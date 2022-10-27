ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: Historic site shows underground wonder world

No matter what your favorite school subject might be, the Missouri Mines State Historic Site has something to like. This weekend it will hold a special event to bring the museum to life, with free admission for kids of all ages. This family-friendly educational event from 5 to 8 p.m....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Rain will affect parts of the Ozarks Saturday

When constructed, the 70,000-square-foot state-of-the-art sports complex will host the university’s basketball, volleyball, football, and soccer programs. KY3's Nicolette Zangara shares events happening this weekend in the Ozarks. MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri’s 7th Congressional District discuss why you should vote for them. Updated: 1 hour ago. Candidates for...
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks

Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you are currently looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Eight black bears killed in Missouri's second bear hunting season

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced Thursday that Missouri hunters killed eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, which ran Oct. 17-26. According to a release from the MDC, 5,880 hunters applied in May for 400 permits for the season. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits.
MISSOURI STATE
RadarOnline

Amusement Nightmare: Six Patrons, One Employee Injured As Ride Derails At Missouri Park

Six patrons and one employee were taken to the hospital after being injured when a ride at a Missouri amusement park derailed from its track, Radar has learned.Silver Dollar City announced on Oct. 26 that the Silver Dollar Line Stream Train derailed from its track, injuring seven people. The amusement park stated that on-site paramedics treated the injured people before they were taken to the hospital for further treatment."At this time, we are wholeheartedly focused on providing support for the guest and team members in partnership with Stone County first responders," Silver Dollar City stated on Twitter.The amusement park also...
MISSOURI STATE
myozarksonline.com

Another chain reaction accident in the westbound Interstate 44 construction zone at the 178-mile marker

There has been another chain reaction accident in the westbound Interstate 44 construction zone where traffic has been constricted to a single lane at the 178-mile marker near Doolittle. The accident occurred at 7:45 Thursday evening, and the highway patrol says it occurred as a 2018 Freighliner Cascadia, driven by 29-year-old Darian Marti-Mayedo, was stopped in construction zone traffic. A 2010 Lexus RX 350, driven by 41-year-old Matthew A. Adams of Cincinnati, Ohio, slowed for the Freightliner. Both Adams’ Lexus and Marti-Mayedo’s Freightliner then were struck by a 2018 International L-T 625, driven by 52-year-old Jackson James-Demetruis of St. Louis.
OHIO STATE
KSDK

Learn about the judges on the Missouri ballot

ST. LOUIS — People in Missouri are researching candidates and preparing ballots to cast a vote in the general election that concludes Nov. 8. A long portion of the ballot includes a section where you vote on retaining judges in the Missouri Supreme Court, the Missouri Court of Appeals and Judicial Circuit Courts.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Cold Weather Rule begins next week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule, designed to help customers with heat-related utility bills, takes place from Nov. 1-March 31. It has been a part of the Commission’s rules and regulations since 1977. The Cold Weather Rule applies to natural gas and...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy