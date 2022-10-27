ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nederland, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Port Arthur News

Indictment: Beaumont man hails ride share, pulls gun on driver

A Beaumont man is accused of pulling a gun on a ride share service driver, forcing him out of the vehicle, then firing shots at the driver as he ran away. The ride share service driver picked up Timothy Devon Parker, 18, and two other people at 1755 Regent in Beaumont Oct. 7. When they reached the intersection of Averill at Regent, Parker, who was the front seat passenger, asked to get out of the vehicle.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Newton County store robbed at gunpoint, clerk assaulted

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says a store clerk was robbed at gunpoint and was physically assaulted by the suspect on Friday night. According to Burby, it occurred at the Citgo Convenience Store & Gas Station on Highway 190 in Bon Wier. Burby said the suspect demanded money from the...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Police in Orange searching for man on video who stole vehicle

ORANGE — Police in Orange are hoping you can help identify a man captured on video, appearing to steal a truck. The suspect entered a building in the 4100 block of I-10 in Orange on Oct. 23. Police say he stole keys to the truck as well as other...
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

Man accused of murder, aggravated robbery in fatal Beaumont shooting

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are looking for Carron Dickenson Jr., 29. Police have warrants for his arrest on charges of murder and aggravated robbery. Investigators say he took part in a robbery September 21 in the 300 block of East Simmons in Beaumont. Police say Dickenson was with Randle...
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

Murder warrant issued for suspect after attempted armed robbery left his alleged accomplice dead

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are looking for a Beaumont suspect after a September armed robbery left one man injured and the suspect's alleged accomplice dead. Beaumont Police obtained a murder warrant and an aggravated robbery warrant for Carron Joseph Dickenson, 29, of Beaumont, on Friday, October 28, 2022. Dickenson is charged in connection with the September death of Randle Cormier, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Area man killed Friday in Beaumont railcar collision

BEAUMONT — At 12:08 a.m. Friday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an emergency call at the Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant located in the 2700 block of Sycamore Street in Beaumont. A 66-year old male contractor, identified as Richard Garza of Beaumont, had been involved...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash

NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Port Neches Police Chief Cherí Griffith makes history

PORT NECHES — The new Port Neches Police Chief is ending her first full week on the job. Chief Cherí Griffith is making history as the first woman to hold the top law enforcement job in Port Neches. She explains why her new agenda goes far beyond her...
PORT NECHES, TX
Port Arthur News

POLICE: Nederland student 1 of 2 to confess to major vandalism at Little Cypress Mauriceville

LITTLE CYPRESS — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Sunday by Little Cypress-Mauriceville school administrators concerning vandalism that occurred on school property. Perpetrators used spray paint to vandalize several buildings and property, including the newly installed turf on the football field, field house, signs and building on...
NEDERLAND, TX
12NewsNow

Rail contractor dead after train accident at ExxonMobil plant Friday

BEAUMONT, Texas — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are investigating after an accident involving a train claimed the life of a Beaumont man at ExxonMobil. It happened on Friday, October 28, 2022. Deputies responded to an emergency call at the Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant, which is part of ExxonMobil, shortly after midnight.
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

LCPD and JDPSO participate in drug take-back day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - October 29 is national prescription drug take-back day. The Lake Charles Police Department and Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office joined forces with the DEA to collect potentially dangerous controlled substances. The DEA is encouraging anyone in the community to drop off pills or patches but...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

