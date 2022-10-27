ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Thomas Jefferson ends regular season by beating McKeesport

Thomas Jefferson has been a completely different football team over the past few weeks, and it capped off that turnaround by traveling to McKeesport and handing it its first loss in a 20-10 Big 7 Conference matchup Friday night. “Since that loss at Laurel Highlands, we’ve totally regrouped and concentrated...
MCKEESPORT, PA
Tribune-Review

Penn-Trafford rallies for overtime win, clinches playoff spot

Things didn’t look good for the Penn-Trafford football team midway through the fourth quarter Friday. In a game they needed to win to make the playoffs, the Warriors trailed Franklin Regional by a touchdown and had just turned the ball over. But Penn-Trafford reverted to the form that won...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gino Caesar passes 1,000-yard mark, leads Hempfield past Norwin

Their football playoff aspirations dashed, Hempfield and Norwin entered their 2022 season finales having been reduced to playing for the latest bragging rights in this storied Route 30 rivalry. Norwin came into Hempfield’s Spartan Stadium on Friday night carrying the torch after a decisive victory last season, but the nod...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Sports

Watch North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Current Records: Pittsburgh 4-3; North Carolina 6-1 The North Carolina Tar Heels will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium after a week off. UNC should still be feeling good after a victory, while Pitt will be looking to right the ship.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park completes breakout regular season with win over rival Peters Township

Two seasons ago, Bethel Park went winless. Last year, the Black Hawks rebounded and made the playoffs, falling in the first round to Woodland Hills. This year, Bethel Park wasn’t getting a lot of preseason love from the outside, but the Black Hawks and coach Brian DeLallo knew what was coming back and the experience the roster had going into 2022. They knew the expectations in the locker room were big, and the first goal set was to win the program’s seventh conference title.
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mt. Lebanon punches playoff ticket with shutout win

Mt. Lebanon punched its ticket to the Class 6A playoffs Friday night. The Blue Devils downed the beat-up Canon-Mac Big Macs, 31-0. “We’re grateful to enter the playoffs,” Mt. Lebanon coach Bob Palko said. “We’re not going to take that for granted. We had our backs against the wall. You tip your hat to the kids and the staff.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games

PITTSBURGH — It's almost time for the WPIAL football playoffs in Western Pennsylvania. Operation Football will be covering several games with playoff implications on Friday night. Game of the Week: Central Valley vs. Aliquippa (at Freedom High School) Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon. Penn Hills at Woodland Hills. Thomas Jefferson...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Gregory, Bonner call for audits of four Pa sports stadiums

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Two MLB teams could be facing audits, if new legislation passes in Harrisburg. The new legislation, penned by Representatives Jim Gregory and Tim Bonner, would require an audit of the tax credits claimed by the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Phillies for the last 10 years. It would also create an independent study […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh's soaring homicide rate leaves officials baffled

Pittsburgh police said Thursday its officers have investigated 59 homicides to date in 2022 — the highest rate in at least seven years and a 25% spike year over year. There have been nearly 700 homicides in Pittsburgh since 2010, county records show. Homicides in Pittsburgh hit 60 in 2015 and 70 in 2014; figures were higher in the early 1990s, a Pittsburgh police spokesperson said, but the department could not cite specific figures.
PITTSBURGH, PA
columbusmonthly.com

Stylish Stays | History Reborn: Six Vintage Buildings That Have Found New Life as Hotels

Kevin Capron, Emma Frankart Henterly, Julanne Hohbach and Steve Stephens. A former monastery offers an ideal home base for a Steel City visit. It’s not easy to find a historic hotel that features something beyond a stylish Victorian-era building with furnishings to match. Book a stay at the Priory Hotel on Pittsburgh’s North Side, however, and you’ll find a far more intriguing option.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nashuproar.org

For the Record

The Government Center sits conveniently on Pittsburgh’s East Street, mere blocks from the I-279 exit ramp to the North Side. The record store is handsomely outfitted with all of the newest music you could want, normally on the day of their release. The modern layout sprawls itself across multiple rooms, inviting its customers to grab coffee and more. The store houses thousands of records, tapes, and CDs, all of which are neatly organized alphabetically in the main portion of the store.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Smart Business Network

2022 Pittsburgh Smart 50 Awards recognize region’s top leadership

The Pittsburgh Smart 50 Awards recognize the top executives of the smartest companies in the Greater Pittsburgh region for their ability to effectively build and lead successful organizations. Here’s who we honored this year:. Honorees listed in alphabetical order by company. Ameesh Kapoor is head of engineering for 412...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: News from Allison Park, Sharpsburg and more

Sealarks Women’s Group will have its kick-off dinner at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Memorial Park Church, 8800 Peebles Road, Allison Park. This group provides Christian fellowship and social activity for women alone — widowed, divorced or never married. All women alone are welcome to attend and consider joining the group.
SHARPSBURG, PA

