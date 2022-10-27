ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Rhode Island non-profit has world-wide reach

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) —A Rhode Island Resident is on a mission to end hunger with small packets of peanut butter packed with huge amounts of vitamins and nutrients. North Kingstown based Edesia makes a product it calls, ‘Plumpy Nut’. One pack has enough nutrients to serve as a full meal. The company ships boxes of Plumpy Nut to sixty-two different countries and partners with humanitarian aid organizations like UNICEF.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Providence elementary school’s room transformed into STEAM space

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — An empty classroom at a Providence elementary school has been transformed for creative purposes. The “STEAM Room” at Vartan Gregorian Elementary opened Friday. There, students can learn subjects such as math, science, and arts in an interactive and innovative way. “Now, we have...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Pagans motorcycle gang leader to serve 10 years in prison on illegal gun, drug charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The leader of the Pagans outlaw motorcycle gang in Rhode Island has been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison on illegal gun and drug charges. Deric “Tuna” McGuire, 38, of Burrillville, entered a plea of nolo contendere to multiple felony charges stemming from an investigation by the Rhode Island State Police in 2017 and 2018 into outlaw motorcycle gangs, known as “Operation Patched Out.”
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Ghouls and Goblins Extravaganza

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Hundreds of ghouls and goblins showed up Saturday in downtown Providence as the West Broadway Neighborhood Association and Haus of Codec partnered to put on the Annual Ghouls and Goblins Extravaganza in Dexter Park. The event kicked off at noon along the pedestrian bridge and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
2-year-old in critical condition after crash in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A 2-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital and listed in critical condition after an early morning crash in Woonsocket, according to police. Police Chief Thomas Oates told ABC6 News around 2 a.m. a sergeant came across a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Diamond Hill and Mendon roads.
WOONSOCKET, RI
DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is set for this weekend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Islanders are being encouraged to dispose unwanted medications at designated drop-off locations across the state. The Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will take place this Saturday. According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, over 430 people died of...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Car crashes into to building in North Smithfield

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed into a building in North Smithfield Thursday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on North Main Street near the Town’s buildings. According to Fire Chief David Chartier, the driver lost control of the car and went off the road,...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI

