Some healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 show unexpectedly low responses to immunizations

Read full article on original website
Jor El
3d ago
Do you all realize how many people were kicked off social media, canceled and even fired for saying this just a short while ago? Next time you want to tell someone to "listen to The eXpErTs", remember this. Experts lie just like politicians.
Reply(70)
903
Oliver73
3d ago
See that worked well.... if its pushed by the government you know its a lie..they lied about GMO, lied about tobacco, lied about lead, lied about pesticides, lied about cancer causing aerosols, lied about cholesterol, lied, lied, lied lied...
Reply(18)
361
milo22
3d ago
yet they are still pushing these shots. what is the definition of insanity again? unless they went back and changed that too
Reply(5)
354
Related
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
MedicalXpress
Regular use of common cholesterol-lowering drug linked to reduction of COVID-19 severity, risk of death
Commonly used cholesterol-lowering statins may reduce the risk of death and severity of COVID-19 disease, suggests a study of more than 38,000 patients being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "While there is no 'magic bullet' to help patients who are very ill with COVID-19, statins decrease inflammation, which...
News-Medical.net
Third dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine offers cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus
Cirrhosis of the liver is associated with decreased responsiveness to many vaccines, including those that protect against COVID-19. But new research, led by researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and published in the Journal of Hepatology, suggests that getting a third dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine could overcome the decreased response, offering cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus, severe illness, and death from COVID-19.
Doctor rips White House shielding COVID vaccine data as CDC OKs shot for immunization schedules: Shame on them
Dr. Marty Makary warned that the CDC will reverse years of public trust surrounding vaccines by recommending the COVID vaccine without publicizing the clinical trial data.
How Long Does COVID Immunity Last With The New Bivalent Booster?
There's a new COVID-19 shot that targets omicron and its subvariants. But does your protection fade after a certain amount of time?
What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths
And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
Tri-City Herald
More blood pressure medication has been recalled for having too much of an impurity
The latest blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma, which yanked two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril. Here’s what you need to know. Exactly what blood pressure drugs are recalled?. The recall concerns lot Nos. QE2021005-A and QE2021010-A...
Over-65s who had Covid are 80 per cent more likely to develop Alzheimer’s, study reveals
Over-65s who have had Covid are 80 per cent more likely to develop Alzheimer’s within a year of being infected, a new study reveals. Those that fall within this age bracket were found to be 50 to 80 per cent more at risk of developing the form of dementia than those who have not had the virus.
News-Medical.net
Study reviews hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir antiviral potency against SARS‐CoV‐2
In a recent study published in the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry, researchers outlined the synthesis and the possible mechanism of action (MOA) of two potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) repurposing drug candidates. The researchers reviewed remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as their pharmacokinetics and optimal dosage is already...
News-Medical.net
Myocarditis induced by COVID-19 infection is substantially greater than the risk posed by vaccines
The risk of developing myocarditis -; or inflammation of the heart muscle -; is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent study by Penn State College of Medicine scientists. Patients with myocarditis can experience chest pains, shortness of breath or an irregular heartbeat. In severe cases, the inflammation can lead to heart failure and death.
Moderna's CEO admits only the vulnerable need a COVID booster and likens the virus to flu
Not everyone needs to get an annual Covid booster, according to the head of pharma giant Moderna who also likened the virus to seasonal flu. Stéphane Bancel said his company's shots should mainly be targeted at over-50s and people with underlying health conditions. His comments seem to be at...
Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Cancer Risks
A pharmaceutical company is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure medication due to a potential cancer risk, federal regulators said. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that Aurobindo Pharma USA is recalling recalling two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets due to levels of nitrosamine. Nitrosamines are common in water...
News-Medical.net
Fully vaccinated U.S. frontline workers may experience reduced severity, duration, and viral shedding during SARS-CoV-2
In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers investigated the association between two or three doses of the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine and viral loads and symptoms during infections with different severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants.
Helping the liver regenerate itself could give patients with end-stage liver disease a treatment option besides waiting for a transplant
The liver is known for its ability to regenerate. It can completely regrow itself even after two-thirds of its mass has been surgically removed. But damage from medications, alcohol abuse or obesity can eventually cause the liver to fail. Currently, the only effective treatment for end-stage liver disease is transplantation. However, there is a dearth of organs available for transplantation. Patients may have to wait from 30 days to over five years to receive a liver for transplant in the U.S. Of the over 11,600 patients on the waiting list to receive a liver transplant in 2021, only a little over...
Fauci says fast-spreading COVID variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are ‘pretty troublesome’
Dr. Anthony Fauci, pictured in 2021, has said the new BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 COVID variants are "troublesome." New COVID variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are gaining traction in the U.S. at a “troublesome” rate, according to the White House’s top medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci. In the week...
What Side Effects Can You Expect With Your COVID Vaccine Booster Shot?
Most Americans are now eligible to receive reformulated COVID-19 booster shots, and many are undoubtedly wondering what kind of side effects they may potentially have to deal with when it comes to the new “bivalent” shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug...
2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases
Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
News-Medical.net
Rare case of COVID-19 vaccine-induced hypophysitis in a woman with central diabetes insipidus manifestations
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic brought about by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has adversely impacted public health worldwide, leading to millions of deaths. Vaccination is considered to be the most effective intervention for the reduction of COVID-19-related severe disease and death. Background. Systemic and local side...
CNET
Shampoo Recalled Over Cancer Risk: Check If Yours Is Affected
Dry shampoo users, before applying your hair care, make sure to take a closer look at that aerosol can. Unilever has voluntarily recalled several dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen, according to an announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. The company issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
'Most vaccine-resistant COVID strain ever' - dubbed 'XBB' - is detected in the US with three confirmed cases: Mutant strain has causes case to double in a fortnight in Singapore
A new Covid variant that is feared to be the 'most vaccine-resistant yet' has sent case numbers soaring in Singapore — and it is already in the US. The mutant strain — dubbed XBB — is another spin-off of the Omicron variant and has been blamed for Singapore's infection numbers doubling in the past fortnight.
Comments / 438