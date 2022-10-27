ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
NBC New York

Did Phillies Fans Really Shake the City During Game 3 of the 2022 World Series?

DingerQuake: Did Phillies fans really shake the city during Game 3? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It was a raucous night in South Philadelphia. The Phillies bashed a World Series record-tying five home runs to take control of the World Series with a 7-0 thrashing of the Astros, and the Citizens Bank Park crowd of 45,712 was relentlessly loud.
Daily Mail

'She's a political pawn': American-Russian women's basketball legend Becky Hammon calls Brittney Griner's detainment in Russia a 'gut punch'

WNBA coach of the year and champion Becky Hammon spoke out against the spoke out against the now nine-month detainment of WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia. Along with becoming the first coach in WNBA history to win the championship in her debut season and a pioneer for female coaches, Hammond is also a naturalized Russian citizen of 15 years after playing for them in the 2008 Olympics.
NBC New York

Migos Rapper Takeoff's Fatal Shooting Has Sports World Mourning

Takeoff, a member of the popular Atlanta rap group Migos, was fatally shot early Monday morning in Houston, Texas. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnik Khari Ball, was the youngest (28) member of Migos. The three family members came together as a group in 2008 in Georgia and became multi-platinum artists after releasing their first major hit, “Versace,” in 2013. They also reached number one on the Billboard charts in 2016 with the song “Bad and Boujee.”
