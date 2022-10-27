Read full article on original website
kogt.com
Small Fire In West Orange
The West Orange Fire Dept. responding quickly to a house fire Saturday, preventing major damage to a home on Smith St. The call came in around 1:15pm at 2420 Smith. Chief David Roberts believes the fire started on the back porch after an ashtray was emptied in a garbage can near the home and then left unattended. Both the homeowner and the department got water on the home quickly, preventing major damage.
Spooky home in Nederland offers fun frights for Southeast Texans ahead of Halloween
The home of Stacy Ward is located at 424 North 11th Street in Nederland. If you're looking for a good scare, this is the place to be!
beaumontcvb.com
Holiday Events in Southeast Texas
Start the holiday off right in Southeast Texas by taking part in holiday events throughout the area. Whether you are looking for some shopping opportunities or a festive holiday experience, we have the events for you and your family to enjoy. Ford Park Magic of Lights. November 18, 2022 -...
Port Arthur News
Indictment: Beaumont man hails ride share, pulls gun on driver
A Beaumont man is accused of pulling a gun on a ride share service driver, forcing him out of the vehicle, then firing shots at the driver as he ran away. The ride share service driver picked up Timothy Devon Parker, 18, and two other people at 1755 Regent in Beaumont Oct. 7. When they reached the intersection of Averill at Regent, Parker, who was the front seat passenger, asked to get out of the vehicle.
Resident uninjured after climbing out window to escape fire at house in south Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — One person escaped injury after a fire broke out at a home on the south side of Beaumont Friday morning. The person, who was the only one in the home when the fire started, escaped by climbing out a back window according to Beaumont fire chief Earl White.
Port Arthur News
Area man killed Friday in Beaumont railcar collision
BEAUMONT — At 12:08 a.m. Friday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an emergency call at the Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant located in the 2700 block of Sycamore Street in Beaumont. A 66-year old male contractor, identified as Richard Garza of Beaumont, had been involved...
fox4beaumont.com
Police in Orange searching for man on video who stole vehicle
ORANGE — Police in Orange are hoping you can help identify a man captured on video, appearing to steal a truck. The suspect entered a building in the 4100 block of I-10 in Orange on Oct. 23. Police say he stole keys to the truck as well as other...
No injuries, driver cited after hitting rear of Nederland school bus Thursday morning
NEDERLAND, Texas — A group of Nederland High School students headed on a field trip to Winnie were delayed this morning when their bus was rear-ended by a car. None of the 19 students, one teacher and driver aboard the bus were injured in the wreck which happened at about 8:30 a.m., Thursday morning, according to Nederland assistant superintendent, Bill Jardell.
cityoflamarque.org
LARGE GRASS FIRE | Jefferson County
Galveston County Emergency Management has just notified surrounding cities. Thank you to all the residents that have called our Emergency Services line. Galveston County Emergency Management has just issued a notification that there is a large grass fire in Jefferson County.
Fire causes minor damage to roof of House of Prayer Missionary Baptist church in Beaumont Thursday
BEAUMONT, Texas — A fire caused minor damage to a Beaumont church Thursday. It happened at the House of Prayer Missionary Baptist Church, located at 3350 Washington Boulevard. A crew was doing work on the roof of the church using a torch, when they accidentally set part of the...
Is Bragg Road in Saratoga, Texas the State’s Most Haunted Highway?
Saratoga, Texas is not only the birthplace of legendary country singer George Jones, some say it's also home to a haunted road. During the day, the spooky stories may seem to be exaggerated, but at night, Bragg Road lives up to the ghostly legends. Bragg Road's Saratoga Lights. One of...
12newsnow.com
Port Neches-Groves, Nederland drum lines face off for Mid-County Madness battle
The bands met in the PN-G auxiliary gym on Thursday evening. This is all in anticipation of the big game between the schools on Friday.
32-Year-Old Johnathan Allen Droddy Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Beaumont Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Tuesday. The crash happened on Interstate 10 at Laurel at around 5:50 a.m. According to the Police, an 18-wheeler box truck, a GMC Sierra Pickup truck, and a 2016 Ford Escape were involved in the collision.
KFDM-TV
Bridge City man returns home after flesh-eating bacteria forced doctors to amputate his leg
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — After spending more than a month in the hospital due to a flesh-eating bacteria, a Bridge City man is finally returning home. Carlton Abney is recovering from having his leg amputated after he was exposed to Vibrio Vulnificus, a flesh-eating bacteria. While his family is happy to have him back at home, there is still a long road to recovery ahead of him.
Lufkin, Texas Residents Relieved After Suspected Murderer Located In Beaumont
Residents of Lufkin and more specifically the Fuller Springs area can now rest easy. A murder suspect from Beaumont has been caught after almost 20 days on the run. Beaumont Police Department officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin for the October 7, 2022 homicide of Jason West. They got a murder warrant for him last week, and he was taken into custody at Lucas Drive and Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police say Parkdale Mall burglary suspect's father brought him to police station
BEAUMONT — An update to a story -- Beaumont police say they've identified a burglary suspect and his father helped detectives, who were investigating the case. Investigators say the suspect had stayed after hours at Parkdale Mall on Oct. 9, and mall security didn't know he was there. He...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash
NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
