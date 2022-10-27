Read full article on original website
kbhbradio.com
Pierre rolls to 42-14 win over Sturgis in Class AA Football Playoffs
PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governors wasted no time in scoring to open up their Class 11AA Quarterfinal against Sturgis by taking the opening kickoff 85 yards for a score. Jayden Wiebe used up :13 seconds on the clock to run the kick back into the end zone to give the Governors an early 7-0 lead.
KEVN
Friday Night Hike, October 27, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Stevens Raiders had their season come to an end Thursday night, but not before showing a strong effort against O’Gorman. Plus, the Jefferson Cavaliers proved why they’re the top-seeded team in the state in their convincing win over Washington. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
KELOLAND TV
Moose visits Rapid City garden center
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KELO) — A Rapid City garden center had an unexpected shopper earlier this week. The Plantsmyth tells KELOLAND News that the moose showed up at the nursery around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and stuck around until 1:30 that afternoon. In a post on Facebook, The Plantsmyth says...
Moose on the Loose in South Dakota City Avoids Capture for a Week
A moose is on the loose in Rapid City, South Dakota, and she’s been leading residents and officials on a wild, weeklong chase. The cow moose seemingly came out of nowhere, and no one can quite figure out how or why she’s laid roots in Rapid City. Mike Klosowski, a regional wildlife supervisor with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (SDGFP), said that there is a very small population living about 50 miles away in the Black Hills. However, the state’s climate is typically too hot for moose. Furthermore, he’s never seen a moose migrate so far—or on its own.
kotatv.com
Palmer Gulch Fire continues to burn in Black Elk Wilderness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The last update on the Palmer Gulch Fire put the size at 50 acres but a more accurate mapping may change that. Due to the fire, the Palmer Creek Road is closed now through at least tomorrow. The Palmer Creek Trail is also closed to the public. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place, prohibiting all aircraft (including drones) from flying within the TFR. There are no evacuations in place.
KEVN
Having an ‘a-maize-ing’ time at the Black Hills corn maze, pumpkin patch
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Fall bucket lists often include a bonfire, carving a pumpkin, and checking out a corn maze. The Spearfish Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze includes the best of both worlds: a scavenger hunt during the day and a haunted corn maze at night. Check out the interview above to learn more.
KEVN
Black Hills starter homes may not be out of reach
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the Black Hills expanding quickly, and inflation rising, it has become harder to find affordable housing, but getting that starter home may not be out of reach. Not sure what to look for or where to start? Here are some details on how you can buy your first home.
KELOLAND TV
An inside look at Jon Crane Gallery and Custom Framing
If you’ve already pulled out the docks, packed away the water toys, and locked up the cabin in the Black Hills, you’re probably already missing your great summer getaway. Thankfully, there’s an artist in Hill City, South Dakota who has captured the Black Hills in ways few watercolor artists have. Perhaps it’s because each of his works capture the love Crane himself has for the area. Whatever it is, the results are pieces of art you’ll want to have in your home. But Jon Crane’s art isn’t the only thing you’ll find at Jon Crane Gallery and Custom Framing in Hill City. We stopped by recently to find more about all treasures the have on-hand.
KEVN
Preparations continue for the coming winter in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With some areas in the Black Hills already seeing their first snowfall of the season, Rapid City is continuing its preparations for the upcoming winter season. City Street Superintendent Dale Pfeifle says his crew and equipment are prepared even if it snows tomorrow. Pfeifle’s crew...
KEVN
Sierra Brothers Found Guilty on all Charges
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The verdict was rendered in the sexual assault and kidnapping case involving two brothers and a young woman on the Pine Ridge Reservation in July 2019. Jessie and Dustin Sierra were both found guilty of all charges. The 21-year-old woman alleged Jesse Sierra kidnapped her...
KEVN
First-graders experience what downtown Rapid City life has to offer
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Children learn a lot in first grade, which is why it is important to let them experience life, just as living downtown in a city. St Paul’s Lutheran School took its first-grade class on a field trip to discover all downtown Rapid City has to offer.
KEVN
Rapid City could become home for Ukrainian refugees
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Palmer Gulch fire estimated at 66 acres
UPDATE (7 p.m.): The Palmer Gulch fire is now estimated at 66 acres, according to a release from Great Plains Fire Information. No evacuations are in place due to the fire and the Palmer Creek Road is expected to remain closed until at least Sunday, after it is deemed safe for the public.
KEVN
Perfect weather is in store for the rest of the weekend and Halloween
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see decreasing cloud cover as we reach Sunday morning where we will remain dry and warm with highs in the 50s and 60s. For the forecast on Halloween during the day we will see highs in the mid 60s to possible 70s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. In the evening temperatures could range from the upper 30s to mid 40s with mostly clear skies.
newscenter1.tv
Morningside Cafe: A hidden gem in Rapid City
Morningside Cafe, an establishment that many call a hidden gem, sits next to A&D Jamaican on North Lacrosse Street in Rapid City. The restaurant features down home cooking where everything is made from scratch. Menu. The menu mainly consists of breakfast and lunch items like chicken fried steak, plate-sized pancakes,...
KEVN
Very nice weather over the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There is little to no chance of precipitation over the next 5-7 days. Temperatures tomorrow and over the weekend will be very nice. Most of our area will see highs temperatures in the 60s. This will continue for Halloween with highs in the mid-60s for the holiday.
newscenter1.tv
Get ready to handle winter like a pro!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- October 26 is Winter Weather Preparedness Day, and current warm and sunny conditions actually present the perfect opportunity to prepare for the upcoming season. Here are a few tips from Alexa White, Deputy Director of Rapid City/Pennington County Emergency Management, and City of Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker so that you’re ready to help yourself and your neighbor by the time the first big snow hits your front porch.
KEVN
Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was killed in a four-vehicle crash Monday night in the area of Catron and Black Hills boulevards. The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, the woman was driving...
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made after weekend stabbings; ex-child care worker pleads not guilty; Miner Brewing Co. to close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls man is being held in the Minnehaha County Jail without bail this morning, facing two charges of first-degree attempted murder.
KEVN
Warmer than Normal Temperatures Expected for Several Days
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Above normal temperatures arrive today, and stick around through the middle of next. This includes Halloween on Monday, with highs expected to be in the middle 60s. It is possible we could see 70 degrees on Tuesday. A large storm system, typical of November will...
