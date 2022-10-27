The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has been making trips for tautog, as well as cod/sea bass, and recent reports have been strong for both. Captain Cole has reported a couple strong days on the blackfish grounds, with many limits around the boat, and some quality fish close to the double-digit mark. Some black sea bass and scup are still mixed in with the tautog, so full coolers have been plentiful. The cod/sea bass trips have been seeing many boat limits of black sea bass and some decent numbers of quality cod. Reservations for both trips can be made on their website or by calling the office.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO