Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Seoul crowd disaster leaves South Korea reeling, as death toll rises to 153
South Korean authorities were on Sunday investigating the crowd surge that killed at least 153 partygoers in Seoul, as the rattled nation attempts to come to terms with one of its worst-ever disasters. The country has begun a week-long period of mourning while officials attempt to understand how the devastating...
KTVZ
South Korea searches for answers after Halloween festivities leave 151 dead
South Korea is searching for answers after Halloween celebrations in the capital Seoul turned into one of the country’s worst disasters, with authorities declaring a national mourning period as they investigate how a chaotic crush left at least 151 people dead. Tens of thousands of costumed partygoers — mostly...
KTVZ
Plans for Singapore’s first ‘supertall’ skyscraper unveiled
Singapore is set to welcome its first ever “supertall” skyscraper, a term used to describe buildings that exceed 300 meters (984 feet) in height. The new tower, known as 8 Shenton Way, will soar above the Southeast Asian city-state from 2028, offering offices, a hotel and 34 floors of luxury residences.
KTVZ
Spooky spots to explore from the US to Asia
In travel news this week, we bring you America’s eeriest cities, the world’s most elusive shipwrecks and National Geographic’s top places to visit in 2023. America loves Halloween, but which of its cities can claim to be the spookiest? Step forward Savannah, New Orleans and Salem — read more about their haunting histories and where to explore, if you’re brave enough.
Comments / 0