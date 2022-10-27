Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Port Arthur News
Indictment: Beaumont man hails ride share, pulls gun on driver
A Beaumont man is accused of pulling a gun on a ride share service driver, forcing him out of the vehicle, then firing shots at the driver as he ran away. The ride share service driver picked up Timothy Devon Parker, 18, and two other people at 1755 Regent in Beaumont Oct. 7. When they reached the intersection of Averill at Regent, Parker, who was the front seat passenger, asked to get out of the vehicle.
kjas.com
Newton County store robbed at gunpoint, clerk assaulted
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says a store clerk was robbed at gunpoint and was physically assaulted by the suspect on Friday night. According to Burby, it occurred at the Citgo Convenience Store & Gas Station on Highway 190 in Bon Wier. Burby said the suspect demanded money from the...
fox4beaumont.com
Police in Orange searching for man on video who stole vehicle
ORANGE — Police in Orange are hoping you can help identify a man captured on video, appearing to steal a truck. The suspect entered a building in the 4100 block of I-10 in Orange on Oct. 23. Police say he stole keys to the truck as well as other...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police say Parkdale Mall burglary suspect's father brought him to police station
BEAUMONT — An update to a story -- Beaumont police say they've identified a burglary suspect and his father helped detectives, who were investigating the case. Investigators say the suspect had stayed after hours at Parkdale Mall on Oct. 9, and mall security didn't know he was there. He...
KFDM-TV
Man accused of murder, aggravated robbery in fatal Beaumont shooting
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are looking for Carron Dickenson Jr., 29. Police have warrants for his arrest on charges of murder and aggravated robbery. Investigators say he took part in a robbery September 21 in the 300 block of East Simmons in Beaumont. Police say Dickenson was with Randle...
12newsnow.com
Murder warrant issued for suspect after attempted armed robbery left his alleged accomplice dead
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are looking for a Beaumont suspect after a September armed robbery left one man injured and the suspect's alleged accomplice dead. Beaumont Police obtained a murder warrant and an aggravated robbery warrant for Carron Joseph Dickenson, 29, of Beaumont, on Friday, October 28, 2022. Dickenson is charged in connection with the September death of Randle Cormier, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
Port Arthur News
Area man killed Friday in Beaumont railcar collision
BEAUMONT — At 12:08 a.m. Friday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an emergency call at the Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant located in the 2700 block of Sycamore Street in Beaumont. A 66-year old male contractor, identified as Richard Garza of Beaumont, had been involved...
Port Arthur News
Nederland woman indicted on 2 counts of injury to child, excessive whipping with leather belt
A 41-year-old Nederland woman was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on two counts of injury to a child. According to court documents, Samantha Strother Owens left numerous bruises on the legs of two children, ages 9 and 10, due to excessive whipping with a leather belt. The children were also forced to do military style exercises, police said.
Port Arthur News
Louisiana man arrested for alleged Vidor carjacking, chase ends with police spikes
VIDOR — A Louisiana man is behind bars after an alleged carjacking in Vidor followed by a police chase into Chambers County. According to Vidor police, a man and woman were sitting in their vehicle discussing a home they were building in the 300 block of North Lakeside at about 3:10 p.m. Wednesday when a man approached.
Man accused of using altered driver's license with Beaumont resident's information to buy car
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in connection with a fraud investigation. Police released a picture of a man who they suspect used a Beaumont resident's name, date of birth, address, and driver's license number to buy a 2021 Honda Accord in Paris, Texas.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash
NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
fox4beaumont.com
Port Neches Police Chief Cherí Griffith makes history
PORT NECHES — The new Port Neches Police Chief is ending her first full week on the job. Chief Cherí Griffith is making history as the first woman to hold the top law enforcement job in Port Neches. She explains why her new agenda goes far beyond her...
KFDM-TV
Orange County Sheriff: Little Cypress-Mauriceville vandalism suspects confess
Little Cypress-Mauriceville vandalism suspects confess to vandalizing the high school's football stadium, according to Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney. One suspect 18-year-old Ryan Bergeron is out of jail after posting $25,000 bond. As of 6 p.m. Thursday, 18-year-old Johnney Davis III remained in jail. Davis, a senior at LCM,...
Carjacking suspect leads police on high-speed chase from Vidor to Chambers County
VIDOR, Texas — A suspect pulled out a gun on two men then lead police on a chase topping speeds of 150 mph Wednesday afternoon. The incident began in Vidor around 3 p.m. A man and a woman were sitting in a car in front of a house that was under construction on North Lakeside Street, Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll tells 12News.
Port Arthur News
POLICE: Nederland student 1 of 2 to confess to major vandalism at Little Cypress Mauriceville
LITTLE CYPRESS — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Sunday by Little Cypress-Mauriceville school administrators concerning vandalism that occurred on school property. Perpetrators used spray paint to vandalize several buildings and property, including the newly installed turf on the football field, field house, signs and building on...
Port Arthur News
Former corrections officer from Groves indicted for possession of meth with goal to smuggle into jail
A now former corrections officer who was the target of a narcotics sting inside the county jail was indicted this week for possession of a controlled substance. Dylan Michael Moore, 24, of Groves reportedly accepted $500 through a cash app for payment to smuggle methamphetamines into the jail for an inmate Aug. 3.
Rail contractor dead after train accident at ExxonMobil plant Friday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are investigating after an accident involving a train claimed the life of a Beaumont man at ExxonMobil. It happened on Friday, October 28, 2022. Deputies responded to an emergency call at the Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant, which is part of ExxonMobil, shortly after midnight.
KPLC TV
LCPD and JDPSO participate in drug take-back day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - October 29 is national prescription drug take-back day. The Lake Charles Police Department and Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office joined forces with the DEA to collect potentially dangerous controlled substances. The DEA is encouraging anyone in the community to drop off pills or patches but...
Beaumont Police seeking suspect in jewelry theft at Parkdale Mall
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a young man caught on camera smashing a jewelry case and grabbing several thousand dollars worth of jewelry. Shortly after Parkdale Mall closed on Sunday, October 9, 2022, a young man hid from security guards and...
Comments / 0