ASAP Cat adoption deals offering during Tricks and Treats Adoption Event this Saturday

Goleta, Calif.-A Tricks & Treats Adoption Event is going to be held this Saturday at ASAP Cats in Goleta.

"ASAP Cats" has more than 130 kittens in its care and staff members like to say they are "not kitten!"

The community cat population has exploded due to nice weather.

People who adopting a cat or kitten will save money.

ASAP Cats Shelter Operations Supervisor Becky Morrill, said, "Adoption fees are waived, we are going to have tons of kittens there that are going to need great homes, as well as some awesome adult cats. We hope a lot of people will come and find their best friend and take them home."

People can also donate items including baby food that is used to train the unsocialized kittens.

The Tricks & Treats Adoption Event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Animal Shelter Assistance Program (ASAP Cats) located at 5473 Overpass Rd.

You will find a link to more information at asapcats.org

The post ASAP CATS to host Tricks & Treats Adoption Event this Saturday appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .