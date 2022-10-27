ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DOGELIENS $10K GIVEAWAY: WHY CARDANO AND COSMOS COMMUNITIES ARE JUMPING ON THIS OFFER

Given the exponential development in the number of cryptocurrencies available in the crypto market, it is likely that the best in crypto technology is yet to come. Several cryptocurrencies have made their mark in the cryptocurrency industry, with Dogeliens (DOGET) being one of the more recent projects with a bright future.
Big Eyes Coin is Set to Blow up DeFi Adoption like Cronos, and Cardano

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an Ethereum-based meme coin that has recently hit the market with many unique features and opportunities. For many new users who may still have doubts about the success and future of the project, this article aims to point out the measures Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has put in place to be as successful as big-name coins like Cronos (CRO) and Cardano (ADA).
Finding New Ways To Stake: Oryen Network, Nexo, And Mina Protocol

As the staking and governance industry rapidly expands, investors have more opportunities than ever to get involved. We’ll look at three projects innovating in the staking space: Oryen Network, Nexo, and Mina Protocol. Each of these projects has its unique approach to staking and governance, so investors should carefully examine their offerings before deciding. With so many exciting projects in the staking arena, it’s sure to be an exciting year for this burgeoning industry!
Is Rocketize Meme Token As Smart As Solana and Cardano Currency?

One of the interesting and eye-catching sets of cryptocurrencies is meme coins. In our increasingly connected society, memes reflect the most recent stage in the evolution of language. The fundamentals of communication have been reinvented in the 21st century to include a blend of comedic, visual, and textual genres. By the adoption of these non-traditional incentive structures, both Decentralised Finance (DeFi) and Decentralised Autonomous Organizations, can reinvent how communities function.
Three Social Tokens That Are Developed For Community: Rocketize Token, ApeCoin, And Decentraland.

So far, 2022 has been one hard-nut of a year for investors in the world of cryptocurrency. Multiple crashes have been witnessed which have caused the likes of prominent blockchain networks like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Terra (LUNA), and Solana (SOL) to plummet in value and market capitalization. The result has made many people feel apprehensive about purchasing cryptocurrencies, as they view them as unreliable methods to make financial fruition because of their volatility.
Diversify Your Portfolio With Ripple (XRP), Binance Coin (BNB), And The Hideaways (HDWY)

Keeping a diverse crypto portfolio means including coins and tokens with different risk levels. Ripple (XRP) and Binance Coin (BNB) are good examples of cryptocurrencies that can balance your portfolio. This combination contains various cryptocurrencies with a range of market caps and utilities. Established cryptocurrencies with high market caps are...
Lightning Analytics Firm Amboss Unveils Data Sharing Feature. The End Of Privacy?

Is this new Amboss feature as dangerous as it looks? The analytics company unveiled “Reported Channel Balances” and the bitcoin world immediately reacted with severe criticism. Were they overreacting or did they have a point? Is bitcoin’s Lightning Network at risk? Let’s study exactly what happened and find out. It all starts with the notion that a node’s capacity is not the same as a node’s liquidity.
BIB Meta Now allows Users to own Superstar NFTs

The excitement around the NFT ecosystem is constantly winding down because the volume in most NFT marketplaces has dropped by more than 90%, mainly because most people have focused on selling digital artwork. Still, other use cases like NFT ticketing and gaming have been ignored. BIB Meta is a company exploring other use cases of NFT through sport.
3 Cryptos That Could Earn You Millions – Ethereum, Bitcoin And Big Eyes Coin

Unlike other flat currencies such as the pound, dollar, and euro, which are linked and controlled by the government, providing their users with no authority, cryptocurrencies are free from being controlled by a specific organization which is a very appealing feature. With Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Bitcoin (BTC), and Ethereum (ETH)...
How to Buy Dash 2 Trade Token

Dash 2 Trade is a new cryptocurrency analytics and social trading platform that aims to put advanced crypto analytics tools in the hands of traders. Dash 2 Trade includes classic features like technical analysis and strategy backtesting as well as innovative features like on-chain analytics and token presale analysis. In...
Can UNI and DOT both reach $10 in 2023? Why APE and D2T have a bigger chance

Two of the biggest altcoins in the space – Polkadot (DOT) and Uniswap (UNI) have witnessed massive corrections in their token price throughout 2022. While the bear market continues across the digital assets space, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) is a new cryptocurrency rushing through its presale stage. Along with...
Ripple Reports Key Milestones In Q3 – What You Need To Know

Ripple Labs has published its third quarter report. In addition to numerous advances in development and adoption, two bits of information are particularly interesting for XRP investors. The first figure was hailed a major milestone by Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse on Twitter. For the first time in the history,...
Lido DAO Flow (FLOW) and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are Top Gaining Coins

According to leading crypto analysts, Flow (FLOW), Lido DAO (LDO), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are the top coins in the market. Let us take a closer look at each of these currencies and see how they show promising potential as long-term investments. And see which of these you should opt for.
Why Crypto Is ‘The Better Bet’ Compared To Gold, According To Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin

Crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum can no longer be considered as just tenants in the outskirts of the world’s current financial system. They have already matured in such a way that they are now the driving force behind a digital revolution that is fuelled by enthusiastic investors that recognize their potential not only as store of value but also as source of profit.
Visa Has Finally Filed Trademarks For Its Crypto Wallets And The Metaverse

Credit card giant Visa has been eyeing a bigger move into the crypto space by applying for applications recently. Two days ago, the licensed trademark attorney, Mike Kondoudis, disclosed the recent trademark applications for Visa. This pointed toward the probability of the credit card firm developing or launching its own...

