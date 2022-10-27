ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

Buford defeats East Coweta for Class 7A state championship title

Buford’s varsity softball team defeated East Coweta 9-1 to take home the GHSA Class AAAAAAA State Championship title on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Columbus. This is Buford’s first state title in Class AAAAAAA and the program’s 11th overall state title. Senior Olivia Duncan (13-1) pitched her 10th...
BUFORD, GA
Buford beats North Gwinnett softball to head to Class 7A title game

In a battle of the last two unbeaten teams from the state championship tournament in Columbus, Buford defeated North Gwinnett 3-1 on Friday evening, Oct. 28. A strong first inning and then good defense the remainder of the game was key to the Wolves winning the game. Junior Madison Pickens had a lead-off single and after Adriana Martinez reached base courtesy of an error by North Gwinnett, Pickens would score Buford’s first run. Sophomore Kylie Gower hit a line drive to left field later in the first inning with two outs and bases loaded. This would bring in two additional runs for the Wolves.
BUFORD, GA
Football: Jefferson claims region 8-5A title with 49-6 win over Heritage

CONYERS, Ga. — Sammy Brown scored twice as Jefferson won the region 8-5A crown with a 49-6 win over Heritage. Brown had a 45-yard rushing touchdown to go with a 75-yard touchdown reception to pace the Dragons. Shontez Perter also had a pair of rushing touchdowns, while Isiah Copeland found the endzone as well.
JEFFERSON, GA
Legendary former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley dies at 90

GEORGIA (WRBL) — Legendary former University of Georgia football coach and director of athletics Vince Dooley died peacefully at his home in the presence of his wife and their four children Friday afternoon. Dooley’s passing was confirmed by the Georgia Athletic Department. A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, as well as the […]
ATHENS, GA
Tigers fall to No. 1 Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. — Playing toe-to-toe with the No. 1 team in the country, Auburn soccer traded blows with Alabama in a scoreless draw for 86 minutes, but it was the Tide who was able to find the back of the net in the 87th minute to seal the victory.
AUBURN, AL
gusto! Opens Fourth Drive-Thru in Buford

Atlanta-born brand gusto! continues its expansion across Georgia with the opening of its newest restaurant in Buford on Nov. 15. Located at the recently developed The Exchange at Gwinnett, gusto! Buford marks the brand’s 11th location and fourth drive-thru lane, furthering its mission to disrupt the fast food landscape and bring healthful bowls & wraps to one of the fastest growing communities in metro Atlanta.
BUFORD, GA
Westminster named best private high school in Georgia

Faith in America’s public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
ATLANTA, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also love seafood, then this article is for your because below you will find a list of three amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
Local businessman Georgia Baker Jr. passed away this week

Local businessman George Baker Jr. passed away Monday and is being remembered for his friendship as well as his business contributions to Monroe and Walton County. He started Baker Group with his partner George W. Baker III in January of 2011, specializing in the sale of land and consulting services for land in Metropolitan Atlanta, the State of Georgia, and the Southeast.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Gwinnett firefighters battled two house fires in Buford on Friday

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services battled two house fires in the Buford area on Friday, Oct. 28 according to their posts on their social media accounts. The first fire was at a vacant home in the 600 block of Bona Road on Friday morning. On Friday night, fire crews battled a fire at a home on Sardis Bend Drive.
BUFORD, GA
New movie studio announced in Georgia at historic site

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One of Georgia's Historic Army bases will be repurposed into a "state-of-the-art" movie production campus, according to the film company. BlueStar Studios announced plans on Wednesday for a 53-acre campus where Fort Gillem Army Base stood in Forest Park. It will include "purpose-built stages available in the Atlanta metropolitan area starting Summer 2023."
FOREST PARK, GA
Lawrenceville Home Called "Best Haunt" in Georgia

This house is incredibly creepy and supposedly one of the best display in Georgia for Halloween. It's a literal haunted house. Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud spend months turning their rather normal home into a slasher scene. They live in Lawrenceville and create a unique a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor."
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA

