North Kingstown, RI

nbcboston.com

Police: Toddler in Critical Condition After Crash in Rhode Island

Police are investigating a crash in Woonsocket, Rhode Island early Saturday Morning where a toddler was injured and is in critical condition. The two vehicle crash happened on Diamond Hill and Mendon Road, according to police who were patrolling the area. A 21 year old woman was driving one of...
WOONSOCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

Two people displaced after fire at Burrillville home

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were displaced after a fire in Burrillville Saturday morning. According Deputy Fire Chief Marcel Fontenault, sometime before 8 a.m., crews were called for a fire at a home on Central Street. When they arrived, they found fire that had spread from the outside of the home, to the inside […]
BURRILLVILLE, RI
iheart.com

Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds

SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
SALEM, MA
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- October 27, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has been making trips for tautog, as well as cod/sea bass, and recent reports have been strong for both. Captain Cole has reported a couple strong days on the blackfish grounds, with many limits around the boat, and some quality fish close to the double-digit mark. Some black sea bass and scup are still mixed in with the tautog, so full coolers have been plentiful. The cod/sea bass trips have been seeing many boat limits of black sea bass and some decent numbers of quality cod. Reservations for both trips can be made on their website or by calling the office.
CONNECTICUT STATE
a-z-animals.com

First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record. Although Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, it still receives a notable amount of annual snowfall. The northwest portion of Rhode Island experiences the most amount of snow due to higher elevations and distance from the coast, but even southern parts have received abundant amounts of snow as coastal nor’easters attack New England year in and year out.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Valley Breeze

Cumberland woman makes it a habit to clean along reservoir

CUMBERLAND – Town resident Kelley Gardener spends her daily walks with her dogs along the Arnold Mills Reservoir cleaning up many bags’ worth of trash from the edges of the water. “This is somebody’s drinking water,” Gardener says, while scanning the brush during a walk last week....
CUMBERLAND, RI
FUN 107

This Route 24 On-Ramp Is by Far the Sketchiest and Most-Dangerous in Fall River

If you were to ask me my honest opinion on the drivers of the SouthCoast, Fall River doesn't sit too well on the rankings. This past week alone, I've been in and out of the "We'll Try" city running errands and checking off meetings on my to-do list. Coincidentally, both were up near B.C.C.'s campus, which meant I had to risk it all on the way home when it came down to one specific highway ramp.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Crash leaves car precariously propped against pickup truck

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A car ended up propped up against a pickup truck in a crash in Cranston on Thursday. Police said a car was driving on Reservoir Avenue in the area of Aqueduct Road when the driver suffered a medical emergency and veered into oncoming traffic. Police...
CRANSTON, RI
WSBS

What Do Wooden Planks Around Some Trees in Massachusetts Mean?

Sometimes it feels like Massachusetts roads and streets are constantly under construction. Before one project finishes, another one is already beginning; sometimes this can be inconvenient. If there is one thing Massachusetts residents love to complain about more than traffic, it's potholes. But unfortunately, construction must occur to fix potholes...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nrinow.news

Burrillville man, leader of biker gang, to serve ten years

BURRILLVILLE – The leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced i to serve 10 years in prison after pleading to multiple felony charges in Providence County Superior Court. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
providencedailydose.com

Monster Tunnel Dash — Sunday

The Providence Monster Dash includes both a 5K for adults and a kids dash; all are encouraged to dress up. The adult route begins and ends on South Water Street and takes participants through the zombie-infested bus tunnels. Online registration ends 10/29/22 at 7pm. No refunds. No pets allowed. Baby...

