The West Orange Fire Dept. responding quickly to a house fire Saturday, preventing major damage to a home on Smith St. The call came in around 1:15pm at 2420 Smith. Chief David Roberts believes the fire started on the back porch after an ashtray was emptied in a garbage can near the home and then left unattended. Both the homeowner and the department got water on the home quickly, preventing major damage.

WEST ORANGE, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO