Orange County competing to be new home of $850M methane shipping terminal
ORANGE, Texas — Orange County could be home to a multi-million dollar methane shipping terminal. The company, Enterprise Products Operating, LLC., wants to build the $850 million terminal on the property along Mansfield Ferry Road in Orange County, near the river. The site would provide 3,000 construction jobs and...
Company seeks to build $850 million methane shipping terminal in Orange County
It would bring in 3,000 construction jobs and dozens of permanent workers. The county is offering the company a 10-year reduced tax plan.
'We want to grow and create jobs' : Port of Beaumont to receive $26.4M infrastructure development grant
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Port of Beaumont is receiving a grant that will help increase the port's capacity and support future growth. The grant is valued at $26.4 million and comes through the Department of Transportation and the U.S. Maritime Administration as part of the Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) grants.
Small Fire In West Orange
The West Orange Fire Dept. responding quickly to a house fire Saturday, preventing major damage to a home on Smith St. The call came in around 1:15pm at 2420 Smith. Chief David Roberts believes the fire started on the back porch after an ashtray was emptied in a garbage can near the home and then left unattended. Both the homeowner and the department got water on the home quickly, preventing major damage.
Billion dollar state levee project reaches 1st milestone locally; officials share next steps
The multi-billion dollar project to better protect the coast by raising a portion of the levee and adding a flood wall has made its first major milestone. The first contract and first mile of the Sabine Pass to Galveston Bay Coastal Risk Management Project was completed this summer and more sections are in the planning stages.
Mayor Thurman Bartie, city officials push for housing assistance programs in Port Arthur
Mayor Thurman Bartie along with members of the city council on Thursday encouraged all Port Arthur and surrounding residents to inquire about a program that assists residents with becoming homeowners. “We are proud to announce we have relief coming to all renters in need of affordable housing here in the...
City leaders release downtown Beaumont development, multi-phase strategy plan
BEAUMONT, Texas — The city of Beaumont has shared a timeline and a multi-phase strategy of how they plan to develop downtown. The riverfront park is just one of the places downtown where Southeast Texans can expect to see some big changes. The riverfront park in downtown was damaged...
Rail contractor dead after train accident at ExxonMobil plant Friday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are investigating after an accident involving a train claimed the life of a Beaumont man at ExxonMobil. It happened on Friday, October 28, 2022. Deputies responded to an emergency call at the Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant, which is part of ExxonMobil, shortly after midnight.
LARGE GRASS FIRE | Jefferson County
Galveston County Emergency Management has just notified surrounding cities. Thank you to all the residents that have called our Emergency Services line. Galveston County Emergency Management has just issued a notification that there is a large grass fire in Jefferson County.
Holiday Events in Southeast Texas
Start the holiday off right in Southeast Texas by taking part in holiday events throughout the area. Whether you are looking for some shopping opportunities or a festive holiday experience, we have the events for you and your family to enjoy. Ford Park Magic of Lights. November 18, 2022 -...
PHOTO FEATURE — Rotary Club preps dictionaries for local students in Port Arthur
The Rotary Club of Port Arthur prepared hundreds of dictionaries this week that will be given to every third grade student in Port Arthur. The annual project is powered by Motiva Enterprises, and this year was also sponsored by the Port of Port Arthur.
Canizales signing off as KBMT morning news anchor
Nick Canizales, co-main anchor of 12News Daybreak at KBMT, TEGNA’s ABC/NBC affiliate in Southeast Texas, will say goodbye to local broadcasting with his final appearance this morning. “I have poured my heart and soul into the TV industry for half of my life,” said Canizales. “I thank God for...
Port Arthur mayor announces rent relief workshop taking place Saturday
The workshop is October 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bob Bowers Civic Center. The goal is to help renters with resources they need to one day own a home.
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Oct 27th, 2022
Deaths – 199 (Was 199 on 10/20/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Oct 27th, 2022:. Brookeland – 0 (Was 1 on 10/20/22) Jasper – 2 (Was 5 on 10/20/22) Kirbyville – 1 (Was 2 on 10/20/22) Buna – 0 (Was 1 on 10/20/22)
Bridge City man returns home after flesh-eating bacteria forced doctors to amputate his leg
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — After spending more than a month in the hospital due to a flesh-eating bacteria, a Bridge City man is finally returning home. Carlton Abney is recovering from having his leg amputated after he was exposed to Vibrio Vulnificus, a flesh-eating bacteria. While his family is happy to have him back at home, there is still a long road to recovery ahead of him.
Officers keep photo tradition on Madness week; “the pranks have died down”
When it comes to protecting and serving, Nederland Police Department Assistant Chief Andy Arnold and Sgt. Andrew Dupis have clear loyalties. For five years, Dupis and Arnold have enjoyed an ongoing mission to take a themed photo before the Mid County Madness game. Dupuis has been a lifelong resident of...
Area senior falls victim to $1,000 utilities scam; police warn community
NEDERLAND — A local senior citizen is out more than $1,100 after falling victim to a scammer who falsely represented Entergy. The 66-year-old woman reported the crime Oct. 21. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said the victim lost $1,136.07 to the scammer, money she would likely not see returned...
Area man killed Friday in Beaumont railcar collision
BEAUMONT — At 12:08 a.m. Friday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an emergency call at the Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant located in the 2700 block of Sycamore Street in Beaumont. A 66-year old male contractor, identified as Richard Garza of Beaumont, had been involved...
TEACHER OF THE MONTH — Allie Smith leaves engineering firm, finds calling at Nederland High
NEDERLAND — Not long ago, Allie Smith’s class was “dead silent.”. The engineering and robotics instructor’s students at Nederland High School were working on one of their biggest assignments of the year. The silence was broken when a child said, “Ms. Smith, you make me better...
Flu season off to early start, impacting several Southeast Texas school districts
HAMSHIRE, Texas — Flu season is off to an early start in Southeast Texas and some of the hardest hit places are schools. The best advice coming from health experts is to get your flu shot. Although it may not prevent you from getting the flu, it can reduce the severity of the infection on your body.
