Yardbarker

Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."

In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers were faced with overwhelming odds. After going down 3-1 against the 73-9 Warriors, there was a lot of doubt that LeBron and his team would be able to win the series. But after edging out for a close win in Game 5,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Report: NBA scouts have concerning theory about Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons’ tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has gotten off to a rocky start, and some scouts apparently see some very concerning signs in his play so far. Simmons’ first four games of the season have been noted for a remarkable lack of aggression on the offensive end. The forward has attempted just five field goals per game so far, which is less than his career average of 11.5 attempts per game. Even if he is deferring to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it is a remarkably low total for someone who is ostensibly a core player who is playing 30 minutes per night.
BROOKLYN, NY
247Sports

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter can be an NFL first-round pick at two positions

Travis Hunter made his much-anticipated return to Jackson State's lineup in the team's 22-14 win over Campbell last Saturday. The five-star freshman, who plays defensive back and wide receiver, finished with four catches for 24 yards after missing the previous five games with a nagging ankle injury. Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, is playing well beyond his years according to head coach Deion Sanders.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Remi Martinii, Indiana Pacers Star, Buddy Hield’s Girlfriend

Buddy Hield is the subject of NBA trade rumors, but his personal life is also getting attention. He’s known for keeping his love life on the down low to the point where fans don’t even know if he’s single or not. The current Indiana Pacers pro is not only in a relationship with Remi Martinii, but he’s also a dad. Remi Martinii’s Instagram followers are well aware of the inspiring model, but NBA fans are dying to know more about her. So we reveal the background of Buddy Hield’s girlfriend in this Remi Martinii wiki.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

