ABC6.com
New poll shows Fung and Magaziner neck-and-neck for Congressional District 2
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new polling memo released Wednesday by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee shows Rhode Island’s Congressional District 2 race is neck-and-neck. The poll has both Treasurer Seth Magaziner and former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung tied with 48% of respondents supporting both candidates. “Democrats have...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island non-profit has world-wide reach
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) —A Rhode Island Resident is on a mission to end hunger with small packets of peanut butter packed with huge amounts of vitamins and nutrients. North Kingstown based Edesia makes a product it calls, ‘Plumpy Nut’. One pack has enough nutrients to serve as a full meal. The company ships boxes of Plumpy Nut to sixty-two different countries and partners with humanitarian aid organizations like UNICEF.
ABC6.com
‘Let’s make history’: Woonsocket residents push for write-in mayoral candidate
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A small coalition of Woonsocket residents are leading a charge to elect city councilwoman Denise Sierra as mayor through write-in votes, after the removal of former Mayor Lisa-Baldelli Hunt. Sierra brought complaints against Baldelli-Hunt to the council, outlining accusations of failure to perform mayoral duties....
ABC6.com
Results of Rhode Island’s affordable housing tracker to be released Friday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The results of Rhode Island’s affordable housing tracker will be released Friday morning. Gov. Dan McKee will speak at a press conference after the release of HousingWork RI’s 2022 Housing Fact Book. No further information was released.
ABC6.com
Health care workers for 2 Rhode Island hospitals, hospice center authorize 10-day strike notice
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The union representing health care workers at two Rhode Island hospitals and a hospice center issued a 10-day strike notice on Thursday. The United Nurses and Allied Professionals and Prospect represents workers at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, and Prospect Home Health and Hospice.
ABC6.com
‘Coaches vs. Cancer’ raises over $10K towards cancer research in Rhode Island
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Dozens got together on Friday morning for the annual “Coaches vs. Cancer” breakfast to share and listen to stories about those who have battled the deadly disease. The four Division 1 men’s basketball coaches in the state were on a panel adding...
ABC6.com
McKee announces $8.5M in funding to support Rhode Island childcare facilities
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee announced the recipients of the first round of funding through the Early Childhood Care and Education Capital Fund Thursday morning. According to a release, the fund allocates $15 million to support childcare facilities in the state. The first installment of $8.5 million...
ABC6.com
Rhode Islanders to get a little relief on gas bills starting in November
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Public Utilities Commission announced on Friday that Rhode Islanders won’t see as big of a hike on their gas bills next month. In September, Rhode Island Energy filed a rate proposal to increase the annual cost of gas for a typical gas customer by 15%, which is nearly $167.
ABC6.com
Providence police investigate stabbing in front of City Hall late Saturday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police tell ABC6 there was a stabbing that took place on the front steps of City Hall around 10 pm Saturday night. Officials say an alleged fight broke out resulting in one victim being stabbed. An officer on scene said the victim was alert...
ABC6.com
Fishermen discover World War II explosive device off coast of Rhode Island
NEW SHOREHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — A fishing crew pulled in a World War II era explosive device off the coast of Rhode Island earlier this week. The fisherman reported the device to the United States Coast Guard Tuesday, who then called-in the United States Navy. The three crew members...
ABC6.com
Having a hard time finding candy on Halloween night? One North Providence mother has a solution
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — For parents in North Providence, finding candy on Halloween night has been easy thanks to one mother. Three years ago, Erin Nascimento created a trick-or-treat trail after she took her daughter out for the spooky holiday to find a ghost town. “We were so...
ABC6.com
‘Overwhelmed and grateful’: Missing Raynham teen found safe in New York City
RAYNHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — A 16-year-old Raynham girl who was missing for more than a week was found safe in New York City late Thursday night. Raynham police said Colleen Weaver was found around 11 p.m. with the assistance of the New York Police Department and members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
ABC6.com
Providence elementary school’s room transformed into STEAM space
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — An empty classroom at a Providence elementary school has been transformed for creative purposes. The “STEAM Room” at Vartan Gregorian Elementary opened Friday. There, students can learn subjects such as math, science, and arts in an interactive and innovative way. “Now, we have...
ABC6.com
RI State Police: Juvenile female dies in early morning crash on I-95
RICHMOND, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said a juvenile died after a crash on I-95 early Sunday morning. State Police said at 4:08 a.m. on Sunday, troopers were called to a single-vehicle crash on I-95 North near Exit 3 in Richmond. At the scene, police found a...
ABC6.com
Pagans motorcycle gang leader to serve 10 years in prison on illegal gun, drug charges
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The leader of the Pagans outlaw motorcycle gang in Rhode Island has been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison on illegal gun and drug charges. Deric “Tuna” McGuire, 38, of Burrillville, entered a plea of nolo contendere to multiple felony charges stemming from an investigation by the Rhode Island State Police in 2017 and 2018 into outlaw motorcycle gangs, known as “Operation Patched Out.”
ABC6.com
Ghouls and Goblins Extravaganza
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Hundreds of ghouls and goblins showed up Saturday in downtown Providence as the West Broadway Neighborhood Association and Haus of Codec partnered to put on the Annual Ghouls and Goblins Extravaganza in Dexter Park. The event kicked off at noon along the pedestrian bridge and...
ABC6.com
College student wearing SWAT costume arrested after choking police officer, assaulting students
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Johnson & Wales student was arrested early Saturday after trying to choke a Providence police officer. Providence police said just before 2 a.m. Saturday, an officer found a group of 10-15 college students fighting on the porch of a Pembroke Avenue home. While the...
ABC6.com
2-year-old in critical condition after crash in Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A 2-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital and listed in critical condition after an early morning crash in Woonsocket, according to police. Police Chief Thomas Oates told ABC6 News around 2 a.m. a sergeant came across a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Diamond Hill and Mendon roads.
ABC6.com
DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is set for this weekend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Islanders are being encouraged to dispose unwanted medications at designated drop-off locations across the state. The Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will take place this Saturday. According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, over 430 people died of...
ABC6.com
Car crashes into to building in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed into a building in North Smithfield Thursday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on North Main Street near the Town’s buildings. According to Fire Chief David Chartier, the driver lost control of the car and went off the road,...
