Northern Pines hire eight behavior interventionists to work in the five public school districts within the county, along with Mid-State Educational Co-op.

About half of the wages for the newly created positions — which are aimed at supporting the districts and their students with challenges they’re facing coming back to school after the COVID-19 pandemic — will be funded through ARPA dollars. The other half will be paid via health care billing.

Health and Human Services Director Brad Vold told the County Board at its meeting, Oct. 18, that the contract with Northern Pines was ready for final approval.

“They will only be reimbursed for times they have employees working,” Vold said. “We’re paying them monthly, per staff that’s employed.”

Three behavior interventionists have been hired, so far. They are working in Royalton, Swanville and at Mid-State. Vold said Northern Pines is continuing to work with the school districts to advertise for the remaining positions.

Earlier this month, he said members of his staff, Northern Pines and superintendents from the school districts met.

“Mid-State was there talking about how much of a benefit it’s been for them, having this person available for their kids,” Vold said.

Commissioner Mike LeMieur thanked Vold and his staff for putting this project together. He said he thinks it is going to be a great pilot program, and his hopes are that, at the conclusion of two years, they’re all discussing how successful it has been.

“We always talk about assisting children with mental health issues and we don’t have the money to do it,” he said. “Well, this is our opportunity to use some of our ARPA dollars to assist the schools and assist the children; catching it early before it becomes a big complication on not just the families, but on society.”

Vold said there are benchmarks written into the contract, so each school will give progress updates on the project’s success in their district.

Another benefit to the districts, he said, is that they are tailoring each of the new positions to the individual school.

“We’re not expecting a one-size-fits-all for all of the school districts,” Vold said. “Each school is going to work with Northern Pines on some measures that they want to look at, whether it be discipline, absenteeism, depending on what they’re looking for. They would report on that.”

He said he is hopeful — as is Northern Pines — the program will continue to move forward beyond the two years due to its benefits. The goal is to not only create better support for students, faculty and staff members at local districts in dealing with mental health issues, but to save money on other programs in the future by addressing problems early.

Commissioner Randy Winscher, who also sits on the Northern Pines Board of Directors, said the organization is “very supportive” of the project.

“The hiring process takes time,” Winscher said. “Sometimes it’s a little bit more difficult in some areas. But Northern Pines is really on board to make this a success.”

Board Chair Greg Blaine asked, with a specified timeframe of two years, what would happen in the event Northern Pines is unable to fill all eight positions. In that case, the full budgeted amount of $500,000 would not be expended.

He asked if the remaining funds would come back to the county to reallocate, if that came to pass.

County Administrator Matt LeBlanc said any unused funding for the project would come back to the Board to reallocate or reinvest as it sees fit.

“The contract will be attempted to be fulfilled,” LeBlanc said. “If the contract is not fulfilled, then the topic will come back to the Board. If the Board so chooses to reinvest that money into a similar program, then it will be re-addressed in the contract for mental health.”

He added that, in the next year, he will keep a watchful eye over the program since the ARPA funding has to be committed by Dec. 31, 2024. After a certain amount of time, if it appears the full amount won’t be needed, he will come back to the Board with other options so that the money can be committed and, ultimately, expended by Dec. 31, 2026, as required.

Vold added that, if the program is successful but they are having a difficult time hiring for all of the needed positions, the contract could also be extended. That would also be allowable under the ARPA requirements.

“Ultimately, you’ll know within a year and a half how well it’s going and whether or not we’re going to continue, we’re spending it all, or we need to extend the contract,” Vold said.

Blaine asked if the Board could expect that information by the end of the current school year. Vold said that might be a bit too soon to make a decision, but he will provide the Board with information on the program’s progress by summer 2023.

“I appreciate the fact you said each school is tailoring this for their own use because, most programs, ‘This is the way it is,’” said Commissioner Mike Wilson. “There are different issues, possibly, in different schools. I’m glad that they’re being able to tailor it to each one.”