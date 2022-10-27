Read full article on original website
The Stablecoin Versus Real-Time Payments Debate
Cryptocurrency supporters have long argued that one of the lowest-hanging fruits in the payments industry is cross-border payments, and that’s doubly true for stablecoins, which marry the speed and low cost of bitcoin transfers to a digital asset that does not share bitcoin’s price volatility. But before you...
Cashfree Payments Unveils New Tool for Digital Lending
India’s Cashfree Payments has debuted a new tool it says is designed to help non-banking financial companies meet the country’s new digital lending rules. According to a news release emailed to PYMNTS Thursday (Oct. 27), the company’s disbursement and collections solution can create lender escrows, manage partnerships with lending service providers and handle things like borrower identity and bank account verification.
51% of Merchants Invest in Tech to Track Omnichannel Purchases
Loyalty is the glue that binds consumers to their merchants. It’s what keeps consumers spending online or in-store, even during inflationary times. And for the merchants themselves, in-store experience that is both convenient and personalized is critical for keeping themselves front and center in consumers’ consciousness, and in capturing wallet share. To boost loyalty, retailers must follow their consumers across channels and anticipate where they may want to spend next — by knowing where they’ve been spending in the past.
Western Union Partners NymCard for Payments Expansion in UAE
Cross-border money transfer firm Western Union announced on Thursday (Oct. 27) its new partnership with payment platform NymCard. With the new alliance, international money transfer services will have the opportunity to spread to areas of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that were previously limited. According to the announcement, NymCard customers...
Treasurers Will Have ‘Cloud Moment’ as Real-Time Payments Gain Traction
As Modern Treasury Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Matt Marcus sees it, over the next few years, the payments sector will see seismic shifts as transactions make the leap to near-instant settlement and widespread usage. Speaking with PYMNTS, Marcus said he’s grown used to rapid change, especially in the four...
CFPB Says Surprise Overdraft Fees Are Likely Illegal
Getting hit with an unexpected overdraft fee might be annoying, but according to America’s top consumer advocate, it’s probably also illegal. As part of its ongoing campaign against “junk fees,” the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) published guidance Wednesday (Oct. 26) about two such practices it says are “likely unfair and unlawful under existing law.”
PayPal Clarifies Misinterpretation of Acceptable Use Policy
Two weeks after a widely reported furor over reports of a policy that threatened to fine users for sharing what the company determined to be misinformation, PayPal has issued a statement clarifying its position on “appropriate behavior” and fines. In a statement emailed to PYMNTS, the California-based FinTech...
Trading Not Part of Singapore’s Crypto Hub Ambitions
In the latest sign that Singapore is looking to shake off its reputation as a regulatory haven for the crypto industry, Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said he was more interested in protecting investors than attracting crypto firms with lax rules. “We have to...
39% of US Consumers Now Use at Least One FinTech Service
Neobanks, nonbanks, and a host of other constructs fall under the heading “FinTech,” and while broadly popular with the digital-first economy, specific user profiles emerge on closer examination. PYMNTS analyzed this in “The Disbursements Satisfaction 2022: The Role of FinTechs,” a collaboration with Ingo Money, and part of...
Worldline Acquires SoftPos to Tap Into Contactless Payment Demand
French payments services firm Worldline has purchased a 55% stake in SoftPos, a Polish FinTech, the company announced Wednesday (Oct. 26). Founded in 2019, Warsaw-based SoftPos offers technology that “converts regular Android devices into secure payment terminals,” helping merchants accept card payments with no need for added hardware, Worldline said in a news release.
Sen Warren Urges CFPB to Develop Stronger Rules for P2P Payments
Three weeks after releasing a report focused on frauds and scams on Zelle, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has sent a letter to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) summarizing the findings and encouraging the agency to update and strengthen its regulation of that and other peer-to-peer (P2) payment platforms. “As...
JPMorgan Expands Merchant Services Offering in APAC
Global financial services firm J.P. Morgan is expanding its merchant services capabilities in Asia-Pacific (APAC) and will be offering them in seven markets in the region by the end of the year. Already offering its acquiring solution in Australia, India and Japan, the firm recently expanded to New Zealand, Singapore...
Four Countries Test Multi-CBDC Arrangement
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) on Wednesday (Oct. 26) published a report on Project mBridge, a four-nation collaborative pilot for cross-border central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the Bank of Thailand, the Digital Currency Institute of the People’s Bank of China and the Central Bank...
Money Transfer Firm Wise Lands $347M in Capital
British money transfer firm Wise has received $300 million pounds (about $347.1 million) via a syndicated debt facility from the United Kingdom branch of California’s Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). The debt investment was a joint effort between SVB and six other banks, according to published reports Thursday (Oct. 27).
Center Raises $15M to Expand SMB Expense Management Offerings
Expense management software company Center has raised $15 million in a Series B round and said it will use the new capital to expand its product offerings and support the evolving needs of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). This funding round brought the company’s total capital raised to $110 million,...
Study Shows Tech-Averse Consumers Most Interested in Crypto Payments
It might sound counterintuitive, but the least tech-friendly consumers are the ones most likely to use cryptocurrency for payments. Released in October, PYMNTS’ report, “Shopping With Cryptocurrency: Tech-Driven Consumers Drive Market Acceptance,” divided consumers into three groups: Basic-Tech; Mainstream; and Tech-Driven. The report, a collaboration with BitPay,...
Uncertain Times Shift CFO Focus From Growth to Profitability
From a CFO's standpoint, the past year has seen an unmistakable change in the metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) that matter most to businesses and their investors. Bitpay CFO Jagruti Solanki, COVU CFO Subodh Karnad and Riskonnect CFO David Rockvam told PYMNTS that can be seen in how firms are moving from a sole focus on revenue and growth KPIs to placing a greater emphasis on profitability and financial returns — all while keeping a close eye on the expense pool.
Digital Revolution Improves Supply Chain and B2B Logistics
Trade finance’s digital transformation has exploded through the past few years, and it will accelerate in the years ahead. “Treasury is the next frontier in digital payments,” Alan Koenigsberg, senior vice president and global head of treasury and working capital solutions at Visa said during a panel discussion on the convergence of trade finance and technology.
Swift Delays ISO 20022 Implementation Until March
Swift, which operates the global financial messaging service by the same name, on Thursday (Oct. 27) announced its decision to delay the migration to a new messaging standard known as ISO 20022. The update to the Swift system for cross-border payments and reporting (CBPR+) is already used by many organizations...
American Orthodontics Launches B2B eCommerce Site
Orthodontic product manufacturer American Orthodontics has launched a B2B eCommerce site designed to simplify and streamline the buying experiences for both its sales force and its customers who order direct. Developed and deployed in collaboration with modern commerce firm Avensia, the site aims to consolidate processes into one system, Avensia...
