Protesters kept waiting outside LA City Council meeting
The Los Angeles City Council held its meeting Friday without interruption from protesters, as people who had gathered outside City Hall demanding that Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo resign for their role in City Hall racism scandal were not allowed in due to what officials claimed was the chamber reaching capacity.
Dozens of Vote Centers to Open Saturday Across LA County
Election Day isn't technically until Nov. 8, but early voting is already underway in Los Angeles County, and dozens of vote centers will open Saturday across the county so residents can cast their ballots early.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach Councilwoman Cindy Allen accused of punching community activist at mayoral campaign event
Long Beach District 2 Councilwoman Cindy Allen is being accused of punching a blogger during a mayoral campaign event for Rex Richardson earlier today. The social media account Love You Long Beach posted video from the scene showing paramedics tending to someone at the event. Allen is a former Long...
Santa Ana residents, mayor say it's time for other cities to host cold weather shelter for homeless
Santa Ana is set to open a local armory as a cold weather shelter for the homeless. But some say it's time for other Orange County cities to do their part.
Effort to Recall Embattled LA Councilman Kevin de Leon Filed
A notice of intent to recall embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León was filed Thursday, the City Clerk's Office confirmed.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council seeks input on legality of suspending Mark Ridley-Thomas' pay
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council sought a report Friday from the city attorney on whether City Controller Ron Galperin had the legal authority to cut Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas' pay and benefits after Ridley-Thomas was suspended from the council last year. What You Need To Know.
‘Eventually these people break’: Report details stresses on firefighters as city looks for cuts
Consultants who were hired to find ways to cut the Long Beach Fire Department’s budget say the department is already stretched too thin, with overworked employees who have been “broken” by the demands of their job, according to an unreleased draft report reviewed by the Long Beach Post. The post ‘Eventually these people break’: Report details stresses on firefighters as city looks for cuts appeared first on Long Beach Post.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Long Beach, CA
If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, look no further! From seafood to Mexican to Italian, we’ve got you covered. Here are our top 20 picks for the best restaurants in Long Beach. Bon appetit!. 1. Tantalum Restaurant. $$ | (562) 431-1414 | WEBSITE.
A look at the salaries of 2 LA City Council members involved in racist conversation
They're among three lawmakers who were recorded talking in racist terms. And though they've been stripped of assignments and haven't been attending meetings, they're still collecting hefty paychecks.
spectrumnews1.com
3 experts speak about Asian voting power in District 45
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. — The Democratic Congressional Campaign committee announced earlier this year it would make a seven-figure investment to reach Asian voters in California. The Republican National Committee has opened several Asian Pacific American community centers across Orange County to recruit volunteers for voter outreach to support its...
pasadenanow.com
$32 Million Pasadena Homeless Housing Complex On Track to Be Completed By May
The Diane and John Mullin Hope Center, a 65-unit housing project for homeless individuals under construction just east of Lake Avenue at 1000 E. Walnut St. in Pasadena, is currently on track to be completed by May 2023. “The Hope Center is on track and all four floors have been...
Long Beach City College and Long Beach Collective Association to host first-of-its-kind cannabis symposium
Long Beach City College and the Long Beach Collective Association, a cannabis trade organization, are charting new territory when it comes to career development in the cannabis industry. The post Long Beach City College and Long Beach Collective Association to host first-of-its-kind cannabis symposium appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Gov. Gavin Newsom goes to Fullerton to open homelessness command center
Teresa Posada has a lot to celebrate; it's the 85-year-old's birthday and she just moved into a new home.After years of struggling with homelessness, she finally decided to reach out for help after a stranger tried to break into her car as she was sleeping inside."What am I going to do if he gets in?" she said. "He's probably going to take the car and kill me."Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Orange County Thursday for the opening of the new HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) Center in Fullerton. It took 6 years to finally complete the $36 million unified...
thedowneypatriot.com
City council candidate claims harassment by Councilwoman Frometa
DOWNEY - District 4 city council candidate Joaquin Beltran alleged that his opponent, Councilwoman Claudia Frometa, harassed and called the police on him while he campaigned outside of a grocery store Tuesday evening. In a video posted to Instagram, Beltran said he was campaigning outside the Ralph’s store at Firestone...
Talon Marks
Imajah Wandix isn’t feeling California
The golden state is losing its value rapidly and Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, talks about it.California the Golden State where dreams are made possible for anyone, anyone who’s anyone goes to California for a better life. Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, doesn’t agree with California anymore....
California Police Spend More Time Conducting Racially Biased Stops Than Responding To Calls
According to a new report on racial profiling in California, Black drivers are nearly five times more likely to be stopped by California sheriffs for traffic violations than white drivers. The Guardian reports records from the county sheriff’s departments in Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, and Riverside were obtained and...
ca.gov
California Awards Eight Communities $48 Million to Help People Living in Encampments Transition to Housing
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency awarded $48 million in grants to eight California communities to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts that will serve 1,361 unsheltered people living in encampments and support their pathway to safe and stable housing.
Things to do in Long Beach this weekend… Halloween edition!
Whether you want to trick or treat, skate or just celebrate, here's what to do in Long Beach this Halloween. The post Things to do in Long Beach this weekend… Halloween edition! appeared first on Long Beach Post.
