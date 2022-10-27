ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, RI

Coast Guard House Hosts Château d’Esclans Brunch

The Coast Guard House Restaurant in Narragansett hosted a Château d’Esclans rosé wine brunch in conjunction with celebrations hosted across multiple on-premise venues as part of Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival 2022. Château d’Esclans is situated in the heart of Provence, northeast of St. Tropez and run by acclaimed winemaker Sacha Lichine, whose vision to create the greatest rosés in the world continued to fuel the “Rosé Renaissance.” Hosted at its Anchor Room, with scenic ocean views, the Coast Guard House team welcomed guests with a curated menu of pairings set to showcase Whispering Angel, Rock Angel and Garrus, each a unique expression of Provence rosé.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
miltontimes.com

Milton House of Pizza will close Oct. 31

After 14 years of making the perfect pizza and comfort food favorites, Spiro Demakes was at Milton House of Pizza on a recent sunny day pushing pizza dough into a pan and feeling gratitude for the friends and customers who have made his little restaurant a success. With the enticing...
MILTON, MA
FUN 107

Epic Indoor Tubing Is Back At Jordan’s Enchanted Village

Everyone was raving about the indoor tubing at Jordan's Furniture last winter and of course, the furniture store is bringing it back for an all new season of festive fun at the Enchanted Village. No real surprise that the 72-foot long indoor tube slides will be back for another season,...
AVON, MA
FUN 107

Crowd Anxiety Surfaces During Trip to Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular

Welcome to 2022. We're living in a mostly post-pandemic world, but new anxieties have burrowed their way into our lives. Anyone who knows me can easily classify me under the category of "social butterfly." I'm a night owl and attention seeker with crippling FOMO (fear of missing out) who has never had an issue with conversation. When it comes to large crowds, New Bedford's Madeira Feast is a walk in the park.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
nerej.com

Atlantic Capital Ptrs. completes sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center and At Square One for a total of $47m

North Dartmouth, MA Atlantic Capital Partners has completed the $27.375 million sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center, a super-regional shopping center. The asset, anchored by national retailers Kohls, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone, is one of the most desirable shopping centers in the local market given the property’s access and co-tenancy. Justin Smith, head of capital markets; Chris Peterson, vice president of capital markets; Sam Koonce, associate and Cole Van Gelder, analyst, oversaw the transaction which had Atlantic Capital Partners exclusively representing both buyer and seller.
DARTMOUTH, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

What A Find! closing its doors after 13 years

One of Fairhaven’s most visible businesses is closing its doors. Located on Route 6, What A Find! Consignment has sold used furniture for 15 years, run by owners Lief and Linda Johannessen. The building has been a furniture store for decades. Built in 1951 by Linda’s dad, Leach Furniture...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
FUN 107

Sink Your Teeth Into This Three-Course Eggs Benny Flight From This North End New Bedford Restaurant

Ladies and gentlemen, I have found the best-kept hidden gem of New Bedford's North End and there's an eggs benny flight on the menu. In the far northern part of New Bedford, right smack in the center of the Sassaquin area is a quaint little mom-and-pop restaurant with the most unique and delicious (if I do say so myself) breakfast and lunch dishes. It's called What's Cookin'? and they have what it takes to please the soul and satisfy the belly.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

A look at the "weirdness" of the Bridgewater Triangle

BRIDGEWATER - Have you ever heard of the Bridgewater Triangle?It's a 200 square mile so-called paranormal vortex with 3 points in Abington, Rehoboth and Freetown. And inside? The communities of Taunton, Raynham, Berkley, Dighton, Brockton, Easton and Bridgewater.So why is it called the triangle? Cryptozoologist Loren Coleman came up with the nickname back in 1983."The Bridgewater Triangle, I think per square foot we've got more weirdness here than the Bermuda Triangle could hold a candle to, and the reason of course is so much history," author and podcaster Jeff Belanger told WBZ-TV.Belanger met us recently inside the triangle...
BRIDGEWATER, MA
Valley Breeze

Plenty of crystal apples still to be found in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD – Many of the 100 crystal apples being hidden along Smithfield’s seven conservation and land trust walking trails have been found, and the second half of that 100 is now being distributed. The Smithfield Economic Development Commission brought Apple Trails back for a second year, hiding more...
SMITHFIELD, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

This Week in EG Real Estate: 5 New, 6 Solds

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday afternoon, 10/28/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 5 new listings, 6 sold properties, and 13 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Should you rake your leaves this fall? Here’s why some experts say no

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Leaf duty may be getting a reprieve after lawn and wildlife experts say it’s better to leave them rather than bagging them up. In New England, the only thing worse than shoveling is raking. But do you leave the leaves or bag them up? Spencer Curtis was at his son’s house in Framingham where the leaves cover the lawn. “He is a little lazy I would say. He waits for his father to come,” said Curtis.
FRAMINGHAM, MA

