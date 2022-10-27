Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Price Just Saw Technical Correction, Why BTC Could Rise Again
Bitcoin price started a downside correction from $21,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is stable above $20,000 and might start a fresh increase. Bitcoin is holding gains above the $20,000 and $20,200 levels. The price is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a key...
Bitcoin Price Aims For $21,000, Will There Be A Wider Trend Change?
Bitcoin price has again registered an uptick in the last 24 hours. In that timeframe, the coin has surged by 3%. This has also helped other major altcoins turn green at press time. In the past week, BTC has rallied almost 8%. If the bulls keep pushing, then claiming the...
Ethereum Devs Try To Leverage Price Surge As Smart Contracts Reach New High
Ethereum rallied with the rest of the crypto market, reaching above $1,500 to land at a new one-month high. As the market rallied, developers had roused from their slumber looking to take advantage of the renewed interest in the market. This saw the number of new smart contracts deployed on the network reach new 2022 highs.
Why The DOGE Price Rally Could Foretell An Altcoin Season
The DOGE price action brings reminisces of the 2021 bull run to crypto traders and market participants. The meme coin is trending to the upside, supported by the Elon Musk Twitter takeover. The billionaire purchased the social media for over $40 billion, and the market expects Dogecoin to play a role in its future.
Will A Bankruptcy Of Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Impact The Price?
The largest publicly traded Bitcoin miner in the U.S. by hash rate and mining fleet, Core Scientific (CORZ), issued a bankruptcy warning in a filing with the SEC on Oct. 26. Shortly thereafter, the stock took a nosedive. The stock plummeted from $1.02 to $0.22. While the CORZ stock was trading at $10.43 at the beginning of the year, it is now down 97% year-to-date.
Toncoin Price Prediction: is $10 a realistic goal? Yes, TON and Dash 2 Trade are both set to reach $10
Some investors believe that Toncoin can reach $10 because it reached almost $6 in November 2021. The crypto market has revealed that coins can surpass their all-time high by at least 2x. A Toncoin prediction of $10 is realistic. Another coin that can reach $10 is D2T. It’s the native...
Big Eyes Coin Could be as Profitable as Avalanche and Binance Coin
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is all anyone is talking about right now due to its record growth in the crypto industry. Although a relatively new coin, and a meme coin at that, can it perform as well as huge projects like Avalanche (AVAX) and Binance Coin (BNB)? Expectations are high, and the community is hopeful that the Big Eyes Coin project will surpass these cryptos to be a dominant coin in the crypto markets.
Why XRP Holders Who Are Taking Profit Should Check These Data In The Coming Days
XRP has struggled to break out of a narrow range over the last few weeks and has failed to make any significant progress in terms of price pump. XRP struggles to surpass he crucial $0.53 resistance marker. The altcoin is swinging between narrow ranges in terms of price movement. Whales...
Bitcoin Reclaims $20,500; Here Are The Levels You Should Pay Attention To
BTC’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $20,800 with eyes set on $21,600. BTC could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias as the price builds more bullish momentum above $20,300. BTC’s price remains strong on the...
Why This Bitcoin Indicator Points To Bullish Double Bottom
Bitcoin continues to push to the upside closing several daily candles on the green, positively impacting the crypto market. At the same time, the benchmark cryptocurrency trends upwards, and the general sentiment shifts into greed territory for the first time since May 2022. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC)...
Bitcoin Price Loses Steam At $20,500, Earnings Season Plays Against Crypto
The Bitcoin price is at risk of returning to its range below $19,500 if bulls fail to defend current levels. The cryptocurrency was trending higher after weeks of consolidation, leading to a spike in positive market sentiment, but optimistic participants might have been fast to proclaim more profits. At the...
Ethereum Scores Over 7% Gains, What’s Up?
After facing a market-wide correction, several coins, including Ethereum and Solana, have recorded substantial gains in the past week. Earlier today, Ethereum reached a 24-hour high of $1,652 before dropping to $1,602 at press time. The Ethereum killer Solana also peaked at $33.74 on the day. However, it has fallen to $32.66.
Chainlink Price Consolidates, How Long Will The Bulls Stick Around?
Chainlink price has been moving sideways over the past day. In the last 24 hours, the coin has only increased by 0.4%. Broader market price sentiments have crept in and many major altcoins have followed suit. In the past week, Chainlink has gained close to 6%. It continues to struggle...
Polkadot Price Depreciates, Will The Bulls Be Able To Defend This Support Line?
Polkadot price has retraced on its chart over the last 24 hours. The coin has started to register sideways movement on its one-day chart. During this period, the coin lost close to 2% of its market value. In the last week, DOT registered more than 6% appreciation, which caused the...
Polygon Price Could Aim For These Levels Before The Bulls Wane Off
Polygon price (MATIC) has retraced on its chart as the broader market depicted weakness. Over the last 24 hours, however, the coin has managed to move up by 0.2%. In the last week, MATIC rallied by over 14%, pushing prices to break past multiple price ceilings. The altcoin is trading sideways on the one-day chart, but the coin is still optimistic.
Shiba Inu Gains 15% As Price Breaks Out Of Range; Will Price Perform Like DOGE?
SHIB’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $0.0000122 with eyes set on $0.0000135. SHIB could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias breaking out of its range channel with good volume as SHIB army could push the price to $0.0000135.
MATIC Looks To Hit $1 Target After Breaching Major Resistance
MATIC didn’t have to wait for Bitcoin to initiate a price rally and cause the USDT dominance to decline just to have a bullish momentum. In fact, according to tracking from Coingecko, the cryptocurrency managed to increase its value by 24.3% over the last 30 days – the same period where most digital currencies struggled to stay on the green zone.
Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Breaks Out With Bullish Bias, Will $0.25 Play Out?
OCEAN’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $0.18 with eyes set on $0.25. OCEAN could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias breaking out of its descending triangle with good volume as the price could rally to $0.25.
Here’s What’s Keeping Ethereum From Taking Bitcoin’s Shine, ETH Claims $1,500
Ethereum is finally coming back to life after a long period of consolidation and leading the current bullish momentum in the crypto top 10 by market cap. The slow price action might be boring for most market participants, but an expert believes ETH underwent a critical stage to create a lasting bottom.
Dogecoin Records Over 41% Gains Following Market Recovery
Popular meme coin, Dogecoin, is on a 7-day rampage. The token has recovered over 41% of its value following the market recovery. Dogecoin has also recorded over 17% on the day, making it one of the best-performing tokens in the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency market has been recovering from...
