The novelty of Sam & Kate is in the casting, of having Dustin and Jake Hoffman play father and son, and Sissy Spacek and Schuyler Fisk play mother and daughter. The novelty inevitably wears off but what's under that gimmick is a surprisingly touching drama about death, aging, loss and, yes, the bonds between aging parents and their adult children.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO