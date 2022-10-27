MIAMI - Five years from now, Waldorf Astoria Miami will be the tallest residential building south of Manhattan. Over 1,000 feet, at 100 stories, the new tower will not only stand out, but change the Miami skyline in a big way. The project had its groundbreaking Thursday morning at the corner of NE 2nd Street and Biscayne Boulevard and it's expected to be completed by 2027. "These mountains that we are doing today, they're our mountains," Charles Sieger said. He's one half of Sieger Suarez Architects, the firm that designed the new building. He told CBS they have been...

