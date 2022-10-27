Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE — Rotary Club preps dictionaries for local students in Port Arthur
The Rotary Club of Port Arthur prepared hundreds of dictionaries this week that will be given to every third grade student in Port Arthur. The annual project is powered by Motiva Enterprises, and this year was also sponsored by the Port of Port Arthur.
Port Arthur News
TEACHER OF THE MONTH — Allie Smith leaves engineering firm, finds calling at Nederland High
NEDERLAND — Not long ago, Allie Smith’s class was “dead silent.”. The engineering and robotics instructor’s students at Nederland High School were working on one of their biggest assignments of the year. The silence was broken when a child said, “Ms. Smith, you make me better...
Beaumont ISD officials say new interactive playgrounds are a 'great opportunity' to expand learning
BEAUMONT, Texas — A new form of learning is coming to the Beaumont Independent School District, and it aims to get students out of the traditional classroom setting. On Friday, Beaumont ISD students tested out the LU Interactive Playground. The system teaches math, science, and spelling lessons while getting students to move their bodies at the same time.
KFDM-TV
Video of Lincoln Middle School teacher appearing to encourage students to fight
Port Arthur — There's reaction from Port Arthur ISD and the community to video of a fight between students at Lincoln Middle School, in which you see and hear a teacher appearing to encourage the fight. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles reports.
KFDM-TV
Warren ISD issues statement about racial insult posts allegedly made by students
WARREN — The Warren ISD athletic director has issued a public statement saying he's "embarrassed, disappointed, and disgusted" by social media posts allegedly made by Warren students, containing racial insults toward students at Hemphill High School following a football game between the two schools. The school district has also released a statement confirming it's investigating the posts.
beaumontcvb.com
Holiday Events in Southeast Texas
Start the holiday off right in Southeast Texas by taking part in holiday events throughout the area. Whether you are looking for some shopping opportunities or a festive holiday experience, we have the events for you and your family to enjoy. Ford Park Magic of Lights. November 18, 2022 -...
Port Arthur News
RELIGION BREIFS — 22nd Annual Poetic Recital coming Nov. 5
• The Cathedral of Praise Revival Center, 3131 South Park Drive, is hosting the 22nd Annual Poetic Recital at 6 p.m. Nov. 5. Poets, psalmists and praise dancers are welcome to participate. • Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas will hold the 20th Annual Harvest of Hope at 6 p.m. Nov....
kjas.com
Warren ISD Athletic Director issues statement about social media posts by students
Warren ISD Athletic Director Austin Smithey on Thursday issued a public statement regarding social media posts allegedly made by Warren High School students in the last few days and directed at students at Hemphill High School following a football game between the two schools. Hemphill defeated Warren 44-12 on Friday,...
Flu season off to early start, impacting several Southeast Texas school districts
HAMSHIRE, Texas — Flu season is off to an early start in Southeast Texas and some of the hardest hit places are schools. The best advice coming from health experts is to get your flu shot. Although it may not prevent you from getting the flu, it can reduce the severity of the infection on your body.
Beaumont, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Beaumont, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The St. Francis High School football team will have a game with Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
Port Arthur News
Officers keep photo tradition on Madness week; “the pranks have died down”
When it comes to protecting and serving, Nederland Police Department Assistant Chief Andy Arnold and Sgt. Andrew Dupis have clear loyalties. For five years, Dupis and Arnold have enjoyed an ongoing mission to take a themed photo before the Mid County Madness game. Dupuis has been a lifelong resident of...
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show previews St. Anne's 44th Annual Halloween Carnival
TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visits the St. Anne's Halloween Carnival for the 44th year. The carnival will be located on the grounds at 375 N 11th Street in Beaumont, starting October 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Events will be happening, featuring fun games, a...
MySanAntonio
Canizales signing off as KBMT morning news anchor
Nick Canizales, co-main anchor of 12News Daybreak at KBMT, TEGNA’s ABC/NBC affiliate in Southeast Texas, will say goodbye to local broadcasting with his final appearance this morning. “I have poured my heart and soul into the TV industry for half of my life,” said Canizales. “I thank God for...
'We want to grow and create jobs' : Port of Beaumont to receive $26.4M infrastructure development grant
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Port of Beaumont is receiving a grant that will help increase the port's capacity and support future growth. The grant is valued at $26.4 million and comes through the Department of Transportation and the U.S. Maritime Administration as part of the Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) grants.
Port Arthur News
Mayor Thurman Bartie, city officials push for housing assistance programs in Port Arthur
Mayor Thurman Bartie along with members of the city council on Thursday encouraged all Port Arthur and surrounding residents to inquire about a program that assists residents with becoming homeowners. “We are proud to announce we have relief coming to all renters in need of affordable housing here in the...
Port Arthur, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Port Arthur, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Barbers Hill High School football team will have a game with Memorial High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont middle school student went missing from school and later found
BEAUMONT — A mother is looking to Beaumont ISD for answers after her 12-year-old daughter left campus and went missing Wednesday afternoon. A teacher didn't know she was gone until two hours later. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on the mother's concerns and the district's response.
Is Bragg Road in Saratoga, Texas the State’s Most Haunted Highway?
Saratoga, Texas is not only the birthplace of legendary country singer George Jones, some say it's also home to a haunted road. During the day, the spooky stories may seem to be exaggerated, but at night, Bragg Road lives up to the ghostly legends. Bragg Road's Saratoga Lights. One of...
Port Arthur News
Indictment: Beaumont man hails ride share, pulls gun on driver
A Beaumont man is accused of pulling a gun on a ride share service driver, forcing him out of the vehicle, then firing shots at the driver as he ran away. The ride share service driver picked up Timothy Devon Parker, 18, and two other people at 1755 Regent in Beaumont Oct. 7. When they reached the intersection of Averill at Regent, Parker, who was the front seat passenger, asked to get out of the vehicle.
Orange County competing to be new home of $850M methane shipping terminal
ORANGE, Texas — Orange County could be home to a multi-million dollar methane shipping terminal. The company, Enterprise Products Operating, LLC., wants to build the $850 million terminal on the property along Mansfield Ferry Road in Orange County, near the river. The site would provide 3,000 construction jobs and...
