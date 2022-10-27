ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

HeySoCal

Protesters kept waiting outside LA City Council meeting

The Los Angeles City Council held its meeting Friday without interruption from protesters, as people who had gathered outside City Hall demanding that Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo resign for their role in City Hall racism scandal were not allowed in due to what officials claimed was the chamber reaching capacity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

‘Eventually these people break’: Report details stresses on firefighters as city looks for cuts

Consultants who were hired to find ways to cut the Long Beach Fire Department’s budget say the department is already stretched too thin, with overworked employees who have been “broken” by the demands of their job, according to an unreleased draft report reviewed by the Long Beach Post. The post ‘Eventually these people break’: Report details stresses on firefighters as city looks for cuts appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Long Beach, CA

If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, look no further! From seafood to Mexican to Italian, we’ve got you covered. Here are our top 20 picks for the best restaurants in Long Beach. Bon appetit!. 1. Tantalum Restaurant. $$ | (562) 431-1414 | WEBSITE.
LONG BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

3 experts speak about Asian voting power in District 45

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. — The Democratic Congressional Campaign committee announced earlier this year it would make a seven-figure investment to reach Asian voters in California. The Republican National Committee has opened several Asian Pacific American community centers across Orange County to recruit volunteers for voter outreach to support its...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Gov. Gavin Newsom goes to Fullerton to open homelessness command center

Teresa Posada has a lot to celebrate; it's the 85-year-old's birthday and she just moved into a new home.After years of struggling with homelessness, she finally decided to reach out for help after a stranger tried to break into her car as she was sleeping inside."What am I going to do if he gets in?" she said. "He's probably going to take the car and kill me."Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Orange County Thursday for the opening of the new HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) Center in Fullerton. It took 6 years to finally complete the $36 million unified...
FULLERTON, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

City council candidate claims harassment by Councilwoman Frometa

DOWNEY - District 4 city council candidate Joaquin Beltran alleged that his opponent, Councilwoman Claudia Frometa, harassed and called the police on him while he campaigned outside of a grocery store Tuesday evening. In a video posted to Instagram, Beltran said he was campaigning outside the Ralph’s store at Firestone...
DOWNEY, CA
Talon Marks

Imajah Wandix isn’t feeling California

The golden state is losing its value rapidly and Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, talks about it.California the Golden State where dreams are made possible for anyone, anyone who’s anyone goes to California for a better life. Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, doesn’t agree with California anymore....
CALIFORNIA STATE
ca.gov

California Awards Eight Communities $48 Million to Help People Living in Encampments Transition to Housing

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency awarded $48 million in grants to eight California communities to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts that will serve 1,361 unsheltered people living in encampments and support their pathway to safe and stable housing.
CALIFORNIA STATE

