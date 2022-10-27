Read full article on original website
“Your Home Is My Home” Shakes Up Dineen Hull Gallery
One of the greater ironies of art in Jersey City: the three truly incendiary group shows mounted during the pandemic era have all hung in our most moneyed institution. “Implied Scale,” a condemnation of waste and a passionate staredown directed at habitat destruction, “Land of the Free,” a searing examination of the border and the dynamics of exclusion, and “A Message From the Underground,” a howl of protest from the marginalized and dispossessed, were all exhibited at MANA Contemporary. Financial independence can insulate an arts venue from the public pressure to play nice. Our college and university galleries aren’t quite as shielded from the marketplace or expectations of propriety, but at least they don’t have to sell tickets (or paintings) to stay afloat. They can afford to provoke us a little. Sometimes they do. Earlier this year at NJCU, Nedko Bucev rang the alarm about the pollution of the water table, and P.E. Pinkman threw elbows at the walls of his lockdown room in his solo show at St. Peter’s.
