'Real Housewives' star Lisa Rinna was slammed for reposting a meme about Paris Hilton's assault amid her feud with Kathy Hilton

Lisa Rinna faced backlash for reposting a meme about Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton on her Instagram story.

According to Buzzfeed , Rinna shared a post originally written by the user @woke_stan that criticized Kathy for calling Rinna "the biggest bully in Hollywood" during the third part of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 12 reunion, which aired Wednesday.

The post began, "Kathy to Lisa: you're the biggest bully in Hollywood."

It continued, "Me to Kathy: you're the mother that had her daughter kidnapped in the middle of the night which led to her being abused."

The post also claimed Kathy "never apologized" to her daughter Paris.

Paris has spoken out against the troubled teen industry and says she experienced abuse at three different facilities she'd been sent to. In 2021, she testified to legislators in the Utah state senate that she was " verbally, mentally, and physically abused on a daily basis " at the Provo Canyon School when she was 16.

"For the past 20 years, I've had a recurring nightmare where I'm kidnapped in the middle of the night by two strangers, strip-searched, and locked in a facility," she testified, per Buzzfeed . "I wish I could tell you this haunting nightmare was just a dream, but it is not."

Following Paris' testimony, in March 2021, a bill (SB 127) calling for reform of residential care troubled-teen institutions was passed in Utah.

"After experiencing abuse at Provo Canyon School, it has been incredibly empowering to have advocated for and help pass SB 127 with Senator Mike McKell, a law that increases oversight of the led Teen Industry in Utah and places significant limits on the use of restraint, drugs, and seclusion rooms among other methods," Paris said in a statement to People at the time.

Rinna and Kathy, meanwhile, have been embroiled in a public feud since the cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" took an ill-fated trip to Aspen this season. Many fans interpreted Rinna's repost of @woke_stan's meme as her weaponizing Paris' trauma against Kathy, and some called it "a new low."

Rinna admitted she can be reckless on social media during part two of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 12 reunion, which aired on October 19.

"Lisa, I have spoken to you about this privately many times," Cohen told Rinna as she sat on the couch with her castmates. "Your social media is disastrous."

Rinna frequently posted on Instagram to share her opinions on how storylines were portrayed to viewers throughout the season. She critiqued her fellow housewives and producers of the series and posted screenshots of private text messages.

"You have no impulse control," Cohen said to Rinna."You make so much trouble for yourself. You post something and then you wind up having to delete it," he added.

Representatives for Rinna, Kathy Hilton, and Paris Hilton didn't immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" airs Wednesdays on Bravo and on Hayu in the UK. The third and final part of the season 12 reunion aired Wednesday.