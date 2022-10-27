Read full article on original website
Paul Pelosi attack - latest: GOP reacts with mockery and sincerity to assault as Nancy Pelosi breaks silence
Republicans have given a mixed response to the violent hammer attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.While several condemned the violence, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell who said he was “horrified and disgusted” by what had happened, others resorted to mockery.Wendy Rogers, a state senator from Arizona, tweeted an image of a bloody hammer and a fake Amazon posting that insinuated the attack was a hoax. Others such as former President Donald Trump have ignored the incident entirely.Police said that David DePape, 42, broke into the Pelosi’s San Francisco home at around 2am on Friday searching...
Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory
Elon Musk tweeted a link to an unfounded rumor about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, just days after Musk's purchase of Twitter fueled concerns that the social media platform would no longer seek to limit misinformation and hate speech
