Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Republican senators to join Herschel Walker on campaign stop in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
City of Cumming considering regulations on short-term rentalsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
New businesses in Cumming could be required to follow new design codeJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Cumming City Center hosts fall-themed fun-filled weekendKimberly BondCumming, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford defeats East Coweta for Class 7A state championship title
Buford’s varsity softball team defeated East Coweta 9-1 to take home the GHSA Class AAAAAAA State Championship title on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Columbus. This is Buford’s first state title in Class AAAAAAA and the program’s 11th overall state title. Senior Olivia Duncan (13-1) pitched her 10th...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford beats North Gwinnett softball to head to Class 7A title game
In a battle of the last two unbeaten teams from the state championship tournament in Columbus, Buford defeated North Gwinnett 3-1 on Friday evening, Oct. 28. A strong first inning and then good defense the remainder of the game was key to the Wolves winning the game. Junior Madison Pickens had a lead-off single and after Adriana Martinez reached base courtesy of an error by North Gwinnett, Pickens would score Buford’s first run. Sophomore Kylie Gower hit a line drive to left field later in the first inning with two outs and bases loaded. This would bring in two additional runs for the Wolves.
Nationally-ranked Buford football slams the door on another challenge
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – Just as quickly as the door was opened by the Mountain View Bears, it was immediately slammed shut by the Buford Wolves Friday night. The host Bears looked to trim nationally-ranked Buford’s lead to 7-3 late in the first quarter, but it quickly turned into a 10-point swing in ...
accesswdun.com
Football: Jefferson claims region 8-5A title with 49-6 win over Heritage
CONYERS, Ga. — Sammy Brown scored twice as Jefferson won the region 8-5A crown with a 49-6 win over Heritage. Brown had a 45-yard rushing touchdown to go with a 75-yard touchdown reception to pace the Dragons. Shontez Perter also had a pair of rushing touchdowns, while Isiah Copeland found the endzone as well.
Legendary former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley dies at 90
GEORGIA (WRBL) — Legendary former University of Georgia football coach and director of athletics Vince Dooley died peacefully at his home in the presence of his wife and their four children Friday afternoon. Dooley’s passing was confirmed by the Georgia Athletic Department. A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, as well as the […]
WTVM
Troup County football coach relieved of duties, will return in January
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A middle school football coach in West Georgia will return to work in January after being relieved of coaching duties by the Troup County Superintendent. A video circulated on social media showing a player for Long Cane Middle School hit a table with a bat...
Vince Dooley, longtime Georgia football coach, dies at 90
Longtime Georgia football coach Vince Dooley has died at the age of 90. The school says Dooley died peacefully at his Athens home on Friday in the presence of his wife and their four children.
auburntigers.com
Tigers fall to No. 1 Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. — Playing toe-to-toe with the No. 1 team in the country, Auburn soccer traded blows with Alabama in a scoreless draw for 86 minutes, but it was the Tide who was able to find the back of the net in the 87th minute to seal the victory.
Cormani McClain decision puts greater microscope on Georgia football-Florida recruiting gap
If you want to know why Georgia football is a 22.5-point favorite over Florida on Saturday, you only need to look back to the closing remarks made by Kirby Smart after last year’s 34-7 win over the Gators. “If you don’t recruit, there’s no coach out there that can...
Country star Trace Adkins to sing national anthem before metro Atlanta high school football game
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — It is a big night for the Gainesville High Red Elephants. They will take on the North Forsyth Raiders in the Region 8-6A title game and country star Trace Adkins is set to sing the national anthem before kickoff at City Park. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford High School Alumni — Then and Now: Katie Lynn McClure, Class of 2009
A 2009 graduate of Buford High School, Katie Lynn McClure is using her knowledge and skills in physical therapy to empower kids to reach their highest potential — Katie is a pediatric physical therapist with All About Kids Therapy Services and Buford City Schools. “My job has taught me...
QSR magazine
gusto! Opens Fourth Drive-Thru in Buford
Atlanta-born brand gusto! continues its expansion across Georgia with the opening of its newest restaurant in Buford on Nov. 15. Located at the recently developed The Exchange at Gwinnett, gusto! Buford marks the brand’s 11th location and fourth drive-thru lane, furthering its mission to disrupt the fast food landscape and bring healthful bowls & wraps to one of the fastest growing communities in metro Atlanta.
Westminster named best private high school in Georgia
Faith in America’s public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also love seafood, then this article is for your because below you will find a list of three amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
State to appeal ruling striking down Rivian property tax breaks
The state of Georgia and a development authority overseeing the site of the future Rivian electric vehicle plant announced Friday they filed a notice that they will appeal a local judge’s ruling that struck down property tax breaks for the $5 billion factory.
Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
In 2021, 22 people died in the custody of Georgia’s five largest jails, or after the jails sent them to hospitals, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Clayton and Gwinnett county jails experienced the highest death tolls, their largest annual total in more than a decade.
Monroe Local News
Local businessman Georgia Baker Jr. passed away this week
Local businessman George Baker Jr. passed away Monday and is being remembered for his friendship as well as his business contributions to Monroe and Walton County. He started Baker Group with his partner George W. Baker III in January of 2011, specializing in the sale of land and consulting services for land in Metropolitan Atlanta, the State of Georgia, and the Southeast.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Gwinnett firefighters battled two house fires in Buford on Friday
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services battled two house fires in the Buford area on Friday, Oct. 28 according to their posts on their social media accounts. The first fire was at a vacant home in the 600 block of Bona Road on Friday morning. On Friday night, fire crews battled a fire at a home on Sardis Bend Drive.
WXIA 11 Alive
New movie studio announced in Georgia at historic site
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One of Georgia's Historic Army bases will be repurposed into a "state-of-the-art" movie production campus, according to the film company. BlueStar Studios announced plans on Wednesday for a 53-acre campus where Fort Gillem Army Base stood in Forest Park. It will include "purpose-built stages available in the Atlanta metropolitan area starting Summer 2023."
iheart.com
Lawrenceville Home Called "Best Haunt" in Georgia
This house is incredibly creepy and supposedly one of the best display in Georgia for Halloween. It's a literal haunted house. Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud spend months turning their rather normal home into a slasher scene. They live in Lawrenceville and create a unique a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor."
