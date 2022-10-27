Read full article on original website
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska volleyball bounces back with sweep of Maryland
Nebraska defeated Maryland (25-16, 25-9, 25-19), to get back on track just three days after being defeated in straight sets by No. 5 Wisconsin. The match was the second meeting between the two teams this season. In the first contest, the Huskers managed a four-set victory in College Park, Maryland. Saturday’s match not only constituted a rematch, but a showcase of two of the nation’s best defenses.
Daily Nebraskan
STRUVE: Nebraska loses chance at rare ranked win and perhaps its quarterback
Halloween weekend brought few treats for Nebraska. That much was true, at least for the end of the first half and the entirety of the second, as a once-close game suddenly felt out of reach after a few plays. The taste of an upset — and the Huskers’ first win...
Daily Nebraskan
Three takeaways and a question from Nebraska’s loss to Illinois
Despite starting strong, Nebraska football fell flat Saturday in a 26-9 loss to No. 17 Illinois. The Huskers dropped to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in Big Ten play, quashing any lingering whispers of Big Ten West title chances. Here are three takeaways and a question from the loss:. Thompson is...
Daily Nebraskan
Thompson’s injury leads to second-half collapse for Nebraska football against No. 17 Illinois
Nebraska’s offensive line has had its issues throughout the season, forcing junior quarterback Casey Thompson into big hit after big hit. But he usually returned to the field at some point during the game after each blow. That wasn’t the case in Nebraska’s latest outing against No. 17 Illinois....
KETV.com
Mickey Joseph shares thoughts on Huskers' loss to Illinois
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Huskers fell to the Fighting Illini 26-9, putting their season's record at 3-5. "Good football team, just like we thought. Really good defensive football team," interim head coach Mickey Joseph said. Joseph also said the team needs to dissect the game's film to figure out...
klkntv.com
Illinois defeats Nebraska after Husker offense sputters in second half
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — No. 17 Illinois took control of the game Saturday after a key interception to defeat Nebraska 26-9. The Huskers seemed to be holding their own through much of the first half, gaining 221 yards against the Big Ten’s top-ranked defense. But things turned in...
College Football Odds: Illinois vs. Nebraska prediction, odds, pick – 10/29/2022
The Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college football odds series for our Illinois Nebraska prediction and pick. The Illinois Fighting Illini are having the time of their lives. They control their fate in the Big Ten West Division. If they win out, they win the division championship and would earn their first-ever ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis this December. No one saw that coming. Wisconsin and Iowa were generally regarded as the teams to beat in the West this season, with Minnesota and Purdue also being in the conversation. Illinois football has struggled for a long time. Even if some analysts might have been quietly optimistic about this team and what it could achieve, they certainly didn’t predict this scenario, in which Illinois steadily rose to the top of the West before the end of October, with Wisconsin having fired coach Paul Chryst and Iowa being a total disaster. It is a huge opportunity for head coach Bret Bielema to return to the Big Ten title game for the first time since he coached Wisconsin in the 2012 game. His opponent in that game was Nebraska, the same school he will face this Saturday. Nebraska’s coach 10 years ago was Bo Pelini. The Huskers fired him and have struggled to find anyone as good as him. That’s not a commentary on how great Pelini was; he was a fairly ordinary coach. However, Pelini at least delivered half-decent results. The Huskers have been flatly bad under Pelini’s successors, and they are now looking for a new permanent head coach to restore Nebraska football to glory.
Nebraska Football: Broadcast crew set for Huskers vs Illini Week 9
The Nebraska football team has one of its toughest games of the year on Saturday afternoon when the Huskers square off against the 17th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini. This is a game that will determine whether or not the Cornhuskers will stay in the running for the Big Ten West or take a big hit to their bowl game hopes.
1011now.com
Huskers Look to bounce back against Maryland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team returns home for a 7:30 p.m. match on Saturday against Maryland at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. It will be streamed online at B1G+. Saturday night’s match will be Nebraska’s Title IX celebration. Nebraska volleyball will honor the program’s first head...
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska men’s and women’s cross country teams race at Big Ten Championships
The Husker men and women ventured north to Ann Arbor, Michigan to contest the Big Ten Cross Country Championships on Friday morning. The Nebraska women finished 10th of 14 teams, a one-spot improvement from last year. Meanwhile, the men finished 11 of 12 teams, a downgrade from the past few years.
Kearney Hub
Recruiting: Raiola family - including Dylan and Dayton - headed back to Nebraska for visit
LINCOLN - Nebraska football will host a number of top 2024 recruits for Saturday's game against Illinois, including a five-star legacy who's committed to Ohio State and intends to tag along with his younger brother. Dylan Raiola, the nation's No. 1 2024 recruit according to multiple services, will return to...
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Mickey Joseph could make Nebraska's coaching search very interesting on Saturday
LINCOLN — Congratulations! Your ticket to Nebraska-Illinois on Saturday comes with unique access to a college football coaching search. Consider it being part of an 80,000-member special committee to Athletic Director Trev Alberts. Your voice will be heard. And you might even make an impact. A big impact. The...
Wisconsin football: Jim Leonhard wants decision 'sooner than later' for Badgers head coaching job
Jim Leonhard and the Wisconsin Badgers football team entered the open week with a much-needed win over Purdue. The interim head coach took over for long-time former program leader Paul Chryst and while the former looks like he has a good shot to keep the job permanently, should Wisconsin want an in-house candidate, there has been no decision. That is something Leonhard hopes can be ironed out very soon with athletic director Chris McIntosh.
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph shocks with his high school outreach
Nebraska football coaches going back to Bill Callahan have talked a big game about “locking down the state” but this time, Mickey Joseph might actually be doing it. It turns out that offering a ton of in-state players over the last few weeks is just part of a master plan.
kmaland.com
KMAland Nebraska Football (10/28): Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock, Weeping Water on to quarters
(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water all moved on in Nebraska state playoff action on Friday. Jaxson Hamm had 17 tackles for Ashland-Greenwood in the win. The Bluejays also got 108 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Nathan Upton and 63 yards and two scores from Drake Zimmerman. Dane Jacobsen threw for 167 yards and a touchdown, and Thomas Spears snagged seven receptions for 102 yards and a score.
3 News Now
Former Nebraska volleyball player, assistant Banwarth out as Ole Miss head coach
OXFORD, Miss. (KMTV) — Former Nebraska volleyball player & assistant Kayla Banwarth is no longer the head coach at Ole Miss. Banwarth & the school parted ways Thursday after she was placed on leave last week. "With the accomplishments we experienced during her tenure, Coach Banwarth leaves this program...
KSNB Local4
GISH football avoids upset to Omaha North in Class A playoffs
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island played host to Omaha North for their postseason matchup. It was a back-and-forth game but the Islanders come out on top, 35-28. See embedded video for highlights.
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
