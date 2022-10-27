Read full article on original website
Related
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins makes ridiculous one-handed touchdown catch
Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has a flare for the dramatic and his latest demonstration of it came against the Minnesota Vikings for a touchdown.
Hurts, Brown power unbeaten Eagles past Steelers 35-13
Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes to A.J Brown in the first half and finished with 285 yards and four TDs overall as the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles raced past the Pittsburgh Steelers
Saints shut out Raiders behind Alvin Kamara’s three TDs
Alvin Kamara tallied 158 yards of total offense and scored his first three touchdowns of the season as the host
Tua Tagovailoa passes Dolphins to comeback win over Lions
Tua Tagovailoa threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns and the visiting Miami Dolphins defeated the Detroit Lions 31-27 on
Eagles defeat Steelers | Watch the Live Postgame Show
The PostGame Show's Seth Joyner, Derrick Gunn, Devan Kaney and Mike Missanelli break down the Eagles win over the Steelers.
fantasypros.com
Kyren Williams is not expected to be active for Week 8
Williams was designated to return from injured reserve earlier in the week, opening his 21-day practice window. The Rams leaving the rookie inactive for Week 8 is not a surprise as he will need some time to get re-acclimated to the offense. Fantasy managers should expect Williams to carve out a role for himself when he returns.
Jalen Hurts puts a stamp on MVP campaign with 4 TD performance
All offseason, we heard rumors of the Philadelphia Eagles flirting with other quarterbacks instead of keeping Jalen Hurts in the
fantasypros.com
DK Metcalf expected to play vs. Giants
WR DK Metcalf is expected to play in Week 8 against the New York Giants despite being carted off with a patella tendon injury last week, according to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. As Schefter mentions in his report, most suspected...
fantasypros.com
Davante Adams (illness) expected to play Week 8
Adams has been battling the flu recently, which knocked him out of practice for almost the entire week. He is reportedly feeling better now and should be good to go for Sunday. The veteran is unlikely to face any restrictions and will be a must-start in a matchup against the Saints.
fantasypros.com
Tyler Lockett (hamstring/ribs) expected to play Week 8
Lockett has been dealing with various injuries that have landed him on the injury report all week, but he should be good to go and is expected to be available Sunday. Fantasy managers were hopeful that he would see increased usage in the possible absence of DK Metcalf (knee), but it turns out that Metcalf is playing and Lockett will retain his role as the WR2 on the team.
fantasypros.com
Joel Embiid (knee) questionable for Friday
Joel Embiid has been added to the 1:30pm injury report and is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Raptors with right knee recovery, per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. (Keith Pompey via Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Embiid has played all five games for the Sixers this season but could potentially...
fantasypros.com
Brandin Cooks linked to the Rams in trade rumors
According to Pro Football Talk, there is a possibility of the Rams trading for Brandin Cooks. This would reunite the Rams and Cooks who spent two seasons in Los Angeles. (Pro Football Talk on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Rams are definitely looking at bringing in a wide receiver, whether that...
fantasypros.com
Malik Willis seeing first team reps with Ryan Tannehill limited in practice
Tannehill was able to practice Thursday in a limited fashion, but did not log practice time on Wednesday or Friday. If he is unable to suit up against Houston, Malik Willis would be in line to make his first career start. Regardless of who plays, the Titans will likely continue to lean on Derrick Henry in Week 8.
fantasypros.com
Cam Akers will not play Sunday
This isn't surprising as Akers hasn't practiced with the team all week. Hopefully, the Rams can trade him before the trade deadline next week and offer Akers a fresh start with another team. It's very unlikely Akers will be making any sort of an impact in fantasy as long as he is a member of the Rams.
fantasypros.com
Rashod Bateman officially active for Thursday
According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, WR Rashod Bateman is officially active to play on Thursday night against Tampa Bay. (Mike Garafolo on Twitter) Bateman has been trending in the direction of playing after missing some time with an injury. Bateman operates as the Ravens' No. 1 option among WRs and can be expected to see volume in a more pass-happy Ravens offense than in the past. He will likely work behind TE Mark Andrews in the target department, though, who is also active for TNF.
fantasypros.com
Deebo Samuel (hamstring) misses Thursday practice
The 26-year-old WR has not practiced since Sunday's game, which does not bode well for his availability in Week 8. Samuel has tallied 387 receiving yards and 138 rushing yards with three touchdowns in 2022. With Christian McCaffrey in the fold, it's hard to predict what the 49ers' offense will look like in general. If Samuel cannot play, Brandon Aiyuk and Ray-Ray McCloud would be in line for more opportunities, though CMC would probably be the biggest beneficiary. Keep an eye on Deebo's status, particularly after Friday's injury updates arrive.
fantasypros.com
Ja'Marr Chase (hip) not expected to go on IR
Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is not expected to be placed on IR and reportedly has a torn labrum and a hairline fracture in his hip. (Jordan Schultz on Twitter) Chase is dealing with some pretty serious injuries at the moment, having suffered a torn labrum and a hairline fracture in his hip. The team initially put a timeline of 4-6 weeks for his return, and that timetable is reinforced by the fact that they won't place him on IR. Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd will both see extra targets while the young stud is out for an extended period of time.
fantasypros.com
Jonathan Quick likely to start Thursday versus Jets
The Kings haven't been able to get much from either of their goaltenders so far this season, but it's Quick making his sixth start and league-leading seventh appearance of the season in this one. The 36-year-old has scuffled to a 3.59 GAA and .893 SV% on the season but continues to get the lion's share of starts over the also-struggling Cal Petersen. He turned aside 23 of 25 shots in a win over the Lightning his last time out, however, so perhaps he can carry that momentum into Thursday's tilt with the Jets.
fantasypros.com
Tyson Host a healthy scratch Thursday versus Senators
Jost struggled to find his footing at the NHL level in parts of six seasons with the Colorado Avalanche, and apparently, a change of scenery has not helped. The 10th pick of the 2-16 draft has just one assist and four shots on goal across six games this season despite a solid 14:21 of average ice time. Recently demoted to fourth-line duties, it appears he'll need to find his game in a hurry to move up the pecking order.
fantasypros.com
Darrell Henderson Jr. good to go on Sunday
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said that RB Darrell Henderson Jr. is "feeling good" after an illness and is good to go this weekend against the 49ers. (Stu Jackson on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. RB Cam Akers has been ruled out again for personal reasons for Week 8, putting...
Comments / 0