Port Arthur, TX

KFDM-TV

Warren ISD issues statement about racial insult posts allegedly made by students

WARREN — The Warren ISD athletic director has issued a public statement saying he's "embarrassed, disappointed, and disgusted" by social media posts allegedly made by Warren students, containing racial insults toward students at Hemphill High School following a football game between the two schools. The school district has also released a statement confirming it's investigating the posts.
WARREN, TX
beaumontcvb.com

Holiday Events in Southeast Texas

Start the holiday off right in Southeast Texas by taking part in holiday events throughout the area. Whether you are looking for some shopping opportunities or a festive holiday experience, we have the events for you and your family to enjoy. Ford Park Magic of Lights. November 18, 2022 -...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

RELIGION BREIFS — 22nd Annual Poetic Recital coming Nov. 5

• The Cathedral of Praise Revival Center, 3131 South Park Drive, is hosting the 22nd Annual Poetic Recital at 6 p.m. Nov. 5. Poets, psalmists and praise dancers are welcome to participate. • Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas will hold the 20th Annual Harvest of Hope at 6 p.m. Nov....
PORT ARTHUR, TX
High School Football PRO

Beaumont, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The St. Francis High School football team will have a game with Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
BEAUMONT, TX
MySanAntonio

Canizales signing off as KBMT morning news anchor

Nick Canizales, co-main anchor of 12News Daybreak at KBMT, TEGNA’s ABC/NBC affiliate in Southeast Texas, will say goodbye to local broadcasting with his final appearance this morning. “I have poured my heart and soul into the TV industry for half of my life,” said Canizales. “I thank God for...
LUMBERTON, TX
High School Football PRO

Port Arthur, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Barbers Hill High School football team will have a game with Memorial High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Indictment: Beaumont man hails ride share, pulls gun on driver

A Beaumont man is accused of pulling a gun on a ride share service driver, forcing him out of the vehicle, then firing shots at the driver as he ran away. The ride share service driver picked up Timothy Devon Parker, 18, and two other people at 1755 Regent in Beaumont Oct. 7. When they reached the intersection of Averill at Regent, Parker, who was the front seat passenger, asked to get out of the vehicle.
BEAUMONT, TX

