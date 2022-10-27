ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence's miscues costly in Jags' loss to Broncos in UK

LONDON (AP) — Trevor Lawrence’s goal-line interception ended a promising drive. His next pick ended the game. Lawrence has made strides in his second year, but the rookie mistakes linger. The Jacksonville quarterback’s miscues were costly in the Jaguars’ 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
