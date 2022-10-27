ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska volleyball bounces back with sweep of Maryland

Nebraska defeated Maryland (25-16, 25-9, 25-19), to get back on track just three days after being defeated in straight sets by No. 5 Wisconsin. The match was the second meeting between the two teams this season. In the first contest, the Huskers managed a four-set victory in College Park, Maryland. Saturday’s match not only constituted a rematch, but a showcase of two of the nation’s best defenses.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Three takeaways and a question from Nebraska’s loss to Illinois

Despite starting strong, Nebraska football fell flat Saturday in a 26-9 loss to No. 17 Illinois. The Huskers dropped to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in Big Ten play, quashing any lingering whispers of Big Ten West title chances. Here are three takeaways and a question from the loss:. Thompson is...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Mickey Joseph shares thoughts on Huskers' loss to Illinois

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Huskers fell to the Fighting Illini 26-9, putting their season's record at 3-5. "Good football team, just like we thought. Really good defensive football team," interim head coach Mickey Joseph said. Joseph also said the team needs to dissect the game's film to figure out...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
ClutchPoints

College Football Odds: Illinois vs. Nebraska prediction, odds, pick – 10/29/2022

The Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college football odds series for our Illinois Nebraska prediction and pick. The Illinois Fighting Illini are having the time of their lives. They control their fate in the Big Ten West Division. If they win out, they win the division championship and would earn their first-ever ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis this December. No one saw that coming. Wisconsin and Iowa were generally regarded as the teams to beat in the West this season, with Minnesota and Purdue also being in the conversation. Illinois football has struggled for a long time. Even if some analysts might have been quietly optimistic about this team and what it could achieve, they certainly didn’t predict this scenario, in which Illinois steadily rose to the top of the West before the end of October, with Wisconsin having fired coach Paul Chryst and Iowa being a total disaster. It is a huge opportunity for head coach Bret Bielema to return to the Big Ten title game for the first time since he coached Wisconsin in the 2012 game. His opponent in that game was Nebraska, the same school he will face this Saturday. Nebraska’s coach 10 years ago was Bo Pelini. The Huskers fired him and have struggled to find anyone as good as him. That’s not a commentary on how great Pelini was; he was a fairly ordinary coach. However, Pelini at least delivered half-decent results. The Huskers have been flatly bad under Pelini’s successors, and they are now looking for a new permanent head coach to restore Nebraska football to glory.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Broadcast crew set for Huskers vs Illini Week 9

The Nebraska football team has one of its toughest games of the year on Saturday afternoon when the Huskers square off against the 17th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini. This is a game that will determine whether or not the Cornhuskers will stay in the running for the Big Ten West or take a big hit to their bowl game hopes.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Huskers Look to bounce back against Maryland

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team returns home for a 7:30 p.m. match on Saturday against Maryland at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. It will be streamed online at B1G+. Saturday night’s match will be Nebraska’s Title IX celebration. Nebraska volleyball will honor the program’s first head...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Wisconsin football: Jim Leonhard wants decision 'sooner than later' for Badgers head coaching job

Jim Leonhard and the Wisconsin Badgers football team entered the open week with a much-needed win over Purdue. The interim head coach took over for long-time former program leader Paul Chryst and while the former looks like he has a good shot to keep the job permanently, should Wisconsin want an in-house candidate, there has been no decision. That is something Leonhard hopes can be ironed out very soon with athletic director Chris McIntosh.
MADISON, WI
kmaland.com

KMAland Nebraska Football (10/28): Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock, Weeping Water on to quarters

(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water all moved on in Nebraska state playoff action on Friday. Jaxson Hamm had 17 tackles for Ashland-Greenwood in the win. The Bluejays also got 108 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Nathan Upton and 63 yards and two scores from Drake Zimmerman. Dane Jacobsen threw for 167 yards and a touchdown, and Thomas Spears snagged seven receptions for 102 yards and a score.
WEEPING WATER, NE
thereader.com

Nebraska’s Dirty Water

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE

