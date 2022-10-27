Read full article on original website
kbhbradio.com
Pierre rolls to 42-14 win over Sturgis in Class AA Football Playoffs
PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governors wasted no time in scoring to open up their Class 11AA Quarterfinal against Sturgis by taking the opening kickoff 85 yards for a score. Jayden Wiebe used up :13 seconds on the clock to run the kick back into the end zone to give the Governors an early 7-0 lead.
kotatv.com
Need skis? Donate to the visually or mobility impaired this weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With winter officially just a few weeks away, that means ski season is near. If you want to upgrade your skis, snowboard, or other gear, this is the weekend to do it. Starting at noon Saturday at the Monument Civic Center, you can pick up some gently used equipment and support a worthwhile cause.
KELOLAND TV
Moose visits Rapid City garden center
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KELO) — A Rapid City garden center had an unexpected shopper earlier this week. The Plantsmyth tells KELOLAND News that the moose showed up at the nursery around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and stuck around until 1:30 that afternoon. In a post on Facebook, The Plantsmyth says...
Moose on the Loose in South Dakota City Avoids Capture for a Week
A moose is on the loose in Rapid City, South Dakota, and she’s been leading residents and officials on a wild, weeklong chase. The cow moose seemingly came out of nowhere, and no one can quite figure out how or why she’s laid roots in Rapid City. Mike Klosowski, a regional wildlife supervisor with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (SDGFP), said that there is a very small population living about 50 miles away in the Black Hills. However, the state’s climate is typically too hot for moose. Furthermore, he’s never seen a moose migrate so far—or on its own.
kotatv.com
Palmer Gulch Fire continues to burn in Black Elk Wilderness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The last update on the Palmer Gulch Fire put the size at 50 acres but a more accurate mapping may change that. Due to the fire, the Palmer Creek Road is closed now through at least tomorrow. The Palmer Creek Trail is also closed to the public. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place, prohibiting all aircraft (including drones) from flying within the TFR. There are no evacuations in place.
KEVN
Black Hills starter homes may not be out of reach
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the Black Hills expanding quickly, and inflation rising, it has become harder to find affordable housing, but getting that starter home may not be out of reach. Not sure what to look for or where to start? Here are some details on how you can buy your first home.
kotatv.com
Having an ‘a-maize-ing’ time at the corn maze, pumpkin patch
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fall bucket lists often include a bonfire, carving a pumpkin, and checking out a corn maze. The Spearfish Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze includes the best of both worlds: a scavenger hunt during the day and a haunted corn maze at night. Check out the interview above to learn more.
kotatv.com
Rapid City continues preparations for the winter season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With some areas in the Black Hills already seeing their first snowfall of the season, Rapid City is continuing its preparations for the upcoming winter season. City Street Superintendent Dale Pfeifle says his crew and equipment are prepared even if it snows tomorrow. Pfeifle’s crew...
KEVN
Sierra Brothers Found Guilty on all Charges
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The verdict was rendered in the sexual assault and kidnapping case involving two brothers and a young woman on the Pine Ridge Reservation in July 2019. Jessie and Dustin Sierra were both found guilty of all charges. The 21-year-old woman alleged Jesse Sierra kidnapped her...
KEVN
Rapid City could become home for Ukrainian refugees
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Palmer Gulch fire estimated at 66 acres
UPDATE (7 p.m.): The Palmer Gulch fire is now estimated at 66 acres, according to a release from Great Plains Fire Information. No evacuations are in place due to the fire and the Palmer Creek Road is expected to remain closed until at least Sunday, after it is deemed safe for the public.
kotatv.com
Perfect weather is in store for the rest of the weekend and Halloween
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see decreasing cloud cover as we reach Sunday morning where we will remain dry and warm with highs in the 50s and 60s. For the forecast on Halloween during the day we will see highs in the mid 60s to possible 70s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. In the evening temperatures could range from the upper 30s to mid 40s with mostly clear skies.
kotatv.com
Celebrating National American Beer Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hay Camp Brewing Co. is the first production brewery in Rapid City. Starting in 2014 Hay Camp has produced and manufactured their own beer and is a part of a growing community. According to the National Today website, there are more than 7 thousand breweries...
newscenter1.tv
Hear from Governor Noem during her campaign stop in Spearfish
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem and Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden hit the campaign trail in Western South Dakota on Wednesday. During a campaign rally in Spearfish, the governor talked about what she believes makes South Dakota special – especially freedom. Noem says that she didn’t believe South Dakota would ever be put on the map because of a pandemic, but that being “open for business” did just that.
kotatv.com
Mild weekend for Halloween plans
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Areas of clouds will pass through the area Saturday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy at times. Temperatures will be in the 60s for many with a few staying in the 50s. Any outdoor Halloween plans or events around the area should be nice!
newscenter1.tv
Morningside Cafe: A hidden gem in Rapid City
Morningside Cafe, an establishment that many call a hidden gem, sits next to A&D Jamaican on North Lacrosse Street in Rapid City. The restaurant features down home cooking where everything is made from scratch. Menu. The menu mainly consists of breakfast and lunch items like chicken fried steak, plate-sized pancakes,...
kotatv.com
Cooking with Eric - Vegetarian Pumpkin Chili
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Here is a healthy one-pot meal full of flavor and healthy ingredients. The canned pumpkin adds a creamy texture that makes this dish special. First, in a tablespoon of olive oil or 2 tablespoons of butter, sauté 1 large, chopped onion and 1 chopped poblano pepper until softened. Add 4 minced garlic cloves, then add 1 1/2 tablespoons good chili powder and 2 teaspoons of cumin. Sprinkle in a quarter teaspoon of cayenne pepper.
newscenter1.tv
Get ready to handle winter like a pro!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- October 26 is Winter Weather Preparedness Day, and current warm and sunny conditions actually present the perfect opportunity to prepare for the upcoming season. Here are a few tips from Alexa White, Deputy Director of Rapid City/Pennington County Emergency Management, and City of Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker so that you’re ready to help yourself and your neighbor by the time the first big snow hits your front porch.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City man accused of strangling sister pleads not guilty in court
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A 28-year-old man accused of first-degree manslaughter in the death of his sister pleaded not guilty in a Pennington County court on Friday. Nicklaus Ray Houchin of Rapid City was arrested on September 22 after getting into an altercation with his 31-year-old sister, Danielle Houchin, which allegedly resulted in Nicklaus strangling her. The duo were part of a larger group that were allegedly drinking and driving around delivering food for an app-based food delivery service. Rapid City Police say the incident occurred while the group was picking up food at a restaurant on Endeavor Boulevard, and they then drove to 1415 Eglin Street with Danielle unconscious in the backseat before calling 9-1-1.
KEVN
Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was killed in a four-vehicle crash Monday night in the area of Catron and Black Hills boulevards. The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, the woman was driving...
