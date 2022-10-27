Read full article on original website
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
thebeveragejournal.com
Coast Guard House Hosts Château d’Esclans Brunch
The Coast Guard House Restaurant in Narragansett hosted a Château d’Esclans rosé wine brunch in conjunction with celebrations hosted across multiple on-premise venues as part of Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival 2022. Château d’Esclans is situated in the heart of Provence, northeast of St. Tropez and run by acclaimed winemaker Sacha Lichine, whose vision to create the greatest rosés in the world continued to fuel the “Rosé Renaissance.” Hosted at its Anchor Room, with scenic ocean views, the Coast Guard House team welcomed guests with a curated menu of pairings set to showcase Whispering Angel, Rock Angel and Garrus, each a unique expression of Provence rosé.
Rhode Island TikTok Star JVKE Has Viral Hit in ‘Golden Hour’
A Cranston High School student has cut through the social media clutter with a song that you can't get away from right now and we are so here for it. He spells his name "JVKE" but you say it like "Jake." Back in Cranston, before his recent fame, he was known as Jake Lawson.
Narragansett couple transforms basement into nefarious Harry Potter alleyway
Corinne Adams is a huge Harry Potter fan. That's why she and her husband transformed their basement into Knockturn Alley, which is described as a shopping plaza devoted to the Dark Arts.
miltontimes.com
Milton House of Pizza will close Oct. 31
After 14 years of making the perfect pizza and comfort food favorites, Spiro Demakes was at Milton House of Pizza on a recent sunny day pushing pizza dough into a pan and feeling gratitude for the friends and customers who have made his little restaurant a success. With the enticing...
Here Are Seven SouthCoast Bars I Wish Had Escalators Instead of Stairs
Before you come at me with "Wow, look at this last guy", just know that this is nothing less than satirical. No harm is done through this article and as a matter of fact, not only do I mean no harm, this is simply friendly bar chatter amongst friends. Are...
Epic Indoor Tubing Is Back At Jordan’s Enchanted Village
Everyone was raving about the indoor tubing at Jordan's Furniture last winter and of course, the furniture store is bringing it back for an all new season of festive fun at the Enchanted Village. No real surprise that the 72-foot long indoor tube slides will be back for another season,...
Crowd Anxiety Surfaces During Trip to Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular
Welcome to 2022. We're living in a mostly post-pandemic world, but new anxieties have burrowed their way into our lives. Anyone who knows me can easily classify me under the category of "social butterfly." I'm a night owl and attention seeker with crippling FOMO (fear of missing out) who has never had an issue with conversation. When it comes to large crowds, New Bedford's Madeira Feast is a walk in the park.
There’s a New Bar in Fairhaven That Has 7 Kitchens, but Not the Ones You Cook In
It was a typical work day at Fun 107 until I was informed about a new bar in town that was within walking distance of the studio. Unsurprisingly, I was game and already three steps out the door. My co-worker Kristen and I were on a mission to check out...
nerej.com
Atlantic Capital Ptrs. completes sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center and At Square One for a total of $47m
North Dartmouth, MA Atlantic Capital Partners has completed the $27.375 million sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center, a super-regional shopping center. The asset, anchored by national retailers Kohls, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone, is one of the most desirable shopping centers in the local market given the property’s access and co-tenancy. Justin Smith, head of capital markets; Chris Peterson, vice president of capital markets; Sam Koonce, associate and Cole Van Gelder, analyst, oversaw the transaction which had Atlantic Capital Partners exclusively representing both buyer and seller.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
What A Find! closing its doors after 13 years
One of Fairhaven’s most visible businesses is closing its doors. Located on Route 6, What A Find! Consignment has sold used furniture for 15 years, run by owners Lief and Linda Johannessen. The building has been a furniture store for decades. Built in 1951 by Linda’s dad, Leach Furniture...
BREAKING: St. Bridget Church Closed; No Masses This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Saint Bridget Church announced this afternoon, October 26, there will be no masses this weekend, and the church will be closed. “Due to Parish staff contracting COVID, and under an abundance of caution, the church will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, November 2,” said the announcement.
whdh.com
Kingston officials looking for answers after unannounced arrival of more than 100 people at hotel
KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Town leaders in Kingston say they are frustrated after groups of families were dropped off at a local hotel over the past week, with the total number growing to 107 people over the last few days. Town Administrator Keith Hickey said a number of families have...
Sink Your Teeth Into This Three-Course Eggs Benny Flight From This North End New Bedford Restaurant
Ladies and gentlemen, I have found the best-kept hidden gem of New Bedford's North End and there's an eggs benny flight on the menu. In the far northern part of New Bedford, right smack in the center of the Sassaquin area is a quaint little mom-and-pop restaurant with the most unique and delicious (if I do say so myself) breakfast and lunch dishes. It's called What's Cookin'? and they have what it takes to please the soul and satisfy the belly.
Here’s what we know about the families seeking shelter in Kingston and Plymouth
"It would have been easier to provide support if we had been a part of the planning process." Kingston and Plymouth town officials are expressing frustration with the state for failing to notify them ahead of time that dozens of people in need would be seeking shelter in their towns.
A look at the "weirdness" of the Bridgewater Triangle
BRIDGEWATER - Have you ever heard of the Bridgewater Triangle?It's a 200 square mile so-called paranormal vortex with 3 points in Abington, Rehoboth and Freetown. And inside? The communities of Taunton, Raynham, Berkley, Dighton, Brockton, Easton and Bridgewater.So why is it called the triangle? Cryptozoologist Loren Coleman came up with the nickname back in 1983."The Bridgewater Triangle, I think per square foot we've got more weirdness here than the Bermuda Triangle could hold a candle to, and the reason of course is so much history," author and podcaster Jeff Belanger told WBZ-TV.Belanger met us recently inside the triangle...
2 Mass. communities irked by influx of people seeking shelter under care of state
Local officials in Kingston and Plymouth said they had little warning before a group of families speaking relatively little English arrived in their town in need of shelter last Friday. In Kingston, the group has since grown to include more than 100 men, women and children, placed in a Kingston...
Valley Breeze
Plenty of crystal apples still to be found in Smithfield
SMITHFIELD – Many of the 100 crystal apples being hidden along Smithfield’s seven conservation and land trust walking trails have been found, and the second half of that 100 is now being distributed. The Smithfield Economic Development Commission brought Apple Trails back for a second year, hiding more...
eastgreenwichnews.com
This Week in EG Real Estate: 5 New, 6 Solds
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday afternoon, 10/28/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 5 new listings, 6 sold properties, and 13 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Missing Raynham girl found safe in New York City
RAYNHAM, MA — A Raynham teen who had been missing for nine days was found safe late Thursday night in New York City. Colleen Weaver, 16, was found just hours after her mother and the community gathered for a vigil, begging her to come home. New York City Police...
Should you rake your leaves this fall? Here’s why some experts say no
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Leaf duty may be getting a reprieve after lawn and wildlife experts say it’s better to leave them rather than bagging them up. In New England, the only thing worse than shoveling is raking. But do you leave the leaves or bag them up? Spencer Curtis was at his son’s house in Framingham where the leaves cover the lawn. “He is a little lazy I would say. He waits for his father to come,” said Curtis.
