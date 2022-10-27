ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Troy Record

COLLEGE HOCKEY: RPI takes game one in home-and-home series with Union, 2-1

TROY, NY – Friday night was a first at the Houston Field House in a long time for the RPI Engineers: a sold out crowd. “It didn’t feel good. It felt really good,” said senior captain Kyle Hallbauer. “It was amazing. There is nothing better than when the curtains come down and the seats in the corner are packed.”
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

One-seed Fonda-Fultonville forges ahead to Class C semi-finals, trouncing Hoosick Falls/Tamarac

Fonda-Fultonville entered the Section II, Class C playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the south division after a perfect, 8-0 regular season that landed the Braves the three-spot in the state rankings. But Mike Mancini's squad faced a difficult opening round test Friday night, welcoming in the four-seed out of the north, Hoosick Falls/Tamarac - a team ranked 16th in the state for Class C.
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Stillwater stomps Broadalbin-Perth to move on to Class C semis

BROADALBIN, NY (NEWS10) — Section II, Class C football playoffs, loaded with state-ranked teams, kicked off Friday night with four quarterfinals matchups. One of those ranked squads, No. 22 Stillwater, entered the postseason as the three-seed in the north division, and traveled to Broadalbin-Perth to battle the two-seeded Patriots out of the south. Even without […]
STILLWATER, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Halloweekend plans in the Capital Region

Looking for something to do for Halloween? Whether your kids are begging you to go on a haunted hayride or you just want to celebrate the wicked holiday, check out the events below on how the Capital Region is celebrating Halloween.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New Capital Holiday Lights Extravaganza in 2023

The Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) announced they reached an informal agreement with Albany county and the Altamont Fair to present a new Capital Holiday Lights Extravaganza beginning in November 2023. PAL's holiday lights show has brought holiday cheer to the Capital Region for 25 years.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Halloween events to thrill and scare!

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Nine Pin Cider Maze. Advance tickets are $16 and include entry to the maze and your first can of cider or attendees can purchase tickets at the gate for $20. At the Cider Maze event, participants will be able to try and navigate through...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Future of Capital Holiday Lights in the Park could be announced soon

Questions could be answered Thursday about the future of Albany’s Holiday Lights in the Park. The 25-year tradition in Washington Park is the primary fundraiser for the Albany Police Athletic League. However, the league had said it would be moving the event to a new location. We may find...
ALBANY, NY

