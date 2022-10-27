ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WVNews

Charlotte 120, Golden State 113

GOLDEN STATE (113) D.Green 6-9 0-2 12, Wiggins 4-13 0-0 10, Looney 3-6 4-6 10, Curry 10-22 8-8 31, Thompson 5-14 0-0 11, Kuminga 0-1 0-0 0, J.Green 0-2 0-0 0, Jerome 3-5 0-0 7, Wiseman 0-2 0-0 0, Moody 3-6 0-0 8, Poole 10-20 0-0 24. Totals 44-100 12-16 113.
Kings outlast Heat 119-113, win first game of Mike Brown era

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Huerter scored 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, to help the Sacramento Kings win for the first time this season with a 119-113 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday. It’s the first victory for Kings coach Mike Brown, who was hired this past offseason....
SACRAMENTO, CA
Oklahoma City 117, Dallas 111

OKLAHOMA CITY (117) Dort 6-12 3-6 16, Wiggins 2-5 1-2 5, Pokusevski 2-6 0-0 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 15-27 8-8 38, Mann 2-9 0-0 4, Bazley 7-11 1-2 15, Omoruyi 0-1 2-4 2, Robinson-Earl 0-1 0-0 0, Muscala 0-3 2-2 2, Jal.Williams 5-8 3-3 13, K.Williams 1-2 0-0 3, Joe 4-4 4-4 15. Totals 44-89 24-31 117.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Agnew inactive for Jaguars against Broncos at Wembley

LONDON (AP) — Jaguars return specialist Jamal Agnew is inactive for Jacksonville's game against the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Agnew was limited in practice Friday and had been questionable to play because of a knee injury that kept him out of last week’s 23-17 loss to the New York Giants.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Cowboys RB Elliott inactive against Bears with knee injury

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott is inactive for the Dallas Cowboys against the Chicago Bears with a sprained right knee, just the second time in his seven seasons the star running back has missed a game due to injury. Undrafted rookie Malik Davis is set for his NFL...
DALLAS, TX

