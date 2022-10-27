ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

kogt.com

Small Fire In West Orange

The West Orange Fire Dept. responding quickly to a house fire Saturday, preventing major damage to a home on Smith St. The call came in around 1:15pm at 2420 Smith. Chief David Roberts believes the fire started on the back porch after an ashtray was emptied in a garbage can near the home and then left unattended. Both the homeowner and the department got water on the home quickly, preventing major damage.
WEST ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

Rail contractor dead after train accident at ExxonMobil plant Friday

BEAUMONT, Texas — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are investigating after an accident involving a train claimed the life of a Beaumont man at ExxonMobil. It happened on Friday, October 28, 2022. Deputies responded to an emergency call at the Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant, which is part of ExxonMobil, shortly after midnight.
BEAUMONT, TX
cityoflamarque.org

LARGE GRASS FIRE | Jefferson County

Galveston County Emergency Management has just notified surrounding cities. Thank you to all the residents that have called our Emergency Services line. Galveston County Emergency Management has just issued a notification that there is a large grass fire in Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
beaumontcvb.com

Holiday Events in Southeast Texas

Start the holiday off right in Southeast Texas by taking part in holiday events throughout the area. Whether you are looking for some shopping opportunities or a festive holiday experience, we have the events for you and your family to enjoy. Ford Park Magic of Lights. November 18, 2022 -...
BEAUMONT, TX
MySanAntonio

Canizales signing off as KBMT morning news anchor

Nick Canizales, co-main anchor of 12News Daybreak at KBMT, TEGNA’s ABC/NBC affiliate in Southeast Texas, will say goodbye to local broadcasting with his final appearance this morning. “I have poured my heart and soul into the TV industry for half of my life,” said Canizales. “I thank God for...
LUMBERTON, TX
12NewsNow

Bridge City man returns home after flesh-eating bacteria forced doctors to amputate his leg

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — After spending more than a month in the hospital due to a flesh-eating bacteria, a Bridge City man is finally returning home. Carlton Abney is recovering from having his leg amputated after he was exposed to Vibrio Vulnificus, a flesh-eating bacteria. While his family is happy to have him back at home, there is still a long road to recovery ahead of him.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Port Arthur News

Area senior falls victim to $1,000 utilities scam; police warn community

NEDERLAND — A local senior citizen is out more than $1,100 after falling victim to a scammer who falsely represented Entergy. The 66-year-old woman reported the crime Oct. 21. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said the victim lost $1,136.07 to the scammer, money she would likely not see returned...
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

Area man killed Friday in Beaumont railcar collision

BEAUMONT — At 12:08 a.m. Friday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an emergency call at the Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant located in the 2700 block of Sycamore Street in Beaumont. A 66-year old male contractor, identified as Richard Garza of Beaumont, had been involved...
BEAUMONT, TX

