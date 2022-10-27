The Kings haven't been able to get much from either of their goaltenders so far this season, but it's Quick making his sixth start and league-leading seventh appearance of the season in this one. The 36-year-old has scuffled to a 3.59 GAA and .893 SV% on the season but continues to get the lion's share of starts over the also-struggling Cal Petersen. He turned aside 23 of 25 shots in a win over the Lightning his last time out, however, so perhaps he can carry that momentum into Thursday's tilt with the Jets.

2 DAYS AGO