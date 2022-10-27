ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nederland, TX

kogt.com

Small Fire In West Orange

The West Orange Fire Dept. responding quickly to a house fire Saturday, preventing major damage to a home on Smith St. The call came in around 1:15pm at 2420 Smith. Chief David Roberts believes the fire started on the back porch after an ashtray was emptied in a garbage can near the home and then left unattended. Both the homeowner and the department got water on the home quickly, preventing major damage.
WEST ORANGE, TX
beaumontcvb.com

Holiday Events in Southeast Texas

Start the holiday off right in Southeast Texas by taking part in holiday events throughout the area. Whether you are looking for some shopping opportunities or a festive holiday experience, we have the events for you and your family to enjoy. Ford Park Magic of Lights. November 18, 2022 -...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Indictment: Beaumont man hails ride share, pulls gun on driver

A Beaumont man is accused of pulling a gun on a ride share service driver, forcing him out of the vehicle, then firing shots at the driver as he ran away. The ride share service driver picked up Timothy Devon Parker, 18, and two other people at 1755 Regent in Beaumont Oct. 7. When they reached the intersection of Averill at Regent, Parker, who was the front seat passenger, asked to get out of the vehicle.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Area man killed Friday in Beaumont railcar collision

BEAUMONT — At 12:08 a.m. Friday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an emergency call at the Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant located in the 2700 block of Sycamore Street in Beaumont. A 66-year old male contractor, identified as Richard Garza of Beaumont, had been involved...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Police in Orange searching for man on video who stole vehicle

ORANGE — Police in Orange are hoping you can help identify a man captured on video, appearing to steal a truck. The suspect entered a building in the 4100 block of I-10 in Orange on Oct. 23. Police say he stole keys to the truck as well as other...
ORANGE, TX
cityoflamarque.org

LARGE GRASS FIRE | Jefferson County

Galveston County Emergency Management has just notified surrounding cities. Thank you to all the residents that have called our Emergency Services line. Galveston County Emergency Management has just issued a notification that there is a large grass fire in Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont man dies in ExxonMobil railcar accident

A Beaumont man has died following an accident at ExxonMobil in Beaumont. Investigators say 66-year-old Richard Garza, a contract worker, was involved in a railcar accident at the ExxonMobil blending and packaging plant on Sycamore Street on Friday just after midnight. Garza died at the scene. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Bridge City man returns home after flesh-eating bacteria forced doctors to amputate his leg

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — After spending more than a month in the hospital due to a flesh-eating bacteria, a Bridge City man is finally returning home. Carlton Abney is recovering from having his leg amputated after he was exposed to Vibrio Vulnificus, a flesh-eating bacteria. While his family is happy to have him back at home, there is still a long road to recovery ahead of him.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
KICKS 105

Lufkin, Texas Residents Relieved After Suspected Murderer Located In Beaumont

Residents of Lufkin and more specifically the Fuller Springs area can now rest easy. A murder suspect from Beaumont has been caught after almost 20 days on the run. Beaumont Police Department officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin for the October 7, 2022 homicide of Jason West. They got a murder warrant for him last week, and he was taken into custody at Lucas Drive and Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
LUFKIN, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash

NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Rail contractor dead after train accident at ExxonMobil plant Friday

BEAUMONT, Texas — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are investigating after an accident involving a train claimed the life of a Beaumont man at ExxonMobil. It happened on Friday, October 28, 2022. Deputies responded to an emergency call at the Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant, which is part of ExxonMobil, shortly after midnight.
BEAUMONT, TX

