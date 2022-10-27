Ladies and gentlemen, I have found the best-kept hidden gem of New Bedford's North End and there's an eggs benny flight on the menu. In the far northern part of New Bedford, right smack in the center of the Sassaquin area is a quaint little mom-and-pop restaurant with the most unique and delicious (if I do say so myself) breakfast and lunch dishes. It's called What's Cookin'? and they have what it takes to please the soul and satisfy the belly.

