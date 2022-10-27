ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Juvenile among 2 victims shot near Petersburg elementary school

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a double shooting that sent two people to the hospital, including a juvenile Tuesday night. Just before midnight, officers were called to the 40 block of Gibbons Avenue for reports of fired shots. A short time later, police received another call for a person shot in the 40 block of Slagle Avenue - less than a mile away.
PETERSBURG, VA
WRIC TV

Henrico Police investigating drive-by shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- Police in Henrico County are investigating a drive-by shooting that hurt a person Tuesday night. According to the department, officers responded to a call around 9 p.m. on Colwyck Drive. A person had been taken to the hospital with two gunshot wounds by the time police arrived.
NBC12

Man shot multiple times while walking to car in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital after he was shot outside his home in Henrico’s east end Tuesday night. Shortly after 9 p.m., police learned that a shooting victim arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, the victim said he was...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

2 people suffer gunshot wounds in Richmond overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating multiple shootings that happened early Tuesday morning. The first happened just before 3:30 a.m. when officers were called to reports of shots fired on the 300 block of North Adams Street. When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Police respond to early morning shooting near VCU campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near VCU’s campus early Tuesday morning. VCU Police said the shooting happened on East Broad Street, near Foushee Street - just a few blocks from the VCU Police Department Headquarters. NBC12 is working to learn more - check...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Police identify man killed in early morning shooting in Midlothian

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting that left one Midlothian man dead early Monday morning. At around 3:30 a.m. on Halloween, officers were called to the 14000 block of North Carriage Lane for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Suspect arrested after homicide in Farmville

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Farmville Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to a Sunday night homicide. Police say Tai’Juan A. Williams was taken into custody at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct, 31 for a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 25-year-old Dennis D. Dubose, of Farmville.
FARMVILLE, VA
NBC12

2 men injured Halloween night in Hillside Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Two men are injured after a shooting happened on Halloween night in Richmond. Richmond Police were called to the 1600 block of Glenfield Avenue just after 9 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Police say two men were shot and have non-life-threatening injuries. There are no...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Richmond Police looking for missing man

According to police, 54-year-old Michael Cooper was last seen leaving his home on the 800 block of North 22nd Street around 11:54 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. He was wearing a dark grey Nike sweat suit with a hood, a white t-shirt and white Nike sneakers.
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy