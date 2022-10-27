Read full article on original website
Bill Simmons Thinks Draymond Green And Klay Thompson Are Washed: "You Can't Call Them Stars Anymore Because Stars Are Reliable Every Night..."
Bill Simmons explains what is wrong with the Golden State Warriors.
Yardbarker
Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."
In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers were faced with overwhelming odds. After going down 3-1 against the 73-9 Warriors, there was a lot of doubt that LeBron and his team would be able to win the series. But after edging out for a close win in Game 5,...
Stephen Curry Fires Back At Charles Barkley For Criticizing Klay Thompson: “Certain Guys Forget What Their Careers Looked Like On The Back End.”
Stephen Curry came in Klay Thompson's defense, firing back at Charles Barkley for saying Klay was 'slipping'.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Apologize To Russell Westbrook After Explosive Performance Off The Bench: "The Brodie Can Still Play!"
Entering tonight's matchup against the Timberwolves, Lakers coach Darvin Ham was hoping a new strategy would help his team grab their first win of the season. And while the Lakers ended up with another loss (putting them at 0-5 overall), there was some light at the end of the tunnel. Notably, it was Russell Westbrook who stood out.
Yardbarker
Former NBA greats Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Say Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo Need More Consistency
Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett are no strangers to criticizing the Miami Heat. This time, they may have valid points in their assessment of the Heat. While speaking on their podcast, Ticket & The Truth, they said the Heat need more consistent play from Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo or else they won't another deep run in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Report: NBA scouts have concerning theory about Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons’ tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has gotten off to a rocky start, and some scouts apparently see some very concerning signs in his play so far. Simmons’ first four games of the season have been noted for a remarkable lack of aggression on the offensive end. The forward has attempted just five field goals per game so far, which is less than his career average of 11.5 attempts per game. Even if he is deferring to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it is a remarkably low total for someone who is ostensibly a core player who is playing 30 minutes per night.
247Sports
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter can be an NFL first-round pick at two positions
Travis Hunter made his much-anticipated return to Jackson State's lineup in the team's 22-14 win over Campbell last Saturday. The five-star freshman, who plays defensive back and wide receiver, finished with four catches for 24 yards after missing the previous five games with a nagging ankle injury. Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, is playing well beyond his years according to head coach Deion Sanders.
Klay Thompson Returns Respect in Comments to Devin Booker
After returning to the court for the first time since his ejection from Tuesday's game vs. Phoenix, Klay Thompson paid some respects to Devin Booker.
Yardbarker
Former Miami Heat Coach Sides With Brooklyn Nets Stance On Kyrie Irving's Promotion Of Antisemitic Film
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is once again in the news for the wrong reasons. Irving caused a stir when he recently tweeted his support of a movie called "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America." The film features antisemitic "tropes" according to Rolling Stone. Nets owner Joe Tsai condemned...
Ja Morant's Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game
Ja Morant is doubtful for Saturday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James Are The Perfect Players
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James are often mentioned among the greatest players of all time, and more often than not, they are considered the three best players to ever set foot on an NBA court. Their work ethic, desire to win and competitiveness made them legendary players. Right...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James And The Lakers After They Lost Their 5th Straight Game: "These Guys Are Terrible At Basketball"
Considering their rough opening schedule, you knew there was a pretty good chance that the Los Angeles Lakers won't be having a great deal of success to start the season. They were having to go up against some of the better teams in the NBA and as you might expect, they have come up short time and time again.
Yardbarker
3 key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ win over the Atlanta Hawks
The Milwaukee Bucks remain the only unbeaten team in the league after a 123-115 home win against the Atlanta Hawks. Trae Young put on a show for the Hawks with a 42-point performance, but the Bucks withstood his scoring effort for their fifth win of the season. Holiday had an...
Patrick Beverley Tries To Copy LeBron James During Warmups: "This is hilarious."
The mimicking garnered quite the reactions from fans who had something to smile about after the fifth loss in a row.
Lakers News: First Take Proposes Drastic Step For Lakers
The Lakers need to do something, but will they go as far as trading everything they have?
Steve Nash rips Nets for being a ‘disaster’
The Brooklyn Nets are a mess both on and off the court, and Steve Nash knows it. Nash’s Nets lost at home on Saturday to the Indiana Pacers 125-116 to drop to 1-5. They allowed the Pacers to shoot 50 percent on 3-pointers (23/46) and couldn’t keep up.
Charles Barkley Revealed The Phoenix Suns Didn't Want To Send Deandre Ayton And Mikal Bridges For Kevin Durant
The Phoenix Suns rejected a Kevin Durant trade to keep Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges.
Capitals limp into matchup against Hurricanes
The Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes have something in common going into Monday night’s meeting at Raleigh, N.C. Both teams
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Remi Martinii, Indiana Pacers Star, Buddy Hield’s Girlfriend
Buddy Hield is the subject of NBA trade rumors, but his personal life is also getting attention. He’s known for keeping his love life on the down low to the point where fans don’t even know if he’s single or not. The current Indiana Pacers pro is not only in a relationship with Remi Martinii, but he’s also a dad. Remi Martinii’s Instagram followers are well aware of the inspiring model, but NBA fans are dying to know more about her. So we reveal the background of Buddy Hield’s girlfriend in this Remi Martinii wiki.
