See Inside a Tiny Barn Cabin with Lake in the Middle of Missouri
Would you like to get away from it all without really having to travel that far? I found an option in the middle of Missouri. It's a unique structure that is part cabin, part barn and part tiny home and you really can stay in it. This unique "Cabin by...
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Historic site shows underground wonder world
No matter what your favorite school subject might be, the Missouri Mines State Historic Site has something to like. This weekend it will hold a special event to bring the museum to life, with free admission for kids of all ages. This family-friendly educational event from 5 to 8 p.m....
KYTV
Rain will affect parts of the Ozarks Saturday
When constructed, the 70,000-square-foot state-of-the-art sports complex will host the university’s basketball, volleyball, football, and soccer programs. KY3's Nicolette Zangara shares events happening this weekend in the Ozarks. MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri’s 7th Congressional District discuss why you should vote for them. Updated: 1 hour ago. Candidates for...
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
‘I’ll be doggone!’ Missouri Lottery player wins $100,000 prize
A Missouri Lottery player had quite the shock after winning a $100,000 top prize on a “Fun 5s” Scratchers ticket.
A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks
Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you are currently looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
KOMU
Eight black bears killed in Missouri's second bear hunting season
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced Thursday that Missouri hunters killed eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, which ran Oct. 17-26. According to a release from the MDC, 5,880 hunters applied in May for 400 permits for the season. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits.
Amusement Nightmare: Six Patrons, One Employee Injured As Ride Derails At Missouri Park
Six patrons and one employee were taken to the hospital after being injured when a ride at a Missouri amusement park derailed from its track, Radar has learned.Silver Dollar City announced on Oct. 26 that the Silver Dollar Line Stream Train derailed from its track, injuring seven people. The amusement park stated that on-site paramedics treated the injured people before they were taken to the hospital for further treatment."At this time, we are wholeheartedly focused on providing support for the guest and team members in partnership with Stone County first responders," Silver Dollar City stated on Twitter.The amusement park also...
myozarksonline.com
Another chain reaction accident in the westbound Interstate 44 construction zone at the 178-mile marker
There has been another chain reaction accident in the westbound Interstate 44 construction zone where traffic has been constricted to a single lane at the 178-mile marker near Doolittle. The accident occurred at 7:45 Thursday evening, and the highway patrol says it occurred as a 2018 Freighliner Cascadia, driven by 29-year-old Darian Marti-Mayedo, was stopped in construction zone traffic. A 2010 Lexus RX 350, driven by 41-year-old Matthew A. Adams of Cincinnati, Ohio, slowed for the Freightliner. Both Adams’ Lexus and Marti-Mayedo’s Freightliner then were struck by a 2018 International L-T 625, driven by 52-year-old Jackson James-Demetruis of St. Louis.
KCTV 5
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating Friday morning road rage incident
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident that involved shots fired on I-35 southbound near Brighton Avenue and NE Chouteau Trafficway. According to MSHP, the driver of a black Dodge Charger with red stripes and an unknown temporary tag exchanged gunfire...
Rent or own a home in Missouri? You may qualify to get some money
Money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) Did you know that there are several government programs in Missouri to help you with your mortgage or your rent? And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding.
Natural gas rates going up for Ameren Missouri customers
Beginning next week, Ameren Missouri natural gas customers will see a slight increase in their bill due to a rate change.
KMOV
Confusion arises over MO gun laws following Gov. Parson’s visit to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The school shooting at Central VPA High School on Monday has left questions and confusion about what police in Missouri can do when it comes to mental illness and firearms. Gov. Mike Parson’s comments Thursday night created even more questions after he claimed local police departments...
KCTV 5
Missouri Governor Mike Parson announces $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund aimed to attract more Missourians to law enforcement careers and address officer shortages throughout the state was announced Friday by Governor Mike Parson. The scholarship will pay $5,000 toward the cost of a Missouri resident attending...
KSDK
Learn about the judges on the Missouri ballot
ST. LOUIS — People in Missouri are researching candidates and preparing ballots to cast a vote in the general election that concludes Nov. 8. A long portion of the ballot includes a section where you vote on retaining judges in the Missouri Supreme Court, the Missouri Court of Appeals and Judicial Circuit Courts.
One dead, three injured in Missouri bridge collapse
Constructions crews were working on the bridge, which had been closed to traffic, when the deadly accident occurred. KSHB's Dan Cohen reports.Oct. 27, 2022.
abc17news.com
Cold Weather Rule begins next week
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule, designed to help customers with heat-related utility bills, takes place from Nov. 1-March 31. It has been a part of the Commission’s rules and regulations since 1977. The Cold Weather Rule applies to natural gas and...
