Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Man Is Shot Months After His Sister DisappearsStill UnsolvedDoswell, VA
Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two yearsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia launches its own beerMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Celebrating Halloween in VirginiaMargaret MinnicksVirginia State
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
NBC12
Juvenile among 2 victims shot near Petersburg elementary school
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a double shooting that sent two people to the hospital, including a juvenile Tuesday night. Just before midnight, officers were called to the 40 block of Gibbons Avenue for reports of fired shots. A short time later, police received another call for a person shot in the 40 block of Slagle Avenue - less than a mile away.
Petersburg Police investigating 2 shootings near elementary school
Police in Petersburg are investigating two shootings that hurt two people late Tuesday night.
WRIC TV
Henrico Police investigating drive-by shooting
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- Police in Henrico County are investigating a drive-by shooting that hurt a person Tuesday night. According to the department, officers responded to a call around 9 p.m. on Colwyck Drive. A person had been taken to the hospital with two gunshot wounds by the time police arrived.
Police Release Video in Midlothian Homicide
Police Release Video in Midlothian Homicide
PHOTOS: Persons of interest steal gun in Richmond commercial robbery, police say
Richmond Police said the suspects had entered the business while it was closed and stole various items, including a gun.
NBC12
Man shot multiple times while walking to car in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital after he was shot outside his home in Henrico’s east end Tuesday night. Shortly after 9 p.m., police learned that a shooting victim arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, the victim said he was...
NBC12
2 people suffer gunshot wounds in Richmond overnight
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating multiple shootings that happened early Tuesday morning. The first happened just before 3:30 a.m. when officers were called to reports of shots fired on the 300 block of North Adams Street. When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot...
Two men injured in Halloween shooting in Richmond’s Southside
Two men have non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Halloween night in the Hillside Court area of Richmond's Southside.
NBC12
Police respond to early morning shooting near VCU campus
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near VCU’s campus early Tuesday morning. VCU Police said the shooting happened on East Broad Street, near Foushee Street - just a few blocks from the VCU Police Department Headquarters. NBC12 is working to learn more - check...
NBC12
Police identify man killed in early morning shooting in Midlothian
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting that left one Midlothian man dead early Monday morning. At around 3:30 a.m. on Halloween, officers were called to the 14000 block of North Carriage Lane for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a...
Fatal tanker truck fire closes I-95, Belvidere Street overpass in Richmond
According to 511Virginia, the fire is at mile marker 76.4, near the bridge that takes Chamberlayne Avenue over I-95. All southbound lanes of I-95 are closed.
NBC12
‘It’s just very scary’: Police investigating deadly shooting in Midlothian neighborhood
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Early Monday morning, investigators from the Chesterfield County Police Department lined North Carriage Lane in Midlothian to investigate a shooting that left one man dead early Monday morning. Around 3:30 a.m. on Halloween, Capt. Michael Breeden with Chesterfield Police said officers were called to the 14000...
NBC12
Suspect arrested after homicide in Farmville
FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Farmville Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to a Sunday night homicide. Police say Tai’Juan A. Williams was taken into custody at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct, 31 for a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 25-year-old Dennis D. Dubose, of Farmville.
NBC12
2 men injured Halloween night in Hillside Court shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Two men are injured after a shooting happened on Halloween night in Richmond. Richmond Police were called to the 1600 block of Glenfield Avenue just after 9 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Police say two men were shot and have non-life-threatening injuries. There are no...
Richmond Police asking for help finding man missing since September
According to police, 31-year-old Devin Atkinson was last seen on Sept. 19. He is believed to be driving a grey 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe with Virginia tags TVS-4216.
Man killed in North Chesterfield shooting, suspect still at large
According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, the shooting took place at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 on the 14000 block of North Carriage Lane.
He wasn't named in alleged mass shooting tip. Does Richmond regret accusing him?
Members of the Richmond Police Department told a federal courtroom that Julio Alvarado-Dubon was not mentioned in a tip from what former Police Chief Gerald Smith called a "hero citizen".
Richmond Police looking for missing man
According to police, 54-year-old Michael Cooper was last seen leaving his home on the 800 block of North 22nd Street around 11:54 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. He was wearing a dark grey Nike sweat suit with a hood, a white t-shirt and white Nike sneakers.
Asian business owners are being targeted in Henrico, police say
At least two incidents were reported within the last month, according to a flier sent to members of the Asian community.
Crashes, speeding, side mirrors hit: Residents call for enhanced speeding penalty on Laburnum Avenue
People living near Laburnum Avenue in Richmond say they're fed up with the dangerous driving right outside of their homes.
Comments / 1