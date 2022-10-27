The Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college football odds series for our Illinois Nebraska prediction and pick. The Illinois Fighting Illini are having the time of their lives. They control their fate in the Big Ten West Division. If they win out, they win the division championship and would earn their first-ever ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis this December. No one saw that coming. Wisconsin and Iowa were generally regarded as the teams to beat in the West this season, with Minnesota and Purdue also being in the conversation. Illinois football has struggled for a long time. Even if some analysts might have been quietly optimistic about this team and what it could achieve, they certainly didn’t predict this scenario, in which Illinois steadily rose to the top of the West before the end of October, with Wisconsin having fired coach Paul Chryst and Iowa being a total disaster. It is a huge opportunity for head coach Bret Bielema to return to the Big Ten title game for the first time since he coached Wisconsin in the 2012 game. His opponent in that game was Nebraska, the same school he will face this Saturday. Nebraska’s coach 10 years ago was Bo Pelini. The Huskers fired him and have struggled to find anyone as good as him. That’s not a commentary on how great Pelini was; he was a fairly ordinary coach. However, Pelini at least delivered half-decent results. The Huskers have been flatly bad under Pelini’s successors, and they are now looking for a new permanent head coach to restore Nebraska football to glory.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO